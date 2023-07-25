Marie Temara’s bio: age, height, measurements, parents, net worth

Marie Temara is an American model and online content creator. She gained fame on social media for sharing engaging content, including dance videos, lip-syncs, and challenges, sometimes involving her family members. As a result, the entertainer boasts a massive following on social media platforms. She is also an athlete and fitness enthusiast.

Social media influencer Marie Temara. Photo: @marietemara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marie Temara has been a social media entertainer for over a decade and has gradually won the hearts of many netizens with her content. The model has worked with multiple brands, endorsing health and beauty products like Elucid Blends. She describes herself on YouTube as a giant girl living in a small world. Here is a look at what she does and her personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Marie Temara Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1994 Age 28 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Camillus, New York, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Christine Temara Father Mike Temara Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Marcellus High School, West Genesee High School College The State University of New York Profession Model, athlete, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @marietemara TikTok @marietemara4.0 Twitter @MarieTemara YouTube Marie Temara

Marie Temara’s biography

The content creator was born and raised in Camillus, New York, United States. Marie Temara’s parents are Christine and Mike Temara, who occasionally appear in her social media pictures and videos. She is the eldest child in the family, and her siblings are Shane and Troy.

She took her high school education at Marcellus High School and West Genesee High School, completing her studies in 2012. While at school, she participated in athletics and played basketball. She reportedly completed her undergraduate studies in 2018 at The State University of New York.

Marie is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, pursuing her social media entertainment career.

What is Marie Temara’s age?

The Los Angeles-based model is 28 years old as of July 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 19 November annually and was born in 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

American model Marie Temara. Photo: @marietemara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why is Marie Temara so famous?

Marie is best known as a model and social media influencer. She is fond of uploading her modelling shots, basketball stunts, lip-sync videos, comedy skits, and challenges on social media platforms. She also endorses health and beauty brands such as Elucid Blends.

Her Instagram page has approximately 1.2 million followers, while her TikTok account has about 2.1 followers as of writing. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 243 thousand subscribers, created in October 2011. The online entertainer also has an OnlyFans account, where she shares her exclusive content with subscribers.

What is Marie Temara’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately between $1 million and $2 million, according to News Unzip. She makes money from social media endeavours, including brand and product endorsement deals.

Does Marie Temara have a boyfriend?

The Florida native is not in a romantic relationship at the moment. Finding a boyfriend has been challenging for her since most men are unwilling to date ladies taller than them. Marie Temara, whose actual height is 6 feet 2 inches, said this about dating stigma and challenges.

I will admit it is extremely difficult to find a guy taller than me. Dating at my height is almost impossible because it is so limited. I hope to change the dating stigma that men have to be the taller ones in the relationship because height shouldn't matter.

How tall is Marie Temara?

The model’s height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 215 pounds (98 kilograms).

Marie Temara is an online content creator with a massive following across social media platforms. She is known to be extraordinarily tall and occasionally creates content relating to her height. Marie captivates her audience with her modelling shots and other engaging content.

