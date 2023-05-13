Kevin Durant’s girlfriend timeline: who has the player dated?

Kevin Wayne Durant, also famous as KD, is an American basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is considered one of the game's best players, having achieved quite a lot in his career. The athlete has been hitting the headlines for his success on the court, but the same cannot be said about his love life. Who is Kevin Durant’s girlfriend?

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates during the game against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Semi-finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2022. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Kevin Durant commenced his NBA career in 2007 and has played for five different teams in the NBA, winning the NBA championships twice (2017 and 2018), among other achievements. His love life has also been in the spotlight as the athlete has reportedly been in a few relationships before. Wondering who Kevin Durant’s girlfriend is and who he dated in the past? Have a look at his relationship history.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Wayne Durant Nickname Durantula, Slim Reaper Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1988 Age 34 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Washington DC, United States Current residence Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’11” Height in centimetres 211 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda Durant Father Wayne Pratt Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Montrose Christian School College University of Texas at Austin Profession Basketball player Net worth $200 million Instagram @easymoneysniper Twitter @KDTrey5 Facebook @KevinDurant

Kevin Durant’s girlfriends timeline

While much is known about his basketball career, the sports personality seems to keep his love life under wraps. Who has Kevin Durant dated, and is he in a relationship now? Below are the women the NBA player has been rumoured to have dated.

Lana Rhodes (2021)

Former adult actress and content creator Lana Rhodes. Photo: @lanarhodes on Instagram (modified by author)

She is an American former adult actress, content creator, and entrepreneur. Lana Rhoades and Kevin Durant’s relationship speculation emerged in June 2021. On her podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, the content creator claimed to have gone on a date with a basketball player from New York. The player is thought to be Kevin Durant since she revealed that he was from Brooklyn Nets and was a Virgo.

Later, there were rumours that Lana was pregnant with Kevin’s baby, but it turned out not true. She also denied ever dating the professional basketball player.

Cassandra Anderson (2018)

Cassandra is a realtor from California, United States. Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson have known each other since 2017, and she was a common figure among attendees watching the Golden State Warriors games when Kevin played for the team.

In January 2018, Cassandra was on a Snapchat date with the basketball player, and later he was seen on her profile leading to rumours that the two were an item. However, neither of them confirmed whether they were in a relationship or not.

Dai Frazier (2018)

Supermodel Dai Frazier. Photo: @daifrazier on Instagram (modified by author)

Supermodel Dai Fraizer was first alleged to be Kevin Durant’s partner in 2017 before the two went separate ways. In 2018, their dating rumours resurfaced after the model captioned a video on her Instagram story “easy money”, seemingly pointing out Kevin Durant’s Instagram name. The two have never confirmed whether they were in dating.

Apryl Jones (2017)

Actress and social media personality Apryl Jones was allegedly Kevin Durant’s GF in 2017. Even though the basketball player has not commented about the alleged relationship, Apryl, in a YouTube video posted by 9MagTV, said she never had a relationship with the basketball star. At some point, she alleged that she had been massaged by him and other celebrities such as Paul Pierce and Shaquille O’Neal.

Brittney Elena (2017)

Model and actress Brittney Elena. Photo: @brittneyelena on Instagram (modified by author)

Model and actress Brittney Elena is also among alleged Kevin Durant’s girlfriends, and they were said to be seeing each other in 2017. They reportedly hung out together frequently during the basketball season, leading to their dating speculations. Despite the speculations, neither Kevin nor Brittney confirmed whether or not they dated in the period they were linked.

Jasmine Shine (2016)

Jasmine Shine, a social media personality, is said to be the NBA player’s long-time girlfriend. Jasmine Shine and Kevin Durant had an on-again-off-again relationship. In May 2016, the couple was spotted together at a basketball game, sparking rumours of an eminent marriage proposal. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they parted ways.

Monica Wright (2014)

Kevin Durant’s ex-girlfriend Monica Ashante Wright Rogers, was a basketball player before venturing into coaching. She first interacted with the Phoenix Suns’ player in 2006 at the McDonald's All-American games and maintained close contact.

It is unknown when their romantic relationship commenced, but they revealed their engagement in 2014. They called off their engagement a few months later and parted ways. In an interview with GQ, the NBA player said he loved her but did not love her the right way.

Is Kevin Durant single?

Who is KD’s girlfriend? The Phoenix Suns player is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone now. Despite being romantically linked with several women in the past, none of the relationships is confirmed; thus, he is presumably single.

Fast facts about Kevin Durant

Has Kevin Durant been in a relationship? Yes. The basketball star has been in a few relationships in the past. Some of his relationships have been confirmed, while others remain rumours. Who is Kevin Durant engaged to? He is currently not engaged but was once engaged to Monica Wright. Is Kevin Durant married? No. The basketball star has never been married. Who is Kevin Durant dating? The Phoenix Suns player is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. Does Kevin Durant have a kid? He does not have children. What happened between Kevin Durant and Monica Wright? They were engaged but called off the engagement and parted ways before they tied the knot. How much is Kevin Durant worth? His net worth is $200 million.

Kevin Durant’s girlfriend speculations have been a talking point alongside his achievements in basketball. The professional athlete rarely talks about his personal life leading to many speculations about his love life. He is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

