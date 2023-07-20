33 beautiful plus-size models that should be on your radar

It is no longer a surprise to see curvier, plus-size, and melanin ladies taking the front pages of fashion magazines. Besides the traditional view of modelling that centred on slim, tall, and light-skinned bodies, these beautiful plus-sized women have promoted diversity and influenced positive changes in the fashion market. Hence, if you are an aspiring model, here are the plus-size models to look up to.

From (L-R) Candice Huffine, Whitney Thompson, Fluvia Lacerdawalks and Hayley Hasselhoff walking runways. Photo: Mike Coppola, Andrew Cowie, Kristy Sparow, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Plus-size models have been around for many years, though they rarely got the mainstream recognition they deserved. However, the continued changes in the modelling industry have allowed more curvy women to grace the runways and magazine covers. These curvy, plus-size models come in all skin tones.

Beautiful plus-size models you should follow

Here are names of plus-size models redefining the modelling world by taking over the most coveted runways and representing their household brand in global competitions.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Ashley Graham is one of the most beautiful plus-size models who have fought for more inclusivity and body diversity in the modelling industry. She was the first plus-size model to appear on the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She went on to work with other big names like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and British Vogue. She also appeared in Vogue's list of 30 Under 30 and had written a book titled What Confidence, Beauty, And Power Really Look Like.

Robyn Lawley

Robyn Lawley attends Premium Plus-Size Fashion Brand Ryllace Launch Event at Elephante in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Robyn Lawley was the first Australian plus-size top model to appear in Ralph Lauren's 2012 campaign. She has also been featured in numerous fashion magazines and has a swimwear line with Bond-Eye Swimwear. She is currently working on her cookbook featuring family recipes and dining tips.

Fluvia Lacerda

Fluvia Lacerda arrives the 46th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton in New York City, United States. Photo: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency

Mostly referred to as the plus-sized Gisele Bundchen, Fluvia Lacerda has marked her place as the world's most beautiful large plus-size model. The Brazilian model has appeared in magazines like Vogue Italia, Plus Model Magazine, and BUST.

Marquita Pring

Marquita Pring in Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh walks the runway during Teen Vogue's Body Party Presented By Snapchat in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Marquita Pring is another curvaceous model who has appeared in several Levi's ads and Vogue Italia's Curvy Issue. She has also walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier. She believes the phrase "plus-size models" should be banned because all sizes do the same job on runways and magazines.

Tara Lynn

Tara Lynn believes all body types deserve a place in the fashion industry. She was the face of H&M Big is Beautiful campaign. She has also appeared in H&M swimwear ads.

Whitney Thompson

Whitney Thompson and models walk the runway wearing Allistyle spring 2013 collection at David Pecaut Square in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel (modified by author)

The first and only plus-size winner of America's Next Top Model, Whitney Thompson, was voted one of the Most Influential Women of 2008 by MSN. She has appeared in several ads for Covergirl, Forever 21, Converse One Star, Saks Fifth Avenue, and many more. She is also the current ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

Iskra Lawrence

Iskra Lawrence attends the Create & Cultivate LA Conference 2023 at the California Market Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Iskra Lawrence is a British model, body positivity activist, and social media influencer. She has appeared in various campaigns and editorials for brands such as American Eagle Outfitters' lingerie line and Aerie and has also worked with other fashion brands like Chromat, Simply Be, and Jockey.

Jessica Leahy

Jessica Van Der Leahy attends the boohoo x Nasty Gal x boohooMAN Housewarming Party in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James Gourley (modified by author)

The Australian model Jessica Leahy joined the modelling world at the New York Fashion Week. Although she initially did not believe in her dream, the beautiful plus-size model was comfortable in her body and advocated for open conversation about all body types. She also believes women should be unapologetic about their bodies.

Precious Victoria Lee

Precious Victoria Lee. Photo: Stephen Lovekin (modified by author)

Precious Victoria Lee started her modelling journey at the age of 18 and did her first fashion show in 2017. She was inspired by Ashley Graham to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and since then, she has stopped at nothing in her quest to become one of the most famous plus-size models.

