Vera Dijkmans’s bio: age, height, measurements, boyfriend

Vera Dijkmans is an Instagram model and digital content creator from the Netherlands. She is well-known for sharing swimwear and modelling content on her Instagram page. She is also famous on TikTok, where she uploads lip-syncs and funny-related videos.

Vera Dijkmans posing for a photo carrying a black handbag (L) and her using a phone (L). Photo: @veradijkmans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vera Dijkmans started her social media journey in 2013 when she created her Instagram account. She commands a significant following across various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Facebook.

Profile summary

Full name Vera Dijkmans Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Hague, Netherlands Current residence Amsterdam, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-28-42 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-107 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Instagram star, social media influencer Net worth $600,000 Instagram @veradijkmans

Vera Dijkmans's bio

The social media personality was born in Hague, Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen of white ethnicity. Her parents separated when she was five, and her mother raised her.

What is Vera Dijkmans's age?

The Instagram star is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 January 1997. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Vera Dijkmans famous?

Vera is widely known as an Instagram model with a massive following on the platform. She is fond of sharing lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots which have captivated many of her followers. She has garnered 5.7 million followers at the time of writing.

The model is also on TikTok with over 372 thousand followers and more than 1.5 million likes as of this writing. She mainly uploads lip-syncs and funny-related videos. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with more than 912 thousand followers.

The Internet sensation created her self-titled YouTube channel on 21 August 2020, although she has not been active. She has currently uploaded only two videos.

She is also active on Snapchat with 173 thousand subscribers and on Facebook with over one million followers. She is also on OnlyFans.

What is Vera Dijkmans's net worth?

The model's net worth is alleged to be $600,000. She primarily makes her earnings from her social media endeavours.

Who is Vera Dijkmans' boyfriend?

The digital content creator is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither revealed any details concerning her previous nor current relationships, if any.

Vera Dijkmans's measurements

Vera Dijkmans's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. The Instagram star's body measurements are 36-28-42 inches or 91-71-107 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Vera Dijkmans? She is an Instagram model and digital content creator from the Netherlands. When is Vera Dijkmans's birthday? The model is 26 years old as of 2023. What is Vera Dijkmans's nationality? She is a Dutch citizen. What is Vera Dijkmans's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Vera Dijkmans's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $600,000. How tall is Vera Dijkmans? The Internet sensation is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Vera Dijkmans is a famous Instagram star and social media influencer. Her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots on Instagram have earned her a massive following on the platform.

Legit.ng recently published Davina Potratz's biography. Davina is a reality TV star, real estate agent and former model from the United States. She is popularly known for her appearance on the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset.

Davina was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is the director of new development and broker associate at the Oppenheim Group. Davina is a graduate of Pepperdine University.

Source: Legit.ng