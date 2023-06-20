Does Venus Williams have a husband? A look at her relationships

Venus is an American tennis champion and interior designer. She is one of the most prolific players ever to set foot on a tennis court. Venus became the first Afro-American person to be ranked at the world's number 1 position. Her popularity in sports has raised curiosity about her marital status. Does Venus Williams have a husband?

Venus Williams of the United States takes part in a practice session during day two of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England. Photo: Stephen Pond

Source: Getty Images

Venus Williams is the daughter of the famous former tennis coach and author Richard Williams. She boasts 49 singles titles, seven Grand Slam titles and four gold medals. While she is doing well in her career, many wonder about her personal life. Discover more about Venus Williams' marital status and her relationship history as well.

Profile summary

Full name Venus Ebony Starr Williams Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lynwood, California, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American-African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Richard Williams Mother Oracene Price Siblings 4 Relationship status Single College Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale Profession Tennis player, interior designer Instagram Twitter @Venuseswilliams Facebook @VenusWilliams YouTube Venus Williams

Does Venus Williams have a husband?

Is Venus Williams married? No. The American tennis player is presumed single and has never been married. She expressed her satisfaction with her life during an interview with Cosmopolitan. She stated,

I have a lot of friends who don't believe me when I say that I like my life and I don't want to change it for any reason. I'm not desperate, and they don't believe me. They say things like, You're going to miss your window. I'm like, 'Please relax. You might feel this way, but I don't. I promise you I don't.'

Venus Williams' relationship history

Venus has been romantically linked with a few guys in the past. Here is the highlight of her dating history.

Hank Kuehne (2007—2010)

Hank Kuehne drives from the 11th tee during the third round of the 2005 Funai Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Photo: Al Messerschmidt

Source: Getty Images

Hank, a former PGA golfer, is the first man the tennis player dated. They kept their relationship out of the public. However, The Daily Mail recounted their relationship as 'serious' before they broke up in 2017. After breaking up, Hank married Andy in 2011.

Elio Pis (2012—2017)

Elio Pis is a Cuban model featured in French Vogue with Brooke Shields. He also modelled for Russell Simmons' clothing line. The two allegedly met after Elio was appointed as the model for Venus' athletic line, EleVen.

They were first spotted at the New York Grand Slam tournament holding hands. In 2013, the two were seen kissing when Elio joined her court in Miami, USA. Venus and her sister Serena were at the time competing in the Sony Open 2013. The two are believed to have dated for five years as they split in 2017.

Nicholas Hammond (2017—2019)

Nicholas Hammond is also Venus' ex-boyfriend, who she reportedly dated between 2017 and 2019. Nicholas is a financier and an heir to the Annenberg empire. The pair intentionally kept their relationship details private. It was alleged that Nicholas gave her a friendship ring, and when he was asked about it, he responded,

We have a firm commitment to one another to keep our relationship private.

The two were first pictured on a dinner date at East Pole restaurant, getting cosy. They were also photographed in the streets of New York City, holding hands and sharing a kiss. In December 2017, Nicholas accompanied the tennis player to her sister's Serena Williams wedding in New Orleans, United States. He also attended several tournaments to cheer Venus, such as Australian Open.

They parted ways in 2019, and the reason behind the split was alleged to be the age difference. Venus, at the time, was 38, while Nicholas was 26 years old.

Reilly Opelka (2021)

Reilly Opelka of The United States plays a backhand against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the Men's Singles First Round match at The Queen's Club in London, England. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, the American tennis player was speculated to be dating a fellow tennis player–Reilly Opelka was alleged to be Venus Williams' partner. The two were spotted severally together, which fuelled rumours of a possible connection. However, Venus denied having dated him by revealing she was single during an interview with ESPN in June 2021.

FAQs

Who is Venus Williams? She is a professional tennis player and interior designer. How old is Venus Williams? She is 43 years as of 2023. She was born on 17 June 1980. Where is Venus Williams from? She was born in Lynwood, California, United States. Who is Venus Williams' husband? She is unmarried and has never tied the knot with anyone. Who is Venus Williams dating? The tennis player is presumed to be single. Is Venus Williams married to Hank Kuehne? No. The two broke up in 2010 after dating for three years, and Hank married Andy in 2011. Is Venus Williams' husband, Nicholas Hammond? No, the two only dated for two years, between 2017 and 2019, and their relationship never resulted in marriage. How tall is Venus Williams? She is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres.

Does Venus Williams have a husband? Her dating history shows she has been in three known relationships, and none resulted in marriage. Venus is currently presumed to be single.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Maude Apatow's relationship history. Maude is an actress widely recognized for her appearance in TV series and films like The King of Staten Island, Girls and Assassination Nation.

Maude Apatow's parents are famous in the entertainment industry; her father is a filmmaker, while her mother is an actress. She has been romantically linked to a few men celebrities, such as Angus Cloud and Lukas Gage, and is now allegedly dating Sam Koppelman.

Source: Legit.ng