Danika Brysha

Danika Brysha is a full-figured model who has learned to face their problems and grow with them. She started her Model Meals brand specialising in delivering healthy food and promoting the idea of loving oneself while living healthy. She has also signed deals with big names like Forever 21 and Kohl's and is currently one of the highest-paid models.

Chloe Marshall

Chloe Marshall was the first plus-size model to reach the Miss England finals and won the Miss Surrey title in 2008. She sent a message to other beautiful plus-sized women that they do not have to be thin to participate in these competitions. Chloe moved to New York to cement her career, where she signed other deals with Project Runway, Macy's, and Torrid.

Lexi Placourakis

Even after fighting with weight, food, and a poor lifestyle, Lexi Placourakis proves that anyone can succeed in modelling. Her mother was Miss Hawaii USA, who took her modelling to Japan.

However, unlike her mother, Lexi's unconventional body type allowed her to take a different route and specialize in plus-size modelling.

Candice Huffine

Candice Huffine attends the POPSUGAR Play/ground at Pier 94 on June 22, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Candice Huffine is a plus-size top model who uses her space to fight for the inclusion of all body types in the fashion industry. She was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Elle magazine, although it was hard during her time.

Anita Marshall

Anita Marshall at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week. Photo: David Dee Delgado

Anita Marshall is a make-up artist whose transition into the modelling industry was difficult. She first gained popularity from her , though not many people took her seriously.

After making it to the fashion sector, Anita has proven that she can be one of the most admired plus-size models in the world.

Tabria Majors

Tabria Majors attends Cupshe x Tabria Majors Capsule Collection Launch Party at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Tabria Majors believes that curvy women are also sexier than slim ones, and they deserve equal recognition in modelling. Her determination has seen her work with top brands like Desigual, Savage X Fenty, BooHoo, Gym Shark, CupShe, and Lounge Underwear. She was also a finalist for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot attends People en Español 6th Annual Festival To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Denise Bidot is a plus-size model and an influential public figure who strives to reshape the old beauty standards. She has partnered with flagship companies like Old Navy, Chromat, Savage X Fenty, and 11 Honoré to promote positive body messages and encourage upcoming curvy, plus-size models to embrace diverse viewpoints in the fashion industry.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Hunter McGrady raised eyebrows among modelling fans when she appeared as the curviest model ever in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She also walked for Chromat and appeared in Vogue Italia, Health, Elle, and Summer Salt ads. Her clothing line, All Worthy, also offers clothes for all sizes from XXS to 5X.

Hayley Hasselhoff

Hayley Hasselhoff attends the Remus Pre-Award Tea Time event at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Hayley Hasselhoff, daughter of the renowned actors David Hasselhoff, is probably one of the prominent full-figured models and actresses to look up to. She walked in the British Plus Size Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week. She also designs clothes with Navabi, Elvi, and Yours Clothing.

Clementine Desseaux

Clementine Desseaux walks the runway for Kaybe Fashion during the Third Pulp Fashion Week at Salon Hoche in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow (modified by author)

Clementine Desseaux is a French fashion enthusiast who uses her All-Woman Project to promote inclusivity and challenge odd societal norms about beauty standards. She has worked with brands like Valentino, The Outdoor Voices, and Christian Louboutin. She also walks for Bonjour Creative.

Tess Holiday

Tess Holliday attends World Eating Disorders Action Day Luncheon 2023 National Alliance For Eating Disorders x Mental Health Coalition at United Nations in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Tess Holiday started the #EffYourBeautyStandards movement to inspire those seeking self-love and embracing their beautiful curves. She walked the New York Fashion Week for Chroat and appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK magazine.

Erica Jean Schenk

Erica Jean Schenk was the first plus-size model to appear in the Women's Running magazine. Since then, she has become an influential figure in the sports community, inspiring more people to join the market regardless of their body type.

