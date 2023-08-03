Who is Weird Al’s wife? Get to know more about Suzanne Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic, whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic, is an American singer, songwriter, parodist, and comedian. He is best known for creating humorous parodies of popular songs. Al has been married for over two decades, but fans know little about his marital life. Learn more about Weird Al’s wife, Suzanne Yankovic.

Is Al Yankovic married? Yes. He is married to Suzanne Yankovic. She is best friends with Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis. She is also actively involved in her community and recently alerted the Santa Monica city officials of a dangerously crumbling portion of bluffs by the Pacific Coast Highway. The crumbling cliff could’ve been hazardous, and the city removed it immediately, preventing a potential disaster.

Profile summary

Full name Suzanne Krajewski Yankovic Gender Female Date of birth 02 July 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lynwood, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic Children 1 Profession Television and film marketing executive Net worth $1 million

Suzanne Yankovic’s biography

Weird Al’s wife was born Suzanne Krajewski in Lynwood, California, USA. She married the American musician in 2001. The couple spends their time between their two homes in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles and Maui.

What is Suzanne Yankovic’s age? She is 61 years old as of 2023. The film marketing executive was born on 02 July 1962. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Suzanne Yankovic do?

Suzanne is a film and television marketing executive working for 20th Century Fox. However, she rose to fame for being Weird Al Yankovic’s wife. She also supports her husband’s career. For instance, she appeared briefly in the singer’s biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, sitting next to the character Tony Scotti, played by Al.

What is Suzanne Yankovic’s net worth?

She is alleged to be worth $1 million as of 2022. She makes a living as a Hollywood film marketing executive.

How long has Weird Al been married?

They have been married for more than two decades as of 2023. Their mutual friend Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson on Lost In Space, introduced the pair. Suzanne revealed that she initially hesitated to meet Al because of his public persona.

However, she decided not to judge him by his public persona and give it a chance. They had multiple phone dates before seeing each other, and Al had a big crush on her before meeting in person. When they headed to their first date, he joked that he might marry her if she was cute.

After a long courtship, they tied the knot on 10 February 2001. Al was 41 and said he didn’t regret getting married at that age. The American comedian enjoyed his single life but enjoyed married life even more.

Who are Weird Al’s children?

The singer and his wife have one daughter, Nina Yankovic. She was born on 11 February 2003 and is 20 as of 2023. She was an active and intelligent child who loved animals and nature. She has grown into an environmental activist who has worked with advocate group Environment California.

FAQs

Who is Weird Al married to? His wife is Suzanne Yankovic. How long has Weird Al been married? Al and his wife Suzanne tied the knot in 2001, meaning they have been married for over two decades. Does Weird Al have kids? Yes, the singer and his wife have one daughter. What does Suzanne Yankovic do? She is a film marketing executive working with 20th Century Fox. What is Weird Al Yankovic’s real name? His real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic. Does Weird Al have a daughter? Yes, he has a daughter, Nina Yankovic, born on 11 February 2003.

Weird Al’s career took off in the early 1980s when he released his debut album, "Weird Al" Yankovic. Since then, he has gained global recognition for his hit parody songs, with his family’s support. Weird Al’s wife, Suzanne, has been a significant part of his support system, even making a brief cameo in his biopic.

