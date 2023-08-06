Who is Jonathan Groff’s partner? The actor’s dating history

Jonathan Groff is a famous American actor and singer. He is widely known for starring in TV series and films such as Mindhunter, Glee and Knock at the Cabin. In addition to his successful professional life, his love life has also been of interest to many people. Who is Jonathan Groff's partner?

Jonathan Groff attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Groff made his acting debut in 2007 when he played Henry Mackler in the TV series One Life to Live. He has earned several accolades, such as Grammy Award, Theatre World Award and Satellite Award. Besides his onscreen success, does Jonathan Groff have a spouse?

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Drew Groff Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Jim Groff Mother Julie Witmer Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Conestoga Valley High School Profession Actor, singer

Is Jonathan Groff gay?

Yes, Groff is one of the openly gay actors. He came out as gay when he was 23 years old. At first, he was reluctant to reveal his sexuality as he feared that his acting career would be negatively affected. During an interview with FourTwoNine, he said:

When I came out, I made peace with the fact that maybe I wouldn't be a huge movie star of a huge TV star. But I'd rather be a working actor and not hiding anything in my personal life. Weirdly, after I came out, I began to get a lot more film and television work.

Jonathan Groff's relationships

The American actor has been romantically linked to a few men in the entertainment industry. Here is a look into Jonathan Groff's dating history.

Mysterious Man (before 2009)

In the aforementioned interview, he revealed that he once had a boyfriend he dated for three and a half years. He was at first afraid of their relationship being known to somebody, and he couldn't even write about it in his journal, fearing that someone might read it. He eventually revealed it to his family and friends, although he didn't disclose the man's identity.

Gavin Creel (2009—2010)

Gavin Creel poses at the "Thoroughly Modern Millie" 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert After Party at Opry City Stage in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

The American actor began dating Gavin Creel when he was 24 years old. They were first spotted publicly when Gavin took Jonathan to the National Equality March in Washington, DC, in October 2009. It was also the day he came out as gay publicly.

In November 2017, during an interview with Broadway.com, Groff said this about Creel:

He changed my life in so many ways that being one of them. I was in love, and we were in DC, and it just made sense.

Their relationship did not last long, as they parted ways in 2010. Gavin Creel is an American actor and singer. He is known for appearing in TV shows and films such as Submissions Only, The Ceiling Fan, and She Loves Me.

Zachary Quinto (2010—2013)

Zachary Quinto (L) and Jonathan Groff attend the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Zachary Quinto was born on 2 June 1977 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. He is an American actor widely known for his roles in Heroes, Margin Call, Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Zachary and Jonathan started dating in 2010. Zachary confirmed their relationship in an interview with Out Magazine in September 2012. The two parted ways in 2013. A source told US Weekly that the break up was due to their busy schedules and distance. Quinto also stated:

I had to do a lot of work on the couch to really get to a place where I was able to show up to a relationship with someone who was actually capable of being in one—and that took a lot of trial and error.

Although their relationship did not work out, the two remained good friends. On 2 May 2023, Jonathan and Zach were seen going for a walk in the streets of New York City.

Corey Baker (2018—2020)

Jonathan was romantically linked to Corey Baker back in 2018. Corey is a film director, contemporary choreographer and dancer from New Zealand. The two met while teaching at the Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School.

Groff taught acting while Baker was a choreographer. Jonathan termed their relationship as old school but good. They initially kept their love a secret since they lived with their parents. In 2019, the two went on a vacation to Europe.

They were alleged to have split in 2020. In December 2021, Corey disclosed during an episode of the podcast Move Beyond Words that he could not manage a long-distance relationship.

I felt overwhelmed with managing that. And I think that didn't help that relationship, actually. It's tricky.

Who is Jonathan Groff dating now?

The American entertainer is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed to be single.

Fast facts

Who is Jonathan Groff? He is an American actor and singer. How old is Jonathan Groff? The entertainer is 38 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 March 1985. Where is Jonathan Groff from? He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States. Is Jonathan Groff married? No, the American actor is yet to be married. Who is Jonathan Groff's boyfriend? The actor is currently not dating anyone. He is seemingly single. Who has Jonathan Groff dated? He has been romantically linked to Gavin Creel, Zachary Quinto and Corey Baker. What is Jonathan Groff's height? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in learning about Jonathan Groff's partner. He has been romantically linked to a few men, including Corey Baker and Gavin Creel. The entertainer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Legit.ng recently published Pedro Pascal's girlfriend history. Pedro is an actor popularly known for appearing in TV shows such as The Last of Us, Narcos and The Mandalorian. He currently resides in New York, United States.

Pedro Pascal was born in Santiago de Chile, Chile, to his parents, Jose Pedro Balmaceda Riera and Veronica. He is known to have been romantically linked to high-calibre women, such as Maria Dizzia, Sarah Paulson and Robin Tunney. Pedro is single at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng