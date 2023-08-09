Bella Hadid before and after: how the model’s looks have changed

Bella Hadid is an American model known for appearing on the covers of multiple fashion magazines, such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Porter, Allure, and Glamour. Since coming into the limelight, the model has had multiple changes in her appearance. Check out how the model has transformed over the years by looking at Bella Hadid before and after.

US model Bella Hadid arrives to attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards at the national museum of Qatar in Doha. Photo: Jewel Samad

Source: Getty Images

The American model has been a familiar face in the beauty world, gracing numerous events and appearing on the cover of magazines. If you are a keen follower of the model, you might have heard the speculations of her getting cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks. Below are Bella Hadid's before and after photos to let you know how she has changed over the years.

Bella Hadid's biography

The model was born Isabella Khairiah Hadid on 9 October 1996 in Washington D.C, United States, to her parents, Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid. She grew up in Santa Barbara, California, alongside four siblings, Gigi, Anwar, Alana, and Marielle. Her father, Mohammed, is a real estate developer, while her mother, Yolanda, is a former famous Dutch model.

As for her education, she completed her high school studies at Malibu High School in 2014. She joined the Parsons School of Design to pursue a course in photography but did not complete the course as she dropped out of school to pursue modelling.

Bella Hadid before and after: how the model has changed over the years

Bella ventured into modelling at a young age and growing up, her appearance has changed over time. Here is a timeline of how Bella Hadid’s face has transformed from the early days of her career until now.

Bella Hadid's appearance before fame

Model Bella Hadid (left) and her sister Gigi in their childhood. Photo: @bellahadid on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of Bella's pictures, when she was a kid, showed her with a round cherubic face. Some people compared her look then and now and claimed the changes in her face were due to cosmetic surgery, but the model trashed these allegations.

The model's face in 2014

The model attends Sportmax and Teen Vogue Celebrate The Fall/Winter 2014 Collection at Sportmax on 28 October 2014 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Has Bella Hadid had any surgeries? The model revealed in 2022 that she underwent rhinoplasty when she was 14. Even though she admitted to doing the cosmetic surgery, she denied allegations that she had undergone multiple other plastic surgeries to enhance her appearance. She expressed her regret about undertaking the procedure, saying:

I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.

The model's appearance in 2016

Hadid at MARINA 70 at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on 8 December 2016 in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

The model is sometimes compared to the former French model Carla Bruni. Bella allegedly took the Bruni's photographs to a plastic surgeon's office to show the desired result.

The model in 2018

Model Bella Hadid poses backstage with TRESemme At Jason Wu NYFW AW18 on 9 February 2018 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

The model's appearance became a topic for discussion after she appeared to have slightly sunken cheeks. She was alleged to have had buccal fat removal surgery, but the model has not confirmed the claims.

The model's face in 2021

Cannes Film Festival with Bella Hadid at the Red Carpet of the Palais des Festivals on 6 July 2021. Photo: MANDOGA MEDIA

Source: Getty Images

The model changed her appearance in 2021 in response to what she called burnout due to professional pressure. She bleached her hair and later dyed it, making it look like a sunrise.

Bella Hadid in 2023

Renowned model Bella Hadid arrives at Turkevi Center (Turkish House) to donate humanitarian aid for earthquake survivors in Turkiye, New York, United States, on 24 February 2023. Photo: Fatih Aktas

Source: Getty Images

For many years, the model’s changing appearances sparked speculations about her plastic surgeries. She denied the allegations, accusing people of insulting her looks.

Bella Hadid’s illness

Is Bella Hadid sick? The famous supermodel and her family members, mother Yolanda and brother Anwar, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. They have been getting treatment throughout the years, and the model has occasionally opened up about her battles with the bacterial infection.

Recently, she shared her pictures and videos on Instagram, giving her social media audience a glimpse of what she is going through and sharing her recovery progress. She also expressed optimism about the future, saying she would return to modelling when ready.

FAQs

Who is Bella Hadid? She is a top American model represented by IMG Models. She was named Model of the Year 2022 by the British Fashion Council. Has Bella Hadid’s face changed? Yes. The model’s face has transformed since commencing her career in 2012 at 16. Did Bella Hadid have a rhinoplasty? The model disclosed that she the nose surgery when she was 14. However, she refuted claims that she had had multiple other cosmetic surgeries to enhance her looks. What happened to Bella Hadid? She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and has been undergoing treatment, battling the bacterial infection. How did Lyme disease affect Bella Hadid? The sickness resulted in her modelling career hiatus as she is undergoing treatment. Who else has Lyme disease in Hadid’s family? Bella Hadid’s mother, Yolanda and her brother, Anwar, were also diagnosed with the disease.

Bella Hadid’s before and after pictures show how the model has changed over the years. She dismissed claims of multiple cosmetic surgeries to enhance her looks but revealed she only had a nose job. The model was diagnosed with Lyme disease and is currently on treatment.

Legit.ng recently published Olivia Casta’s biography. She is a Spanish-American model and social media influencer known for sharing modelling shots on Instagram, attracting the attention of many netizens.

She commenced modelling at a young age and later ventured into social media, where she boasts a massive following on different platforms. Besides social media entertainment, she is an entrepreneur owning tinGz, an online store retailing apparel and make-up products.

Source: Legit.ng