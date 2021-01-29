Bill Burr's biography: wife and kids, tour, podcast, appearing in Breaking Bad
Bill Burr is a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, filmmaker, and podcaster. He has acted in over 20 films, released around seven Netflix comedy specials, and does over 300 shows annually. On top of this, Bill has performed on Chappelle's Show and many other high-profile comedy shows. Read more about Bill Burr's career, family, and how he landed roles in the Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian series.
Comedian Bill Bur has worked in the American entertainment industry since 1992, yet his career is still soaring higher. His ability to crack jokes from diverse topics, including politics and trending showbiz trends, makes him stand out from most comedians. Moreover, his style allows him to anticipate and toy with the crowd's reaction. For these reasons, Burr has earned praise as "the undisputed heavyweight champ of rage-fueled humor."
Profile summary
|Full name
|William Frederick Burr
|Gender
|Male
|Famous as
|Bill Burr
|Date of birth
|June 10, 1968
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Age
|55 years (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Canton, Massachusetts, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Ethnicity
|White
|Ancestry
|German-Irish
|Mother
|Linda Anne Wigent
|Father
|Robert Edmund Burr
|Sibling
|Robert Burr
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Nia Renee Hill
|Children
|2
|Alma mater
|Emerson College in Boston
|Qualification
|Bachelor's degree in radio
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, and podcaster
|Net worth
|$14 million
|@wilfredburr
|X (Twitter)
|@billburr
|@billburrofficial
|YouTube
|@MondayMorningPodcast
Who is Bill Burr?
William Frederick Burr is an American stand-up comedian, screenwriter, actor, filmmaker, and podcaster.
How old is Bill Burr now?
The American comedian is 55 years old as of 2023. Bill was born on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts, USA.
What is Bill Burr's ethnicity?
He is an American national of the White ethnicity and German-Irish descent.
Who are Bill Burr's parents?
He is the some of Linda Anne Wigent (mum) and Robert Edmund Burr (dad). Bill Burr's mother was a nurse, while his father was a dentist.
Is Bill Burr an only child?
The comedian has a brother named Robert Burr.
Educational background
Bill graduated from high school in 1987 and obtained a bachelor's degree in radio from Emerson College in Boston in 1993. One of his college professors was the American novelist/writer David Foster Wallace.
Career history
Bill worked in warehouses before he began doing comedy. He was 23 when he did his first stand-up comedy on March 2, 1992. Burr moved to New York City in 1994 to pursue his dream career and relocated to Los Angeles eight months later. He worked on several film and television projects in LA, then returned to New York City in 1999 to refocus on stand-up comedy.
How many specials does Bill Burr have?
The American comedian has released thirteen comedy specials from 2003 to 2022, seven of which are Netflix specials.
What are Bill Burr's specials?
Bill has released numerous stand-up comedy specials, including You People Are All the Same (2012) and Live at Red Rocks (2022). Below is a list of Bill Burr's comedy albums and specials.
|Year
|Comedy albums and specials
|2003
|Comedy Central Presents (Stand-up half hour)
|2003
|Emotionally Unavailable (CD release)
|2005
|One Night Stand (Stand-up half hour)
|2008
|Why Do I Do This? (Image Entertainment)
|2010
|Let It Go (Netflix special)
|2012
|You People Are All the Same (Netflix special)
|2014
|I'm Sorry You Feel That Way (Netflix special)
|2014
|Live At Andrew's House (Limited vinyl release)
|2017
|Walk Your Way Out (Netflix special)
|2019
|Paper Tiger (Netflix special)
|2021
|Live From Madison Square Garden (Vinyl release)
|2022
|Live at Red Rocks (Netflix special)
|2022
|Friends Who Kill (Netflix special)
What TV shows has Bill Burr been in?
The comedian has performed in numerous shows such as Showtime at the Apollo in 2000, Comedy Central Presents in 2003, Just for Laughs in 2004, One Night Stand in 2005, and Live at Gotham in 2006. Below is a list of TV shows and series he has appeared in:
|Year
|TV shows and series
|1996
|Townies
|1998
|Two Guys
|2000
|Showtime at the Apollo
|2002
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|2003
|I Love the '80s Strikes Back
|2003
|Comedy Central Presents
|2004
|Shorties Watchin' Shorties
|2004
|Chappelle's Show
|2004
|Just for Laughs
|2005
|Weekends at the D.L.
|2005
|One Night Stand
|2006
|Live at Gotham
|2006
|Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza
|2008
|Down and Dirty with Jim Norton
|2010
|Just for Laughs
|2011
|Dave's Old P*orn
|2011-2013
|Breaking Bad
|2012
|Funny as Hell
|2013
|New Girl
|2013
|Inside Joke at Moontower
|2014
|Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
|2014
|Maron
|Year
|TV shows and series
|2014
|Wicked Bites
|2014-2015
|Kroll Show
|2015
|The Art of...
|2015
|The Jim Gaffigan Show
|2015-2021
|F Is for Family
|2016
|The Simpsons
|2016
|New Girl
|2018
|Jay Leno's Garage
|2018
|Crashing
|2019
|The Chef Show
|2019-2020
|The Mandalorian
|2020
|Jay Leno's Garage
|2020
|Saturday Night Live
|2020
|Puppy Dog Pals
|2020
|The Comedy Store
|2021
|30 for 30
|2021
|Reservation Dogs
|2021
|Immoral Compass
|2022
|Puppy Dog Pals
|2022
|George Carlin's American Dream
|2023
|Barry
|2023
|Outer Banks
Why was Bill Burr in Breaking Bad?
