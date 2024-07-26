A group of Islamic clerics has called on the organizers of the planned nationwide protest to consider the plea of President Tinubu and suspend the demonstration

The clerics made this plea and noted that President Tinubu disclosed he understands the plight of Nigerians and is willing to tackle the challenges bedeviling the nation

Meanwhile, the protest will be held on August 1, but Tinubu insisted that his government will not condone protests that would lead to the destruction of lives and property

State House, Abuja - Islamic clerics and renowned Ulamas have appealed to Nigerians, especially the youth, to shelve the nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, 2024.

Why Nigerians should reject protest

The clerics opposed the idea of the demonstration and said the demonstration will not yield any positive results.

The Islamic leaders took this position after they met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, July 25, to discuss the current state of affairs in the country.

As reported by PremiumTimes, President Tinubu held separate meetings on Thursday with APC governors, traditional rulers from around the country, and Islamic clerics.

The meetings were part of efforts to prevent the breakdown of law and order as young Nigerians prepare for a nationwide protest in response to the hardship occasioned by President Tinubu's economic policies.

"Tinubu has listened to us", Islamic clerics said

After the meeting, the president of JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, said they had conveyed the concerns of the people to the Nigerian leader.

The clerics noted that the nation’s economy was on a gradual but steady path of recovery and assured citizens that Tinubu's administration would do more to meet their needs.

“As you know, we are a media through which the less privileged in the society can send their views, their concerns to the President and Alhamdulillah, we have taken up what people are saying about hardship, insecurity and other things,” Mr Bala Lau said, adding the president has listened to them.

“The president welcomed us and appreciated what we are here for, what we brought and he promised to tackle and take care (of them).”

The cleric then appealed to Nigerians, Muslims and Christians, that they should exercise patience and pray for the president and the country.

Tinubu speaks on leading protests during military era

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said he took part in the protest against the military regime in the country but was not violent.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the presidential villa when he received a letter of credence from Richard Mille Jr., the new United States ambassador to Nigeria.

The president said he has worked to uphold Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy.

