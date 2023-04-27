Clint Eastwood’s wives and girlfriends: a relationship timeline

Clint Eastwood is a prominent American actor, film director and producer. He boasts over 70 acting and 50 production credits. Additionally, he has directed over 45 films. His notable works include Gran Torino, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and The Bridges of Madison County. Due to his fame, his life has come under scrutiny by fans and critics. For instance, they want to know who Clint Eastwood's wives are and who he dated.

Clint Eastwood is one of the world's most popular and successful movie stars. He has appeared in numerous notable films and TV show since he launched his acting career in 1955. He won the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for his films Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Regarding his love life, Clint Eastwood has been in several romantic relationships.

Profile summary

Real name Clint Eastwood Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 1930 Age 93 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Carmel, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity English-Irish-Scottish-Dutch Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Green Father Clinton Eastwood Mother Ruth Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Christina Sandera Children 8 High school Piedmont High School, Oakland Technical High School College Los Angeles City College Profession Actor, director, producer

Clint Eastwood’s relationship history

Clint's relationships have always been a major topic of discussion in the entertainment industry. The actor has had multiple women in his life. Here is a look at his personal life.

Who are Clint Eastwood’s former wives?

How many times has Clint Eastwood been married? The prominent actor has been married twice and has eight children from five different women. He was married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, for 31 years and his second wife, Dina Ruiz, for almost 20 years.

Maggie Johnson (1953–1984)

Maggie Johnson was Clint’s first wife. Maggie and Clint first met in 1953 on a blind date and began dating soon after their meeting. The pair got engaged and officially tied the knot in December 1953. Their union produced two children, Kyle Eastwood, born in 1968 and Alison Eastwood, born in 1972.

However, their marriage was filled with ups and downs, many extramarital affairs, and a secret child. In 1978, Maggie decided to separate and eventually filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in November 1984, and Maggie received over $25 million as part of the divorce settlement.

Dina Ruiz (1995–2014)

Dina Marie Fisher is an American reporter, news anchor, and actress. Eastwood met Dina when she interviewed him in April 1992. The two got engaged in 1995 and exchanged their wedding vows on 31 March 1996 at a private ceremony at home on the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Dina and Eastwood welcomed their daughter Morgan Eastwood on 12 December 1996.

Their marriage lasted until October 2013, when Dina filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences with a request for full custody of their then 16-year-old daughter and spousal support. Their divorce was finalized in December 2014. In July 2016, Dina Eastwood married basketball coach Scott Fisher.

Clint Eastwood’s girlfriends

Although the renowned Hollywood actor has only been married twice, he is known to have had several romantic relationships and some resulted resulted in the birth of children. Below is a list of women whom he has been romantically involved with.

Roxanne Tunis (1959–975)

Rose Ann Tunis, best known as Roxanne Tunis, is an actress from Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States. She and Eastwood met on the set of Rawhide in 1959 and soon began dating while still married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson. The two had a daughter named Kimber Lynn, born in 1964. Their relationship ended in 1975 after dating for 14 years.

Sondra Locke (1975–1989)

Sandra Louise Anderson, professionally known as Sondra Locke, was an American actress and director. She gained prominence for her relationship with Clint Eastwood and the six hit films they made together. Sandra and Eastwood first met in 1972 when she was auditioning for his film Breezy. At that time, Eastwood was still married to Johnson, and Locke was married to Gordon Anderson.

The pair began dating in 1975 and moved in together. Their relationship ended in April 1989 after dating for 13 years despite Locke marrying sculptor Gordon Leigh Anderson nine years earlier. On 3 November 2018, Sondra died of a cardiac arrest related to breast and bone cancer.

Was Clint Eastwood married to Sondra Locke? No, the two were not married. Sondra Locke was married to a man named Gordon Armstrong for the entire 13 years that she was with Clint. She remained married to Gordon, who was gay, until her death.

Jacelyn Reeves (1984–1990)

Jacelyn Reeves is a retired flight attendant from Seattle, Washington, United States. Jacelyn Reeves and Clint reportedly met at Clint’s restaurant in Carmel, The Hog's Breath Inn, in the 1980s. At the time, Eastwood was still in a relationship with Sondra Locke. The two share two children, a son named Scott, born in 1986 and a daughter named Kathryn, born in 1988.

Frances Fisher (1990–1995)

While Eastwood was dating Locke and having an ongoing affair with Reeves, he met Frances on the set of Pink Cadillac in October 1988.

The pair began dating secretly and finally moved in together in 1990. They were also spotted at numerous public functions together. They also co-starred in Unforgiven. Frances and Clint share a daughter, Francesca Eastwood, born on 7 August 1993.

The two ended their relationship in January 1995. After her split from Eastwood, Fisher began dating her fellow actor George Clooney in 1995.

Erica Tomlinson-Fisher (2012–2014)

Soon after Clint Eastwood and his long-time wife Dina filed legal separation on 9 September 2013, Eastwood began a relationship with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher, the ex-wife of basketball coach Scott Fisher, who is now dating Eastwood's ex-wife Dina.

Clint and Erica kept their relationship under wraps. They were spotted together in Los Angeles as Eastwood dropped Erica at the airport. The pair reportedly separated after dating for two years.

Christina Sandera (2014)

Is Clint Eastwood married? No, the movie star is not married. He is currently dating Christina Sandera. Clint Eastwood met Sandera in 2014 at his property, the Mission Ranch Hotel, where she worked as a hostess. The couple made their red carpet appearance in 2015 at the 87th Academy Awards in February 2015.

In 2018, Sandera joined Eastwood and his family at the L.A. premiere of his film The Mule. Since then, the pair has kept their relationship private. They reportedly live together in Carmel.

The Hollywood star has had several other high-profile relationships He reportedly dated Marisa Berenson, Carmel mayor Jean Grace, White Hunter, model Barbara Minty, Jean Grace and actress Dani Crayne. He was also linked to journalist Megan Rose, actress Jamie Rose, and animal rights activist Jane Brolin.

Who are Clint Eastwood's wives? The renowned Hollywood actor is currently not married and therefore does not have a wife. He has, however, been married twice–first to Maggie Johnson in 1953 and then to Dina Ruiz in 1996. He is currently dating Christina Sandera. The pair has been together since 2014.

