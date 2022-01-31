Tee Tee’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend, DDG

Tee Tee is an American YouTuber and an up-and-coming music artist popularly known for her pranks, vlogs, and reaction videos. She is also popular on Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed a substantial following and millions of likes.

American YouTuber and DDG's sister. Photo: @pontiacmadeteetee

Source: Instagram

The American star is a sister to Darryl Dwayne Granberry who is a prominent rapper, better known as DDG. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Name: Tee Tee

Tee Tee Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21 January 2004

21 January 2004 Tee Tee's age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Pontiac, Michigan, United States of America

Pontiac, Michigan, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Aries Williams

Aries Williams Siblings: 2

2 Occupation: YouTuber, music artist, social media influencer

YouTuber, music artist, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million YouTube: Tee Tee

Tee Tee’s bio

The social media influencer was born in Pontiac, Michigan, United States of America. She was raised in a Christian family together with her two siblings, and she is of American nationality. Her mother, Mrs Tonya Yvette Granberry, is a retail employee and her father, Mr Darryl Granberry, is in the automotive industry.

He has two brothers. His elder brother is the famous rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry, alias DDG. Her other younger brother is DuB Bridge, who is a social media star by profession. She is of African-American descent.

How old is Tee Tee from DDG?

The American star is 18 years as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Tee Tee’s birthday is on 21 January every year.

What does Tee Tee do for a living?

The American star is a YouTuber. She created her channel on 6 August 2017 and uploaded her first video on 9 February 2018. She frequently posts pranks, vlogs, and challenges on her channel. She often collaborates with her brother DDG on YouTube.

The American YouTuber and music artist in a black outfit. Photo: @Pontiacmadeteetee

Source: Instagram

The American social media personality joined TikTok in 2019. On TikTok, DDG's sister uploads dance, lip-syncs and comedy clips. She has over 365 million views, but her TikTok account is not yet verified.

She is also an up-and-coming music artist, and she has released several songs so far. Her first song was SPEAKING ON MY NAME, which she released in December 2019.

DDG's sister released another song on 21 December 2020 titled Back At It. At the time of writing, the music video has over 1.4 million views. She also appeared in the 2021 song Roku by D’Mico Lacy.

Besides YouTube, she also has a large following on her Pontiacmadeteetee Instagram page. At the time of writing, she has 925k followers, but her account is yet to be verified.

What is Tee Tee’s net worth?

According to Stark Times, she has a net worth of approximately $1 million, but this information is not official. Her primary source of income is the earnings accumulated from YouTube views.

Does Tee Tee have a boyfriend?

The American social media personality was in a relationship with YouTuber KingCrigg. However, the duo separated, and now DDG's sister is dating a TikTok video star known as Aries Williams. Tee Tee's boyfriend also uploads lip-sync videos, pranks, challenges, and dance videos.

The American music artist with her new boyfriend, Aries Williams. Photo: @pontiacmadeteetee

Source: Instagram

Body measurements and stats

Tee Tee's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 110 pounds which is equivalent to 50 kgs. Her body type is slim, and she has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Tee Tee is a young star who has made it big on social media, thanks to the support she gets from her fans and family. She is a multi-talented music artist and YouTube content creator with a substantial following on popular social media platforms.

