Model Chanel Uzi’s biography: age, real name, heritage, career

Chanel Uzi is an American fashion model and Instagram celebrity. She became famous on the platform thanks to her photos in lingerie and bikinis.

A photo of the model. Photo: @chanel.uzi

Source: Instagram

She has worked with several agencies such as IGNITE and Fashion Nova to promote their products. What is Chanel Uzi's real name? Her name is Chanel Uzi Hernandez. Find out more about her personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Chanel Uzi Hernandez

Chanel Uzi Hernandez Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 6 July, 1992

6 July, 1992 Age: 29 years (as of January 2022)

29 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 35-24-36

35-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 89-61-91

89-61-91 Shoe size: 5.5 (US)

5.5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Net worth: $2.5 million

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chanel Uzi's biography

The well-known Instagram model was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Chanel Uzi's heritage? She is an American national with Filipino roots.

Regarding her education, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, studying Merchandise Product Development in 2011.

Her hobbies include travelling and playing video games.

How old is Chanel Uzi?

The social media personality was born on 6 July, 1992, making Chanel Uzi's age 29 years as of January 2022. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Modelling career

The model lying on the bed in a white sweatshirt. Photo: @chanel.uzi

Source: Instagram

Immediately after college, Chanel modelled with several California-based companies like Pacific Sunwear, Quicksilver, Element Brand, Forever 21 and True Religion Brand Jeans.

She created her main Instagram page, @chanel.uzi, in April 2014, but she started posting images actively in 2017. The account currently has 2.3 million subscribers.

She also holds two other Instagram accounts. The backup account, @chaneluziofficial, has over 502k followers. Her dog's page, @yo.bazooka, features shots of the American Pocket Bully dog by the name of Bazooka.

Besides Instagram, nearly 64k people follow her on TikTok and over 114k on Twitter.

Other than that, the model has also gained popularity on her OnlyFans account, where she occasionally uploads exclusive content for her followers.

Chanel Uzi's height

The Instagram star is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms), with black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 35-24-36 inches (89-61-91 centimetres).

What is Chanel Uzi's net worth?

The social media star in a white outfit. Photo: @chanel.uzi

Source: Instagram

Her net worth is not verified; however, according to NewsUnzip, the online sensation's worth is allegeded to be $2.5 million. Her primary source of income is from her modelling career, endorsements and promotions from the companies that sell their products on her social media platforms.

Chanel Uzi uses her modelling photos on her social media pages to promote ladies' wear for well-known brands. As a result, she has managed to get multiple endorsement deals from these brands.

READ ALSO: Model Ella Rose's biography: age, baby, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Model Ella Rose's biography. Ella is a Swedish-born model. She shares modelling photos on her Instagram account.

She has gained a considerable following on the platform and even appeared in various magazines and brand advertisements through these photos. Check out her bio to understand more about her.

Source: Legit.ng