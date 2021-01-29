Bill Burr's biography: wife and kids, tour, podcast, appearing in Breaking Bad

Bill Burr is a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, filmmaker, and podcaster. He has acted in over 20 films, released around seven Netflix comedy specials, and does over 300 shows annually. On top of this, Bill has performed on Chappelle's Show and many other high-profile comedy shows. Read more about Bill Burr's career, family, and how he landed roles in the Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian series.

Comedian Bill Bur has worked in the American entertainment industry since 1992, yet his career is still soaring higher. His ability to crack jokes from diverse topics, including politics and trending showbiz trends, makes him stand out from most comedians. Moreover, his style allows him to anticipate and toy with the crowd's reaction. For these reasons, Burr has earned praise as "the undisputed heavyweight champ of rage-fueled humor."

Profile summary

Full name William Frederick Burr Gender Male Famous as Bill Burr Date of birth June 10, 1968 Zodiac sign Gemini Age 55 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Canton, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Ethnicity White Ancestry German-Irish Mother Linda Anne Wigent Father Robert Edmund Burr Sibling Robert Burr Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nia Renee Hill Children 2 Alma mater Emerson College in Boston Qualification Bachelor's degree in radio Profession Comedian, actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, and podcaster Net worth $14 million Instagram @wilfredburr X (Twitter) @billburr Facebook @billburrofficial YouTube @MondayMorningPodcast

Who is Bill Burr?

How old is Bill Burr now?

The American comedian is 55 years old as of 2023. Bill was born on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, USA.

What is Bill Burr's ethnicity?

He is an American national of the White ethnicity and German-Irish descent.

Who are Bill Burr's parents?

He is the some of Linda Anne Wigent (mum) and Robert Edmund Burr (dad). Bill Burr's mother was a nurse, while his father was a dentist.

Is Bill Burr an only child?

The comedian has a brother named Robert Burr.

Educational background

Bill graduated from high school in 1987 and obtained a bachelor's degree in radio from Emerson College in Boston in 1993. One of his college professors was the American novelist/writer David Foster Wallace.

Career history

Bill worked in warehouses before he began doing comedy. He was 23 when he did his first stand-up comedy on March 2, 1992. Burr moved to New York City in 1994 to pursue his dream career and relocated to Los Angeles eight months later. He worked on several film and television projects in LA, then returned to New York City in 1999 to refocus on stand-up comedy.

How many specials does Bill Burr have?

The American comedian has released thirteen comedy specials from 2003 to 2022, seven of which are Netflix specials.

What are Bill Burr's specials?

Bill has released numerous stand-up comedy specials, including You People Are All the Same (2012) and Live at Red Rocks (2022). Below is a list of Bill Burr's comedy albums and specials.

Year Comedy albums and specials 2003 Comedy Central Presents (Stand-up half hour) 2003 Emotionally Unavailable (CD release) 2005 One Night Stand (Stand-up half hour) 2008 Why Do I Do This? (Image Entertainment) 2010 Let It Go (Netflix special) 2012 You People Are All the Same (Netflix special) 2014 I'm Sorry You Feel That Way (Netflix special) 2014 Live At Andrew's House (Limited vinyl release) 2017 Walk Your Way Out (Netflix special) 2019 Paper Tiger (Netflix special) 2021 Live From Madison Square Garden (Vinyl release) 2022 Live at Red Rocks (Netflix special) 2022 Friends Who Kill (Netflix special)

What TV shows has Bill Burr been in?

The comedian has performed in numerous shows such as Showtime at the Apollo in 2000, Comedy Central Presents in 2003, Just for Laughs in 2004, One Night Stand in 2005, and Live at Gotham in 2006. Below is a list of TV shows and series he has appeared in:

Year TV shows and series 1996 Townies 1998 Two Guys 2000 Showtime at the Apollo 2002 Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2003 I Love the '80s Strikes Back 2003 Comedy Central Presents 2004 Shorties Watchin' Shorties 2004 Chappelle's Show 2004 Just for Laughs 2005 Weekends at the D.L. 2005 One Night Stand 2006 Live at Gotham 2006 Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza 2008 Down and Dirty with Jim Norton 2010 Just for Laughs 2011 Dave's Old P*orn 2011-2013 Breaking Bad 2012 Funny as Hell 2013 New Girl 2013 Inside Joke at Moontower 2014 Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee 2014 Maron

Year TV shows and series 2014 Wicked Bites 2014-2015 Kroll Show 2015 The Art of... 2015 The Jim Gaffigan Show 2015-2021 F Is for Family 2016 The Simpsons 2016 New Girl 2018 Jay Leno's Garage 2018 Crashing 2019 The Chef Show 2019-2020 The Mandalorian 2020 Jay Leno's Garage 2020 Saturday Night Live 2020 Puppy Dog Pals 2020 The Comedy Store 2021 30 for 30 2021 Reservation Dogs 2021 Immoral Compass 2022 Puppy Dog Pals 2022 George Carlin's American Dream 2023 Barry 2023 Outer Banks

Why was Bill Burr in Breaking Bad?

After being a fan of Breaking Bad's first season, Burr met the show's production staff, who then considered for roles in the fourth season.

What episode does Bill Burr show up in Breaking Bad?

Bill was featured in Open House, the third episode of Breaking Bad season 4. The episode aired on July 31, 2011. He ended up being on the show from 2011 to 2013.

What role did Bill Burr have in Breaking Bad?

Comedian Burr played the role of Patrick Kuby, which many considered the funniest recurring character in Breaking Bad.

Is Bill on F is for Family based on Bill Burr?

F is for Family (2015-2021) is a raunchy animated comedy series inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, who is also its co-creator and executive producer. Burr voices the Frank Murphy character, a short-tempered veteran living in the suburbs with his wife, Sue, and their four children.

When was Bill Burr in Mandalorian?

Bill Burr acted in The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 (2019-2020) as Mayfeld — a mercenary and former imperial sharpshooter.

Why did Bill Burr do Mandalorian?

The Mandalorian TV series' creator, Jon Favreau, believed that casting Burr would increase viewership since the comedian's comments on Star Wars gained great attention on social media.

What movies is Bill Burr in?

The comedian has been featured in numerous movies, including the Perfect Fit (2000) as Doorman and Leo (2023) as Squirtle. Below is a list of films Bill Burr has acted in from 2000 to October 19, 2023:

Year Movie and role 2000 Perfect Fit as Doorman 2002 Passionada as Blackjack Player 2006 Thirteen or Bust as Himself 2010 Date Night as Detective Walsh 2011 Give It Up for Greg Giraldo as Himself 2011 Cheat as Billy 2012 Stand Up Guys as Larry 2013 The Heat as Mark Mullins 2014 Black or White as Rick Reynolds 2014 Walk of Shame as Officer Walter 2014 Zombeavers as Joseph 2015 Daddy's Home as Jerry 2017 Daddy's Home 2 as Jerry 2017 Gilbert as Himself 2018 The Front Runner as Pete Murphy 2020 The Opening Act as Barry 2020 The King of Staten Island as Ray Bishop 2021 The Guilty as Nightclub Caller (voice) 2021 Back Home Again as Officer Quill (voice) 2022 Dog as Officer O'Shaughnessy 2023 Leo as Squirtle (voice) 2023 Old Dads as Jack (also director and co-writer)

Bill Burr's video games

The comedian used his voice for the Jason Michaels character in the Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) and Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009) video games.

Bill Burr's podcasts

He has been running his weekly Bill's Monday Morning Podcast since 2007. On top of that, the comedian appeared on Your Mom's House podcast as a guest in 2010 and 2021. The podcast is hosted by married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.

Awards and nominations

Bill Burr's Paper Tiger (2019) Netflix special earned him a Best Comedy Album award nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Also, he got the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Series nomination during the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for acting in Immoral Compass (2021).

When is Bill Burr's tour happening?

The comedian posts tour dates and venues on his official website, where you can buy tickets.

How long are Bill Burr's shows?

Bill Burr typically performs from one to two hours at a live show.

Bill Burr's wife and kids

Bill married American actress/film producer Nia Renee Hill in September 2013. The actress was born on June 2, 1969, in Los Angeles, California.

Renee participated in school drama while attending Greenville County High School. She joined Emerson College in Boston to pursue a bachelor's degree in Arts and a short course in fashion styling. Career-wise, she is famously known for her roles in Lila, Long Distance (2011), Crashing (2017), and Did You Look for Work This Week? (2012).

How did Bill Burr meet Nia Renee Hill?

Nia Renee worked in the talent department on the first season of Chappelle's Show in 2003, and Burr appeared on the show in 2004. However, they did not officially meet until a year later when Burr was a guest perform comedy performer on Tough Crowd With Colin Quin. Their friendship grew, and after ten years of dating, they tied the note in 2013.

How many children does Bill Burr have?

Burr has two children with his wife, Nia Renee Hill. Their daughter, Lola, was born on January 20, 2017, while their son was born in June 2020.

Where does Bill Burr live?

The comedian resides with his wife and two kids in Los Angeles, USA.

What is Bill Burr's net worth?

The American comedian is worth $14 million. He makes money through films, comedy tours, TV shows, and specials.

How tall is Bill Burr?

Bill Burr's height is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).

Facts about Bill Burr

Burr is a licensed helicopter pilot.

He supports gun control and pregnancy termination rights.

He loves his dog, smokes cigars,

Burr listens to heavy metal music.

The comedian plays drums.

John Bonham and Dave Lombardo are his favorite drummers.

He is a big fan of many bands, including Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Ministry, Pantera, Meshuggah, Gojira, Karnivool, and Slayer.

Comedian Bill Burr's outstanding performance and hilarious jokes have gained global popularity. He usually does half-an-hour stand-up comedy shows on multiple renowned American TV shows. What is more, Burr has become one of the wealthiest comedians in America just by doing what he loves the most.

