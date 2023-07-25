Yung Joc is an American rapper and reality TV star. He is known for his hit singles like single It's Goin' Down (2006), I Know You See It (2006), and Buy U A Drank (2008). Despite his life being an open book, many are curious to know more about Yung Joc’s children. How many kids does the rapper have?

Recording artist Yung Joc performs at BET studio on 19 March 2014 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Yung Joc was born on 20 September 1980 in Atlanta, Georgia. He made his music debut in 2005. Besides music, he has appeared on the VH1 reality TV shows Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Scared Famous. Yung Joc has been linked to numerous women, some of whom are his baby mamas. Find out who Yung Joc's children are and their mothers.

Profile summary

Full name Jasiel Amon Robinson Nickname Yung Joc Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1980 Age 42 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Kansas City, Kansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Stanley Tucker Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Kendra Robinson Children 8 Career Rapper, reality TV star Net worth $4 million

Yung Joc’s children

How many kids does Yung Joc have? The talented rapper has eight children. They are Amoni, Amir, Ja'Kori, Chase, Cadence, Camora, Eden, and Allon. His kids are from four women, including his ex-wife Alexandria Robinson.

Yung Joc and Alexandria Robinson met in high school and married in 2001. The couple, however, separated in 2012, and in 2014 Alexandria filed for divorce, citing adultery.

Amoni Robinson

Amoni Robinson with his dad Yung Joc. Photo: @1of1moni, @joclive on Instagram (modified by author)

Amoni is the eldest of Yung Joc's children. His mother is Fatimah. Amoni's parents met when they were teenagers, and he was conceived. The exact year of Amoni's birth is unknown, but he celebrates his birthday on 19 December.

The rapper has had challenges with his baby mama since their relationship ended. Fatima sued the rapper in 2008 for allegedly neglecting his financial obligation to his son.

Yung Joc has also had a troubled relationship with his son. In 2021, a scuffle aired on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. The rapper posted the video on Instagram explaining his side of the story. He captioned it:

I love you, Amoni.

The two later settled the matter, and it looks like they are on good terms. Amoni has seven siblings from his father's other relationships.

Ja'Kori Robinson

Ja'Kori is the second child of the rapper and the first with his ex-wife Alexandria. He is among Yung Joc’s kids who live out of the limelight, and little is known about him.

Amir Robinson

Amir is the second-born child of Yung Joc and Alexandria Robinson. He has seven siblings, two from his mother and five from his father's relationships.

Chase Robinson

Chase is the third and last born of Yung Joc's children with Alexandria. His details are unknown as his mother loves to keep his life private.

Cadence Robinson and Camora Robinson

Cadence is one set of Yung Joc’s twins with Carla, a reality TV star. Carla has also appeared on the VH1 reality TV show LHHATL. She occasionally appears on his father's social media and reality show.

Camora is the second twin. Like her sister Cadence, she regularly appears on the reality show with their dad.

Eden Milan and Allon Monet

Yung Joc's twin daughters Eden and Allon Robinson. Photo: @mssinabina on Instagram (modified by author)

Eden was born on 31 January 2014 to Yung Joc and Sina. Sina is one of Yung Joc’s baby mamas. Eden has an identical twin named Allon and six siblings from the rapper's other relationships. Her mother regularly posts her pictures and videos on Instagram. Eden is often seen hanging out with her celebrity father on social media and the reality show.

Allon is the second set of Yung Joc's twins with reality TV star Sina. She was born on 31 January 2014. Like her twin, Allon appears on the reality show with her dad.

How old is Yung Joc's youngest child?

The rapper's youngest kids are twins who are nine years old as of 2023. Eden Milan and Allon Mone were born on 31 January 2014.

FAQs

Who is Yung Joc? He is an American rapper and reality TV star. Where is Young Joc from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Is Yung Joc married? The musician married Kendra Robinson, an attorney and reality TV personality, in 2021. How many children does Yung Joc have? The American rapper has eight children with four baby mamas. How old is Yung Joc's youngest child? The reality TV star's youngest twins, Eden and Allon, are nine years as of 2023. They celebrate their birthday on 31 January each year. Did Yung Joc have a baby with Kendra Robinson? No, the musician has no child with his wife, Kendra. How much is Yung Joc's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the hip-hop artist is worth $4 million.

Yung Joc is a talented rapper and reality TV star from the United States of America. His fame has made many people develop an interest in his family life, more so his kids. Yung Joc’s children are Amoni Robinson, Amir Robinson, Ja'Kori Robinson, Chase Robinson, Cadence Robinson, Camora Robinson, Eden Robinson, and Allon Robinson.

