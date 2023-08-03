Who is Luke Evans’ partner? Get to know more about Fran Tomas

Luke Evans is a Welsh singer and actor. One of his most notable roles was as Gaston in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, where he showcased his acting and singing talents. As a star, his romantic life is of interest to his fans. Learn more about Luke Evans’ partner, Fran Tomas.

Fran Tomas and Luke Evans attend the "Our Son" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Luke Evans officially came out as gay in 2002, although he emphasized that he had never tried to hide his sexuality. He has been vocal about his desire to have children before his old age. Luke believes it’s a great privilege to pass on his experiences and impact someone to do something good.

Full name Fran Tomas Gender Male Date of birth 21 June 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Brown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Luke Evans Profession Architect, interior designer, project manager Net worth $500,000 Instagram @frantomasr LinkedIn @fran-tomas

What is Fran Tomas’ age?

He is 34 years old as of 2023. Based on one of his Instagram posts, the professional interior designer was born on 21 June 1990. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Luke Evans’ partner is a project manager at Solvia Inmobiliaria, a leading real estate services firm in Spain. According to his LinkedIn, he has been in the architecture and construction industry since 2011. He started as an architect and an interior designer, then became a project coordinator before becoming a project manager.

What is Fran Tomas’ net worth?

Fran’s exact net worth is unknown but is alleged to be above $500,000. He makes a living from his career in the construction industry. He has worked on construction projects in Spain, UAE and Australia.

Who is Luke Evans dating?

Fran Tomas and Luke Evans attending The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Evans is in a relationship with the construction project manager Fran Tomas. The pair made their relationship public with a red carpet debut on 29 December 2022. They attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala together.

Is Fran Luke Evans’ spouse?

No, they are yet to get married. Even before their red carpet debut, they spent much time together travelling around Europe and the United States. Evan planned his boyfriend’s birthday in June 2022, which they celebrated in Ibiza, Spain.

Luke Evans’ relationship history

The singer generally keeps his romantic relationships private, except with Fran Tomas and his previous partner. Most of Luke Evans’ boyfriends are unverified. Have a look at the Welsh actor’s romantic history below.

Rafael Olarra (2019–January 2021)

Rafael Olarra, Luke Evans and Set Designer Derek McLane pose backstage on Broadway at The Al Hirshfeld Theatre on January 10, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Evans started dating art director Rafael Olarra in the summer of 2019. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020. They reportedly spent the first few months of the COVID-19 lockdown together.

Rumours of their breakup went viral in October 2022 after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Luke also deleted photos of them together from his page. A few days later, they refollowed each other, suggesting they had patched things up. Unfortunately, they confirmed their split in January 2021, with Evans saying, “It is what it is”.

Victor Turpin (May 2018–2019)

Luke Evans and Victor Turpin attend the GQ 30th anniversary party at SUSHISAMBA Covent Garden on October 29, 2018 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Colombian singer and actor Victor Turpin was rumoured to be Luke Evans’ spouse. However, the two were never married. Furthermore, they never publicly confirmed their romantic involvement. However, they were pictured together on a beach vacation in Mexico in 2018. While there were no official statements from either of them, fans assumed they had split when Luke started dating Olarra.

Jon Kortajarena (2014–2016)

Luke and Spanish model Jon Kortajarena were in a relationship from 2014 to 2016. However, they kept their romance away from the spotlight. They were thought to have rekindled their romance in 2017 when Luke celebrated his birthday in Budapest, but they haven’t been linked since.

FAQs

Who is Luke Evans’ husband? The actor does not have a husband. Is Luke Evans married? No, the actor is not married as of 2023. Is Luke Evans in a relationship? Yes, the singer has been in a romantic relationship since 2022. Who is Luke Evans’ BF? He is in a relationship with Spanish architect and project manager Fran Tomas. What is Fran Tomas’ net worth? His exact net worth remains unknown, but sources allege it to be above $500,000. Is Luke Evans engaged? There is no indication that the singer is engaged, though he is in a public relationship.

Luke Evans’ partner, Fran Tomas, is an architect, interior designer, and project manager. Although he initially preferred to keep his romantic alliances private, he has been unabashed about his public relationship with his current boyfriend.

