Does Lewis Hamilton have a wife? A look at his relationships

Lewis Hamilton is a British Formula One race car driver. He is regarded as one of the best in history because of his outstanding performance in his career. He became the first black driver to compete in F1 and has won many F1 championships. Beyond his career, the F1 player's personal life has often been a subject of fascination among his fans. Does Lewis Hamilton have a wife?

Lewis Hamilton was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. He started his racing career at the age of eight, driving go-carts. He has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles and holds the records such as the most career wins and pole positions. He has garnered the attention of fans around the globe who are curious to know more about Lewis Hamilton’s partner.

Profile summary

Does Lewis Hamilton have a wife?

Is Lewis Hamilton married? The British race car driver is not married but has been romantically linked to several high-profile women. He has been in multiple relationships, but they didn't last long because of his career. He gave the following reason for his single life:

I'm a workaholic. I don't have time for it…When you travel as much as I do, it's hard to keep up a relationship, so I'm of the mindset that I'm not going to do that until I've stopped and no longer have to be so single-minded.

The British F1 car racing driver is single now but has allegedly been in a relationship with celebrities like Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Below is Lewis Hamilton’s girlfriend list.

Danielle Lloyd (2002)

The British racing driver dated Danielle Lloyd in 2002. She is an English model and television personality known for the reality television spin-off series Celebrity Big Brother. The two met at celebrity haunt 10 Rooms and dated for six months.

They ended their relationship because of the long distance between them. The two, however, remained friends, and in 2004, Lewis Hamilton was present when she was crowned Miss England. Danielle was also among the people who went to see him achieve his ninth podium finish in the British Grand Prix.

Jodia Ma (2003-2007)

Jodia Ma is the daughter of Ma Bo-kee, the founder and former chairman of Moulin Global Eyecare Holdings. Lewis Hamilton met Jodia Ma at the Cambridge School of Arts. They started dating in 2003 and split in 2007.

Lotta Hintsa (2006)

Lotta Hintsa is a Finnish model, athlete and beauty pageant titleholder. She is the daughter of McLaren’s former doctor Aki Hintsa. Lotta was crowned Miss Finland beauty pageant in 2013. The model was rumoured to be in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton in 2006.

Vivian Burkhardt (2008)

Vivian Burkhardt is a beauty queen famous for representing Grenada in Miss World 2007 in Sanya. There were speculations that she dated the racing driver in 2007. The two met in February 2008 when he visited his grandfather in Grenada. However, the two split in the same year.

Nicole Scherzinger (2008-2015)

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and television personality. She is best known as the lead singer of Pussycat Dolls. She is a judge on The Masked Singer.

Hamilton and the singer started dating in 2008 after they met during his McLaren days. In 2014 the two were rumoured to be in the process of being engaged, so Nicole could've become Lewis Hamilton’s spouse. They dated on and off before splitting up in 2015 because of their busy schedules.

Rihanna (2015)

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian pop and R&B singer, businesswoman and actress. Rihanna is famous for her songs like Umbrella, Diamonds and Rehab.

The Barbadian singer and Lewis were speculated to be dating in 2015 when they were spotted on a yacht in Rihanna's home country of Barbados. However, he denied the allegations, saying they were just friends, liked hanging out, and had been that way for a long time.

Viktoria Odintcova (2016)

The car racer was spotted many times with Viktoria Odintcova. She is a Russian model and social media personality. She has appeared in prominent magazines such as Playboy. The model said that she and Lewis Hamilton dated at one point when he broke up with Nicole Scherzinger, but their relationship evolved into friendship.

Rita Ora (2016)

Rita Ora is known for popular songs like Poison, For You and Let You Love Me. The British singer and songwriter was allegedly in a relationship with the racing car driver in 2016.

The two met at Met Gala in New York City. The rumours started going around after the two were seen at parties, British Fashion Awards and Cannes Film Festival. They were also seen working together in a music studio in 2017. However, the British car racing driver denied the allegations and said they were close friends.

Winnie Harlow (2016)

There were rumours that Winnie Harlow and Lewis Hamilton had a thing in 2016. The two were seen having a good time at the GQ Awards in London in 2016. Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and a public spokesperson on the skin condition vitiligo. She gained prominence in 2014 as a contestant on the 21st cycle of the television series America’s Next Top Model.

Barbara Palvin (2017)

Barbara Palvin is a Hungarian model and actress. She has modelled for Vogue and Victoria's Secret. She allegedly dated the British car racing driver in 2017. The two were first seen partying after the Monaco Grand Prix. The rumours were fuelled when Lewis Hamilton uploaded a video of the two of them walking down a corridor on IG. The model is now married to Dylan Sprouse.

Sofia Richie (2017)

In 2017, rumours spread that the F1 star and Sofia Richie were dating after they were spotted posing together during a romantic trip to Japan, and on a lunch date in May 2017. The media personality and model is now married to Elliot Grainge.

Nicki Minaj (2018)

The renowned rapper and Lewis Hamilton ignited dating rumours in 2018 when they were seen holding hands. The car racer and Nicki Minaj were first seen sitting side by side in 2016 at Alexander Wang fashion show. In September 2018, they were spotted in a hotel in Dubai and shared a bike ride after leaving the hotel.

Veronica Valle (2018)

Veronica Valle is a glamour model. She dated the car racer in 2018. Veronica Valle said Lewis was a strange character with a peculiar toilet rule that left her without words. He also would get angry for no reason.

Zahra Elise (2019)

Zahra Elise is an internet personality, model and actress. The two sparked dating rumours after they were seen together at Kevin Hart’s 40th birthday party. However, the two are just friends.

Jasmine Sanders (2019)

Jasmine Sanders, also known as Golden Barbie, is an American model, actress and fashion influencer. The rumours started spreading after Hamilton was seen leaving with a cub full of women, including Jasmine Sanders. The British car racer denied the allegations that he was dating the model. He said that those were his female friends and colleagues.

Cindy Kimberly (2019)

Cindy Kimberly is a Dutch social media influencer and model. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with the Formula One star when they were seen in Barcelona in 2019. However, the model responded to the allegations and said they were friends.

Florence Mueller (2020)

Florence Mueller is an American internet personality, model and rapper. In 2020, there were rumours that Florence Mueller and the F1 star were dating. The two were spotted during their trip in Sir Phillip Green's yacht Lionheart in Calvi, Corsica.

Janet Guzman (2021)

Janet Guzman is an American YouTuber and model, and social media influencer. The model and Lewis Hamilton met at Met Gala and were reportedly seen going into his hotel.

Camila Kendra (2021-2022)

The Formula One star sparked dating rumours with Camila Kendra in August 2021. Their relationship had begun to develop into something stronger as Camila developed feelings for him. However, Camila stopped following him on Instagram.

Has Lewis Hamilton got kids?

No, the Formula One star does not have any children. Lewis Hamilton stated that he does not have time to start a family because of his busy schedule. In an interview, he said if he ever had kids, he would not wish them to be racing drivers because of how tough things could turn sometimes.

Lewis Hamilton is a British F1 race car driver. He is known for holding records such as most career wins and pole positions. The question 'Does Lewis Hamilton have a wife?' has been one of the questions his fans have been curious about. The F1 star is single.

