What is Ric Flair's net worth in 2024, and what happened to all his money?

Ric Flair, famous as The Nature Boy, is an American professional wrestler and entrepreneur. He is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, having participated in the sport for over four decades and is a 16-time world heavyweight champion. What is Ric Flair’s net worth?

Ric Flair at a press conference in Music City at Nashville Fairgrounds (L). Flair at the Wing Bowl 25 (R). Photo: Jason Kempin, Mitchell Leff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ric Flair’s career in sports entertainment began in 1972. He has participated in multiple wrestling competitions, won numerous championships, and is regarded as the most decorated world champion in history. Many who have admired his prosperous wrestling career have been interested in his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Morgan Fliehr Nickname Ric Flair, The Nature Boy Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 1949 Age 75 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 243 Weight in kilograms 110 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Olive Philips Father Luther Philips Marital status Married Partner Wendy Barlow Children 4 Education Wayland Academy, University of Minnesota Profession Professional wrestler, entrepreneur Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @ricflairnatureboy X (Twitter) @RicFlairNatrBoy Facebook YouTube Ric Flair

Ric Flair's net worth

How much is Ric Flair currently worth? According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and The Sportster, the wrestling legend’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his prosperous wrestling career of over four decades.

He is also an entrepreneur with multiple business ventures. He retails his official merchandise on his website. He partnered with Scout Comics to launch the Code Name: Ric Flair comic book. Ric co-owns the virtual restaurant Wooooo! Wings, which has a presence in six US cities. He also partnered with Carma HoldCo and LGNDS to launch Wooooo Energy!, a mushroom energy drink.

What happened to Ric Flair's net worth?

The wrestler made millions of dollars in the 1990s when he was at the peak of his career. However, his net worth has plummeted due to financial blunders and his spendthrift lifestyle.

He lived an affluent life, spending money on expensive robes, high-end cars, and luxury parties. His net worth decline is also attributed to expensive divorces, health complications resulting in costly medical bills, and tax woes.

What is Ric Flair's age?

Five facts about Ric Flair. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The wrestling icon is 75 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 25 February 1949, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

He was born to Olive and Luther Philips, his biological parents, in Memphis, Tennessee, and was later adopted by Kathleen Kinsmiller and Richard Reid Fliehr. Ric spent his childhood in Edina, Minnesota, and completed high school at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He reportedly joined the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship for undergraduate studies but dropped out shortly. While pursuing his education, he excelled in sports such as wrestling, track, and football.

Ric Flair’s career

His sports entertainment journey started in 1971 when Olympic weightlifter Ken Patera introduced him to trainer Verne Gagne. He joined the American Wrestling Association and made his wrestling debut in 1972 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

In 1974, he was involved in a plane crash that left him with career-threatening injuries. His back was broken three times, and doctors advised him to stop performing, but after six months of physical therapy, he returned to NWA.

Over his wrestling career, he won multiple titles, making him considered one of the greatest wrestlers ever. He won the NWA United States Championships, NWA World Heavyweight Championships, WCW World Heavyweight Championships, and WWE Championships.

The 16-time world champion was known for his wrestling prowess and signature looks, including costly designer suits, outlandish robes, and shoes.

Ric Flair is a two-time member of the WWE Hall of Fame. The wrestling legend is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

Ric Flair’s family

Ric Flair and Charlotte during WWE Germany Live Bremen - Road To Wrestlemania at OVB-Arena in Bremen, Germany. Photo: Joachim Sielski/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Ric Flair is married to his fifth wife, Wendy Barlow, and is a father of four children. They tied the knot on 12 September 2018 on the rooftop of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida, US. The couple has been married for about six years.

Who are Ric Flair’s children?

He had his first two children, David and Megan, from his first marriage with Leslie Goodman. Leslie and Ric were married between 1971 and 1983. In an interview on the YouTube channel Club Shay Shay, the pro-wrestler opened up about the demise of his son, David, saying that he struggled with substance addiction, which led to his death.

In his second marriage with Elizabeth Harrell, between 1983 and 2006, the wrestler had two children, Charlotte And Reid. Charlotte has followed in his father’s footsteps and is a WWE superstar. Ric was previously married to American author Tiffany VanDemark (2006–2009) and Jackie Beems (2009–2014).

How tall is Ric Flair?

The wrestling icon is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 243 pounds (110 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ric Flair

How old is Ric Flair? He is 75 years old as of May 2024. His date of birth is 25 February 1949. Where does Ric Flair come from? He hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. What was Ric Flair's net worth at its peak? He allegedly earned millions of dollars at the peak of his career, but his net worth declined due to poor financial decisions and uncontrolled spending. Has Ric Flair retired from wrestling? Despite being in his 70s, Ric has not announced retirement from wrestling. Who is Ric Flair married to? He has been married to Wendy Barlow since 12 September 2018. Who are Ric Flair’s ex-wives? The wrestler’s four ex-wives are Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jackie Beems. Does Ric Flair have children? He is the father of four children: David, Megan, Charlotte And Reid. What is Ric Flair’s height? He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

Ric Flair’s net worth declined after allegedly making poor financial decisions when he earned millions of dollars at his career peak. The Wrestling Hall of Fame member is still active in the sports entertainment industry and has yet to announce his retirement despite his advanced age. The father of four is married to Wendy Barlow, and they reside in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Meghan Trainor's biography. Trainor is an American singer-songwriter and TV personality famous for hits such as All About That Bass, Been Like This, and Dear Future Husband.

Meghan Trainor started her music career in 2009 and has since released six studio albums. She is married with two children. Who are Meghan Trainor’s husband and kids? Discover their details in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng