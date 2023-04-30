Paras Patel’s biography: age, nationality, is he married?

Paras Patel is an American actor of Indian descent. He is famous for playing Saint Matthew, one of Jesus’ disciples, in the Christian historical drama The Chosen. He has also been a script supervisor and assistant film director, and was part of the background crew on other shows like The Vampire Diaries.

'The Chosen' actor Paras Patel poses for a picture. Photo: @itsmeparas on Instagram (modified by author)

Paras Patel had been passionate about acting since he was young. Before his big break with The Chosen, he had multiple minor roles in other films and series. His first appearance was in the TV movie Teen Spirit back in 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Paras Patel Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Indian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 176 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor Instagram @itsmeparas Facebook @ParasPatelOfficial

Paras Patel’s biography

He was born and raised in a beachy town in Central Florida, United States. The American actor studied at the University of Florida, where he got his Bachelor’s degree in Finance with a minor in Real Estate.

Paras first showed an interest in acting in the eighth grade. He auditioned for the drama and yearbook clubs and got into both. However, Patel chose the yearbook club as it was more “tangible”. Later, he wanted to minor in theatre in college, but his parents said no.

What is Paras Patel’s age?

Photo: @itsmeparas on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor is 36 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 July 1986. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Multiple sources previously said he was 45 years old. However, in a , Paras joked about the internet believing him to be 45 and said it was fake news.

Career

After graduation, Patel moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, the economy tanked, and he could not get a job in his field of study. Georgia’s film tax incentive lured him into film and TV, and Paras finally convinced his parents to let him venture into the industry. He did background work while saving money to put himself through classes.

Paras eventually booked an agent and started auditioning for roles. The acting industry was tough to break into, and he didn’t work for a year and a half. He eventually moved to Los Angeles as things were not working out great in Atlanta.

His breakout role was in the TV show The Chosen, where he starred alongside Shahar Isaac. He has spoken extensively about how much it meant to him to portray this significant, complex character. In addition to acting, Paras has also worked behind the camera. He was an assistant film director and script supervisor on the short film Unrelated (2015).

Paras Patel’s movies and TV shows

Although Patel has been in the American film and TV industry for over a decade, he mainly played minor roles in movies and shows until 2017. He recently played Malibu in the Christian drama family movie Jesus Revolution. He also recently announced an upcoming sci-fi film, The Shift. Here are some of the movies that fans may recognise him from:

Teen Spirit (2011)

(2011) Typecast (2014)

(2014) The DUFF (2015)

(2015) Honor Council (2017)

(2017) Draupadi Unleashed (2019)

(2019) Traitor (2019)

(2019) Jesus Revolution (2023)

The actor has also been in multiple TV series:

The Chosen (2017 to present)

(2017 to present) For The People (2018-2019)

(2018-2019) Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2020)

(2015-2020) Awkward. (2011-2016)

(2011-2016) The Inspectors (2015-2019)

(2015-2019) Ray Donovan (2013-2020)

(2013-2020) K.C. Undercover (2015-2018)

(2015-2018) Nashville (2012-2018)

(2012-2018) NCIS: Los Angeles (2009-2023)

(2009-2023) Revolution (2012-2014)

(2012-2014) Single Ladies (2011-2015)

Is Paras Patel married?

Paras Patel on the set of 'The Chosen'. Photo: @itsmeparas on Instagram (modified by author)

No, Patel is not married as of this writing. The actor keeps his personal life private. He does not reveal any information about his romantic or family life. However, he revealed in a live interview with What's Your Limp? in August 2022 that he was not married.

FAQs

Who is Paras Patel? He is an American actor. What is Paras Patel known for? He rose to mainstream fame for playing the disciple Matthew in the TV series The Chosen. What is Paras Patel’s religion? He is a Christian. What is Paras Patel’s nationality? He is an American national of Indian descent. Who is Paras Patel’s wife? The actor is not married. How old is Paras Patel? He is 36 years old as of 2023.

Paras Patel is an Indian-American actor known for his role as Matthew in The Chosen. Although he was interested in acting from a young age, he only got his big break in the American film and TV industry in 2017.