Charlotte Robinson

If you love the ethereal style of milkmaid dresses and old-school blouses, you should follow Charlotte Robinson. She has recently been featured on Sleek Magazine and Elle Denmark magazine covers.

Jada Sezer

Jada Sezer attends the launch of Sports Direct's trailblazing new flagship store on Oxford Street in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Jada Sezer participated in the 2018 London Marathon wearing only her underwear to pass her fitness message. As one of Britain's most curvy plus-size models, Jada has modelled for brands like ASOS, Adidas, and Target.

Nadia Aboulhosn

Fashion blogger Nadia Aboulhosn attends the 3rd Annual BeautyCon Summit presented by ELLE Magazine at Pier 36 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Nadia Aboulhosn is a plus-size model, fashion blogger, and designer who has appeared on the Women's Running Magazine cover. Her bold style and confidence have also seen her campaign for Good America, BooHoo, Teen Vogue, and Fashion to Figure.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell attends the Ann Summers brunch to celebrate International Women's Day in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Olivia Campbell is a UK model who has worked with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Playful Promises, and Scantly by Curvy Kate. By taking a different path, Olivia uses fashion fame to influence and encourage other plus-size women to embrace their authentic figures.

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser walks the runway at the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue "Runway Icons" show at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Paloma Elsesser is a beautiful plus-size model who is in demand for her curvaceous body and authenticity. The biracial fashionista is the new VS Collective and has walked for brands like Marni, Coperni, Michael Kors, Fendi, Altuzarra, Bonds Organic, and Vans. She has also collaborated with a French cloth line Miaou.

Philomena Kwao

Model Philomena Kwao attends the Sports Illustrated Celebrates Swimsuit 2016 at Brookfield Place in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

The British-Ghanaian plus-size model Philomena Kwao has had a successful fashion career working with bands like MAC Cosmetics, Evans UK, and Lane Bryant. She is also the Global Ambassador for Women International Charity, which advocates for women's rights globally.

Sonny Turner

Sonny Turner attends the TommyXZendaya collection launch event at the Tommy Hilfiger store in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Sonny Turner's modelling journey began with her campaign with Aerie. As one of the top British plus-size models, Sonny has worked with brands like ASOS, American Eagle, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and H&M. She has also walked for Chromat and Mark Fast.

Leslie Sidora

Leslie Sidora attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Leslie Sidora cannot miss among the names of plus-size models with her most enviable curves. She has walked for designers like PRISCAVera and Fe Noel and appeared in CUUP, VB Body, and Pretty Little Things ads. Moreover, she has been featured in publications like Bazaar Brazil, Grazia UK, Flaunt, and Elle Sweden.

Kate Wasley

Kate Wasley is known for her fight for representations of all body types, races, and genders in the fashion industry. She was featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has worked for brands like CAMILLA, Lounge Underwear, The Iconic, and Bras n Things.

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

The actress and outspoken body positivity supporter Barbie Ferreira is another plus-size top model you should put on your radar. She has worked with Levi's YSL Beauty and H&M, walked several Fashion Week runways, and appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK with top models like Ashley Graham.

Brielle Anyea

Brielle Anyea also marks her position in the modelling sector with her openness to body positivity and inclusivity. She was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit search finalist in 2020 and appeared on the Glamour Magazine cover. Brielle has also worked with ASOS, Pretty Little Things, and Panache.

Crystal Renn

Crystal Renn attends Ford Models celebrates the publication of Crystal Renn's "Hungry" at SoHo Grand in New York. Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan

Having worked as a straight-size and plus-size model, Crystal Renn started her fashion career at the age of 14 and perfected it to become one of the most beautiful full-figured models. Her journey includes campaigns for Mango, Jimmy Choo, and Chanel. She has also appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

The modelling industry is probably experiencing a big shift and welcoming more plus-size models daily. Although there is still a long way to go, we must applaud how far fashion brands have come to include all body sizes in their campaigns.

