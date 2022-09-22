Camila Kendra’s biography: age, height, ethnic background, boyfriend

Camila Kendra is a prominent fashion model, Instagram star, and social media influencer from the Dominican Republic. She is widely recognized for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also famous for being Tyler Cameron’s ex-girlfriend.

Camila Kendra is a famous social media influencer with a significant fan following on Instagram. She has worked for notable clothing brands such as Savage X Fenty. She was also featured on the Opium Magazine cover in September 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Camila Kendra Gender Female Date of birth 25 August 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Dominican Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue-green Father Stanley Mother Lissette Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Florida Gulf Coast University Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @camila.kendra

Camila Kendra’s biography

The fashion model was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Camila Kendra has a mixed ethnic background and is a Dominican national. Her family relocated to the United States of America when she was three years old.

Her parents are Stanley and Lissette Kendra. Camila grew up alongside her older brother Sebastian. Her brother and her father are both airline pilots.

She attended Florida Gulf Coast University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

What is Camila Kendra’s age?

The Dominican fashion model is 23 years old as of 2022. When is Camila Kendra’s birthday? She was born on 25 August 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Camila Kendra’s profession?

She is a prominent fashion model and social media influencer. She developed a passion for modelling soon after she graduated from university. That said, her first choice for a career was becoming a pilot, like her dad and brother.

She is known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion, travelling, and modelling shoots on Instagram, where she boasts over 465 thousand followers as of writing.

She is represented by multiple reputable modelling agencies such as Elite Model Management Miami, Next Management London, The Industry Model Management New York and Los Angeles, and IKON Management.

She has modelled for various notable clothing brands, including Savage X Fenty, Elspiri Swimwear, Allure Bridals, Nadine Merabi, and Adore Me.

She is the founder of The Children’s Kingdom Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at empowering and supporting children in the Dominican Republic and worldwide. The organization provides medical care, shelter, clothing, food, and education.

What is Camila Kendra’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the American-based model has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this source is not verified; therefore, the information is unreliable. Her primary source of income is her career as a fashion model, and brand endorsements.

Who is Camila Kendra dating?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the moment; she is seemingly single. She was previously in a relationship with Tyler Cameron, an American model and reality television star. Her ex-boyfriend is widely known for appearing as a contestant in the TV series The Bachelorette (season fifteen).

The two met on social media after Tyler Cameron slid into Camila Kendra's DMs. They began dating in January 2021 but later broke up in August of same year after dating for almost eight months.

In 2021, the model was assumed to be Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend. However, it was later reported that Camila and the British Formula One race car driver had been just close friends for a few years.

What is Camila Kendra’s height?

The model stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 126 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-24-36 inches or 86-61-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Camila Kendra

Who is Camila Kendra? She is an American-based model and social media influencer. Where was Camila Kendra born? She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. What is Camila Kendra’s nationality? She is a Dominican national. What is Camila Kendra's heritage? She is of African-European ancestry. Who are Camila Kendra's parents? Her father is called Stanley Kendra, while her mother is Lissette. What is Camila Kendra’s height? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. What is Camila Kendra’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million. How did Tyler Cameron meet Camila Kendra? Tyler slid into her DMs on Instagram.

Camila Kendra is a popular model, Instagram star, and social media influencer from the Dominican Republic. She is known for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and modelling on Instagram, where she boasts a considerable fan base. She is also the founder of The Children’s Kingdom Foundation.

