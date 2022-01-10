UniAbuja portal: login, admission, profile, faculties 2024/2025

The University of Abuja is a federal university situated in the heart of Nigeria. It has been in operation for over three decades and currently has a population of more than 55,000 students. The university has developed robust strategies to maintain its status as a model university in Nigeria. If you are interested in joining the institution, you ought to check out these details about the UniAbuja portal.

The University of Abuja is strengthening electronic technology as one of its strategies to become a global institution. It is doing that through smart classrooms and empowering students and staff with strong technological skills for learning, research, and teaching. Another strategy the institution employs is the UniAbuja portal to ease prospective students' applications. These details about the portal are crucial for anyone looking to join the institution.

The University of Abuja's profile summary

Full name University of Abuja Acronym UofA Nickname UniAbuja Type Federal Established January 1st, 1988 Motto For Unity And Scholarship Vice-chancellor Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah Theme colours Green and white Campus Main Campus, Mini Campus Main campus address KM 23 Airport -Giri Road, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria Mini campus Gwagwalada Area Council E-mail info@uniabuja.edu.ng Facebook University of Abuja X(Formerly Twitter) @UofANigeria Affiliations National Universities Commission (NUC)

UniAbuja portal

The UniAbuja admission portal, portal.uniabuja.edu.ng, is an integrated system that helps prospective students determine whether they qualify for the programmes offered in the institution. The portal also allows them to apply for the programmes of their choice online.

An interested applicant is required to apply online through the University of Abuja portal. Logging into the system provides access to the application form.

The portal also allows the applicant to remit the application fee electronically. Access to the portal is enabled upon successful payment of the application fee.

How to log in to the UniAbuja portal

To log in to your UniAbuja student portal, you need to provide your JAMB registration number as your application number and your surname as the password. Follow the steps below:

Open the www.uniabuja.edu.ng portal on your browser. Click on "Portal" on the right side of the page. Sign in using your JAMB registration number/Application number/Matric number. Enter your password and click "Login to Dashboard".

Note: For new applications, click the link "Click here to Apply" and follow the procedures indicated. Besides logging in, you can use the UniAbuja portal to check results.

UniAbuja faculties

UniAbuja offers programs according to officially approved higher education degrees, such as pre-bachelor degrees like certificates, diplomas, associate or foundation degrees, bachelor degrees, master degrees, and doctorate degrees in several areas of study.

The University of Abuja has thirty-two institutes and centres. The centres and institutes offer programmes in the following faculties:

Art

Agriculture

Education

Engineering

Law

Management Science

Communication and Media Studies

Science

Social Science

Environmental Science

Nursing and Allied Health Science

Pharmaceutical Science

Institute of Education

College of Health Science

UniAbuja admission

If you wish to apply to the University of Abuja, it is necessary to meet all faculty and departmental conditions, as detailed below. The requirements differ depending on the academic level.

Undergraduate studies

Below are the general UniAbuja admission requirements for courses at the 100 level:

Credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language.

The candidate should have attained the five passes in not more than two sittings.

Three of the credit passes must be in subjects relevant to the undergraduate course applied for.

Have an acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and a Post UTME screening organized by the university.

Postgraduate studies

The UniAbuja admission requirements for postgraduate courses are:

Bachelor's Degree and a Higher National Diploma.

Students should have attained credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, at the ordinary level.

The applicant should have achieved the credit scores in not more than two sittings.

Admission requirements for PhD

For admission into any UniAbuja PhD programme:

The applicant must have attained a weighted average score of 60% or a B grade in the master's degree relevant to the field they wish to pursue their PhD.

Have five credit passes in Mathematics and English Language at the ordinary level.

The candidate should have attained the credit scores in not more than two sittings.

Requirements for direct entry

For direct entry students:

Must have attained at least two A-level passes or an equivalent, in addition to five credit passes in other subjects such as Mathematics, and English Language at the ordinary level.

Institute of Education (IOE)

This is popularly known as the sandwich programme. It is a part-time programme designed for teachers who studied NCE to help them attain a degree.

This program does not require Post UTME and JAMB qualifications. UniAbuja admission into the Institute of Education at the 100 level is:

Credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, at the ordinary level.

The student should have attained the grade in not more than two sittings.

Have achieved at least three credit passes in subjects relevant to the course they applied for.

Distance learning

The Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDL&CE) favours individuals who intend to obtain a degree while working. Admission to the CDL&CE degree courses does not require Post-UTME or JAMB qualifications.

The UniAbuja admission requirements into CDL&CE at the 100 level are:

Five credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, at the ordinary level.

Must have attained this grade in not more than two sittings.

Must have achieved three credit passes in subjects relevant to the course they are applying for.

When is the UniAbuja Post-UTME form closing?

UniAbuja Post-UTME application form is currently unavailable. The application will commence by August 2024, and the closing date for registration has been scheduled between 30 September to 31 October 2024.

Has UniAbuja started giving admission in 2024?

UniAbuja admission list for 2023/2024 is now. Students who have applied should check the admission status via UniAbuja caps or JAMBS CAPS.

How many departments are in UNIABUJA?

The institution comprises 14 faculties and 57 departments. Each faculty consists of four departments, with the exception of the Faculty of Arts, which has three departments, and the Faculty of Agriculture, which comprises six departments.

If you are looking to pursue a course or further your studies, the University of Abuja is one of the institutions to consider. It offers a broad scope of programmes at different academic levels. Some of them allow learners to pursue them without matriculating. The UniAbuja portal enables learners to apply directly to the programmes of their choice.

