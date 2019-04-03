Jacelyn Reeves' bio: age, children, relationship with Clint Eastwood

Jacelyn Reeves is a retired flight attendant, best known as Clint Eastwood's ex and the mother of celebrated actor Scott Eastwood. She came to the spotlight after her affair with the renowned actor and producer Clint Eastwood.

Scott Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves during Scott Eastwood's 30th Birthday at the San Diego Polo Club on March 25, 2016 in San Diego, California. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

Source: Getty Images

Jacelyn also had a daughter from her relationship with Clint named Kathryn Eastwood. Learn all about Reeves in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name : Jacelyn Ann Reeves

: Jacelyn Ann Reeves Alias: Jacelyn

Jacelyn Birthday: December 21, 1951

December 21, 1951 Birthplace: Seattle, Washington, USA

Seattle, Washington, USA Age: 69 (as of 2021)

69 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Former flight attendant

Former flight attendant Famous as: Clint Eastwood's ex, Scott Eastwood's mum

Clint Eastwood's ex, Scott Eastwood's mum Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse: Private Bell

Private Bell Children: Scott and Kathryn

Jacelyn Reeves' biography

The ex-flight attendant was born in Seattle, Washington, on December 21, 1951. As of 2021, Jacelyn Reeves' age is 69.

Reeves is of mixed ethnicity and traces her family roots to England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands. She is an American by nationality, and she spent most of her early life in her native city, Washington.

Career

Reeves is a former flight attendant. She was a Hawaii-based flight attendant when she met Clint Eastwood.

Jacelyn and Scott. Photo: @scotteastwood

Source: Instagram

Jacelyn Reeves' relationship with Clint Eastwood

Jacelyn Reeves and Clint Eastwood met in 1984. When they began their relationship, Clint was in a long-term relationship with actress Sondra Locke. Clint was also officially divorced from his first wife, Maggie Johnson, in 1984.

The affair between Clint and Jacelyn resulted in the birth of two kids. On March 22, 1986, in Carmel, California, Scott was born. Clint and Jacelyn welcomed their daughter Kathryn Ann Eastwood on February 2, 1988.

Clint and Reeves broke up in 1990. The couple was not officially married. After the breakup, Scott Eastwood's mother, raised her kids in Hawaii, but they still had a relationship with their dad. Scott moved to California to live with his father when he was a teenager.

Over the years, Clint has been romantically involved with several ladies. He also has eight children with six different mothers. He has been married to two women.

His first wife was Maggie Johnson; they got married in 1953, separated in 1964, and officially divorced in 1984. Clint then married Dina Ruiz in 1996, and they split in late 2013.

He has been dating Christina Sandera since 2014. The two met when Sandera was working as a hostess at a restaurant in Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel.

Jacelyn Reeves' husband

Jacelyn got married to Private Bell after the end of her relationship with Clint.

About Scott Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves' mother-son relationship

In addition to her fame as Clint Eastwood's ex, Jacelyn is also well-known as Scott Eastwood's mother. Her son has followed his father's steps and became a popular and respected actor.

After his childhood, spent in Hawaii, Scott moved to California to live with his father and got acquainted with the acting world. He had several different jobs before he got into acting.

Jacelyn Reeves and Scott Eastwood have a great relationship to date, and Scott constantly celebrates his mum for her special role in his life.

Jacelyn's daughter Kathryn is an actress.

Where is Jacelyn Reeves today?

The retired flight attendant seems to have chosen to lead a quiet life. Even though her children and ex-partner are celebrities, Jacelyn Reeves now only shows up in public to support her children during award shows and events. She was seen during Scott's 30th birthday celebration in San Diego in 2016.

Jacelyn Reeves is a former flight attendant well known as Clint Eastwood's ex. She loves to keep her life away from the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Seven Sirius Benjamin's bio: Who is the son of Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Seven Sirus Benjamin. He is the son of the renowned Hip-Hop legends Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu.

Even though he is born to celebrities, Seven keeps his life away from the spotlight. What is known about him? Find out everything you need to know about him in his bio.

Source: Legit