Does Tom Felton have a wife? A look at the actor’s dating history

Many recognise Tom Felton for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Porter movie franchise. Today, the actor is all grown up and boasts a thriving career in the entertainment industry with over 50 credits. He has also hit the headlines multiple times for being romantically linked to a few high-profile women celebrities. Does Tom Felton have a wife, and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Tom Felton has been in the limelight since starring in the hit Harry Potter movies. Many people know the details of his career progression in the movie world, but the actor has mostly kept his relationships away from the spotlight. Does Tom Felton have a wife? He has been linked to a few women celebrities since rising to stardom, and here is a look at his dating history.

Full name Thomas Andrew Felton Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1987 Age 35 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Epsom, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sharon Anstey Father Peter Felton Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Roxanne Danya School Cranmore School, The Howard of Effingham School Profession Film and voice actor Net worth $20 million Instagram @t22felton Twitter @TomFelton TikTok @t22felton Facebook @TomFeltonOfficial

Does Tom Felton have a wife?

Who is Tom Felton's spouse? The Harry Potter actor has never exchanged marriage vows and has no wife. He has dated a few women, but none of the relationships culminated in a marriage.

Tom Felton's dating history

The actor has been in the spotlight not only for his acting career but also for his relationships. He has been romantically linked to a few women. If you are wondering who the actor has dated, here is his relationship timeline.

1. Emma Watson (2003)

The Harry Potter film franchise brought together many young talents, including Tom Felton and Emma Watson. Dating rumours about the two co-stars emerged in 2003, and they intensified after Emma once revealed that she had a crush on Tom on the movie set.

However, they have disclosed that they are not romantically involved but love each other in a special way. According to Glamour, Tom lifted the lid on his relationship with Emma in his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, saying:

I don't think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else. We were kindred spirits. I know for certain I'll always have Emma's back, and she'll always have mine too.

2. Melissa Tamschick (2004 – 2007)

The Harry Potter star was reportedly in a relationship with Melissa Tamschick in 2004. The relationship, which allegedly spanned three years until 2007, was kept under wrap, and little is known about it. However, neither Tom nor Melissa confirmed a romantic relationship between them during the period.

3. Phoebe Tonkin (2006 – 2008)

Phoebe Tonkin was allegedly Tom Felton's girlfriend between 2006 and 2008. Phoebe Tonkin is an Australian actress known for starring in Babylon, Bait, and Tomorrow, When the War Began. Even though the rumoured relationship lasted quite a long period, it was not confirmed as neither of the actors has spoken about it.

4. Jade Olivia Gordon (2008 – 2016)

Jade Olivia Gordon is a British stunt assistant. She plays the role of Astoria Greengrass, Draco Malfoy’s wife, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Jade and Tom Felton started their romantic relationship in 2008 and were together until January 2016, when they called it quits.

5. Roxanne Danya (2020 – Present)

Is Tom Felton dating anyone? The actor is reportedly dating Roxanne, a jewellery designer. They first met in 2018 when the actor was filming Origin in Capetown, South Africa. The duo is said to have been in a relationship for more than two years and are occasionally seen together in public.

Fast facts

Who is Tom Felton? He is a British actor known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Porter movie franchise. He has starred in numerous movies and TV series, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Burial, and Save the Cinema. Is Tom Felton in a relationship with Emma Watson? The Harry Potter co-stars are not romantically involved. However, they admitted to having a special friendship. When did Tom Felton and Jade split? The actor reportedly started dating stunt assistant Jade in 2008, and their relationship ended in January 2016. Who is Tom Felton dating? He is reportedly dating jewellery designer Roxanne Danya. Who is Tom Felton's wife? The actor has never been married and does not have a wife. Does Tom Felton have children? The Harry Potter actor does not have any children. What is Tom Felton’s net worth? His net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Tom Felton have a wife? The British actor has not exchanged marriage vows and does not have a spouse. However, he has been romantically linked with a few women since coming into the limelight and is reportedly dating Roxanne Danya.