After being a fan of Breaking Bad's first season, Burr met the show's production staff, who then considered for roles in the fourth season.
What episode does Bill Burr show up in Breaking Bad?
Bill was featured in Open House, the third episode of Breaking Bad season 4. The episode aired on July 31, 2011. He ended up being on the show from 2011 to 2013.
What role did Bill Burr have in Breaking Bad?
Comedian Burr played the role of Patrick Kuby, which many considered the funniest recurring character in Breaking Bad.
Is Bill on F is for Family based on Bill Burr?
F is for Family (2015-2021) is a raunchy animated comedy series inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, who is also its co-creator and executive producer. Burr voices the Frank Murphy character, a short-tempered veteran living in the suburbs with his wife, Sue, and their four children.
When was Bill Burr in Mandalorian?
Bill Burr acted in The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 (2019-2020) as Mayfeld — a mercenary and former imperial sharpshooter.
Why did Bill Burr do Mandalorian?
The Mandalorian TV series' creator, Jon Favreau, believed that casting Burr would increase viewership since the comedian's comments on Star Wars gained great attention on social media.
What movies is Bill Burr in?
The comedian has been featured in numerous movies, including the Perfect Fit (2000) as Doorman and Leo (2023) as Squirtle. Below is a list of films Bill Burr has acted in from 2000 to October 19, 2023:
|Year
|Movie and role
|2000
|Perfect Fit as Doorman
|2002
|Passionada as Blackjack Player
|2006
|Thirteen or Bust as Himself
|2010
|Date Night as Detective Walsh
|2011
|Give It Up for Greg Giraldo as Himself
|2011
|Cheat as Billy
|2012
|Stand Up Guys as Larry
|2013
|The Heat as Mark Mullins
|2014
|Black or White as Rick Reynolds
|2014
|Walk of Shame as Officer Walter
|2014
|Zombeavers as Joseph
|2015
|Daddy's Home as Jerry
|2017
|Daddy's Home 2 as Jerry
|2017
|Gilbert as Himself
|2018
|The Front Runner as Pete Murphy
|2020
|The Opening Act as Barry
|2020
|The King of Staten Island as Ray Bishop
|2021
|The Guilty as Nightclub Caller (voice)
|2021
|Back Home Again as Officer Quill (voice)
|2022
|Dog as Officer O'Shaughnessy
|2023
|Leo as Squirtle (voice)
|2023
|Old Dads as Jack (also director and co-writer)
Bill Burr's video games
The comedian used his voice for the Jason Michaels character in the Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) and Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009) video games.
Bill Burr's podcasts
He has been running his weekly Bill's Monday Morning Podcast since 2007. On top of that, the comedian appeared on Your Mom's House podcast as a guest in 2010 and 2021. The podcast is hosted by married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.
Awards and nominations
Bill Burr's Paper Tiger (2019) Netflix special earned him a Best Comedy Album award nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Also, he got the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Series nomination during the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for acting in Immoral Compass (2021).
When is Bill Burr's tour happening?
The comedian posts tour dates and venues on his official website, where you can buy tickets.
How long are Bill Burr's shows?
Bill Burr typically performs from one to two hours at a live show.
Bill Burr's wife and kids
Bill married American actress/film producer Nia Renee Hill in September 2013. The actress was born on June 2, 1969, in Los Angeles, California.
Renee participated in school drama while attending Greenville County High School. She joined Emerson College in Boston to pursue a bachelor's degree in Arts and a short course in fashion styling. Career-wise, she is famously known for her roles in Lila, Long Distance (2011), Crashing (2017), and Did You Look for Work This Week? (2012).
How did Bill Burr meet Nia Renee Hill?
Nia Renee worked in the talent department on the first season of Chappelle's Show in 2003, and Burr appeared on the show in 2004. However, they did not officially meet until a year later when Burr was a guest perform comedy performer on Tough Crowd With Colin Quin. Their friendship grew, and after ten years of dating, they tied the note in 2013.
How many children does Bill Burr have?
Burr has two children with his wife, Nia Renee Hill. Their daughter, Lola, was born on January 20, 2017, while their son was born in June 2020.
Where does Bill Burr live?
The comedian resides with his wife and two kids in Los Angeles, USA.
What is Bill Burr's net worth?
The American comedian is worth $14 million. He makes money through films, comedy tours, TV shows, and specials.
How tall is Bill Burr?
Bill Burr's height is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).
Facts about Bill Burr
- Burr is a licensed helicopter pilot.
- He supports gun control and pregnancy termination rights.
- He loves his dog, smokes cigars,
- Burr listens to heavy metal music.
- The comedian plays drums.
- John Bonham and Dave Lombardo are his favorite drummers.
- He is a big fan of many bands, including Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Ministry, Pantera, Meshuggah, Gojira, Karnivool, and Slayer.
Comedian Bill Burr's outstanding performance and hilarious jokes have gained global popularity. He usually does half-an-hour stand-up comedy shows on multiple renowned American TV shows. What is more, Burr has become one of the wealthiest comedians in America just by doing what he loves the most.
