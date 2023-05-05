Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend timeline: who has he dated?

Kliff Kingsbury is a former American football quarterback and coach. He is currently the senior offensive analyst and quarterback coach for the University of Southern California. Besides his fame in the sport, he is known for being in a few relationships. Who is Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend?

American football coach Kliff Kingsbury. Photo: @kliffkingsbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kliff Kingsbury was born to Sally and Tim Kingsbury in San Antonio, Texas, United States. He began playing American football in high school and progressed with the sport in college. Kliff later played for different teams in the NFL between 2003 and 2007 before commencing his coaching career. He has also been in the spotlight for dating a few famous personalities, and here is Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend timeline.

Profile summary

Full name Kliff Timothy Kingsbury Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1979 Age 43 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Paradise Valley, Arizona, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sally Father Tim Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Veronica Bielik School New Braunfels High School College Texas Tech University Profession American football coach Instagram @kliffkingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend timeline

Who has Kliff Kingsbury dated? Since gaining prominence in the sports world, the former American football player and coach has been romantically linked with a few women. Here is his dating history.

Holly Sonders (2019)

Model and former Golf Channel host Holly Sonders. Photo: @holly.sonders on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Holly Sonders is a former Golf Channel host for Fox Sports. She was reported to be Kliff Kingsbury’s GF in January 2019 when she congratulated him on his appointment as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Replying to a comment on her tweet, she said that the two were a little past the crush part making people know that they were already dating.

The duo allegedly met at Big 12 games where Sonders was a reporter, and he coached the Red Raiders. It is unknown when they parted ways, but Sonders is now dating former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Renee Estella (2020)

American fashion model and social media personality Renee Estella. Photo: @reneeestella on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American football coach was rumoured to be in a relationship with Renee Estalla in 2020. Renee is an American fashion model and social media personality. The duo’s relationship allegedly lasted a short time and called it quits before the end of 2020.

Veronica Bielik (2021-present)

Who is Kliff Kingsbury dating now? The sports personality has been in a relationship with Veronica Bielik since 2021. Veronica is a Polish supermodel, floral designer, and entrepreneur co-owning Agency Spotlight, an influencer management company based in Poland. Even though Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury have been an item for a few years now, they have maintained a low-key relationship.

Fast facts about Kliff Kingsbury

How old is Kliff Kingsbury? The American football coach is 43 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 9 August 1979. Where is Kliff Kingsbury from? His hometown is San Antonio, Texas, United States, but he currently resides in Paradise Valley, Arizona, United States. What is Kliff Kingsbury’s nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity. What is Kliff Kingsbury doing now? He is the University of Southern California's senior offensive analyst and quarterback coach. Did Kliff Kingsbury play in the NFL? Yes, he played for multiple teams in the NFL between 2003 and 2007. Does Kliff Kingsbury have a girlfriend? The sports personality is dating Polish model and entrepreneur Veronica Bielik. Is Kliff Kingsbury married? He is not married and has never tied the knot. However, he has been in a few relationships in the past.

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend is Polish model Veronica Bielik, and they have been together for about three years. The former football player dated a few famous personalities before his current relationship.

Legit.ng recently published Asake’s biography. Asake is an up-and-coming Nigerian musician who gained prominence following the release of his single Lady. His other songs include Palazzo, Mr. Money, and Peace Be Unto.

Asake was born Ahmed Olalode in Lagos State, Nigeria. He began his career as a dancer and then later became a drummer. He commencement his professional music career in 2015, and so far, he has released one music album.

Source: Legit.ng