Bway Yungy’s biography: what is known about NBA YoungBoy’s brother?

Who is NBA YoungBoy's brother? He is a rapper and hip hop recording artist from America. Bway Yungy is popularly known for his songs such as Trap Talk, Sin Again, and Message sent.

American rapper Jeffery Tate posing in a white outfit. Photo: @itzthabway

Source: Instagram

Bway Yungy's popularity has increased immensely since he debuted his career in 2020. The teenager has continued to release more music, gaining a huge fanbase in the music scene. Find out more details about the American rapper here.

Profile summary

Full name: Jeffery Tate

Jeffery Tate Popular as: Bway Yungy

Bway Yungy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 January 2003

7 January 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’3’’

5’3’’ Height in centimetres: 160

160 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Profession: Rapper, hip hop recording artist

Rapper, hip hop recording artist Net worth: $1.5 million

Bway Yungy’s biography

He was born on 7 January 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America. Bway Yungy was raised in a neighbourhood full of criminal activities. His father was sent to prison for 55 years due to robbery. The American rapper was 4 years old at the time of the incident.

He is the brother of Davaughn Tate and NBA YoungBoy, a famous rapper. However, Bway Yungy's mother is not the mother of NBA YoungBoy. The two are from different mothers but the same father. There is no information concerning Bway Yungy's sister.

What is Bway Yungy's real name?

His name is Jeffery Tate. He is an American national of the African-American ethnicity.

How old is Bway Yungy?

American hip-hop recording artist Jeffery posing in a black and white outfit. Photo: @itzthabway

Source: Instagram

Bway Yungy’s age is 19 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on the 7th of January, making his zodiac sign Capricorn.

Career

He is a rapper and hip-hop recording artist. Jeffery Tate has always aspired to be a rapper from childhood. His older brother being a prominent rapper in the music industry made it easier for Jeffery to work on his dream as a rapper, for he had someone to look up to.

He officially started releasing his songs in 2020, and his first song is Sin Again. The song was well-received on YouTube and has reached over 3.9 million views at the time of writing. Here is a list of some of his hit songs.

If You Love Me

Focus

When You See Me

6lock Boy

Murder

Drill Time

Rain Stop

Bad Communications

6 A.M

NBA YoungBoy’s brother has a self-titled YouTube channel. He uses it to post his music videos. Currently, the channel has attracted over 132 thousand subscribers.

What is Bway Yungy’s net worth?

There is no verified information concerning Jeffery’s net worth. However, according to Famous Birthdays, his net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million as of 2021. He has accumulated wealth from his career as a rapper and hip-hop recording artist.

What happened to Bway Yungy and Davaughn Tate?

American rapper Bway Yungy posing in his car. Photo: @itzthabway

Source: Instagram

The two brothers were arrested in December 2019. They were charged with the second-degree murder of a 17-year old Jevon Brown. They were also arrested for using an illegal weapon. The killing happened in Baton Rouge on 2 December 2019 when the victim was on his way home from school.

The victim was shot in the stomach and could not survive due to his injuries. He passed away in the hospital, which he was rushed to.

However, the two half-brothers denied the allegations, and as a result, they acquired defensive attorneys to represent them in court. The local law enforcement is gathering evidence to prove that they killed Jevon Brown.

Social media presence

The American hip-hop recording artist is also on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his photos. Presently, he has over 353 thousand followers.

Body measurements and statistics

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall (160 centimetres). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bway Yungy is an American rapper and hip-hop recording artist. He officially began his career in 2020 and has become popular within one year. His music videos on YouTube have gathered many views.

