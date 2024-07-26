A Nigerian man has shared an emotional post on TikTok after sending the sum of N10,000 to a lady

The grateful lady reacted with a heart full of joy and showered prayers on her benefactor for his display of kindness

Some social media users who came across the post were touched by her reaction and also desired to send money to her

A Nigerian man's act of kindness on TikTok has gone viral, after he sent N10,000 to a lady who was overwhelmed with gratitude.

The lady's reaction melted the hearts of many social media users, who were inspired to also spread kindness.

Lady praises man who sent N10k to her

In a voice note, she expressed her deep appreciation, revealing that her benefactor's kindness brought her immense joy.

She prayed for blessings upon him, wishing for his prosperity, protection, and success in all his endeavours.

Her sincere words included promises of good fortune, more business deals, and even billions.

In her words:

"Chei. You don't know how happy I am. My chi will bless you. My chi will protect you. My chi will give you whatever you requested for.

"You see this N10k you sent to me, you just made me so emotional. My chi will continue to bless you. More connection, more contract, more business deal. My chi will continue to bless and favour you. More billions to you."

The benefactor, identified as @bukasofficial on TikTok, shared the post on the platform, showcasing the lady's genuine display of gratitude.

Reactions as man shares chat with lady

Netizens on TikTok praised the young lady for her amazing display of gratitude.

@Eromsele said:

"Dis is so me even na 1k I will always appreciate cos e no easy for man. God bless ever giver."

@Praise Olamide said:

"This is so me. I will be saying long prayers untop 1k. Cos it only takes a good heart to debit ur self & credit anoda person."

@GOLDEN BO¥ said:

"If this kind person ask for money next time, tell me wetin make I no go give am. Grateful soul."

@xxxxx asked:

"Is she a Nigerian? Cause d werey them wey I de send money sometimes no go even reply u say them don see am until when next them need ur help."

@Mide said:

"And I just saw a girl saying if a guy give you 100k, all you should say is thank you so he won’t feel like he has done something."

@Christabelle said:

"May God continue to bless you, and all the prayers she pray for you shall come to pass, people are really going through a lot."

@CHISOM CHUKWU added:

“Appreciation, is an Application for more!” Those are my Dad’s Exact words! Bukas you are way too kind sir, sent some1 10k in this economy!?? God send me a helper I need to buy my baby things."

