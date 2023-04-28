Anna Kendrick’s boyfriend timeline: who has the actress dated?

Anna Kendrick is an award-winning American actress famous for her roles in films like Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Up in the Air and Twilight. She is also known for starring in TV series and movies such as Love Life and The Accountant. Anna's popularity in the entertainment industry has raised curiosity about her dating life. Who is Anna Kendrick's boyfriend?

Anna Kendrick visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Corey Nickols

Source: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick made her debut in acting in 2003 in a musical comedy film Camp. Her performances have won many accolades, including the Kids' Choice Award, Satellite Awards and Teen Choice Awards. The star has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. Discover who Anna Kendrick's boyfriend is now.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Cooke Kendrick Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 1985 Age 37 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Portland, Maine, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father William King Kendrick Mother Janice Cooke Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Deering High School College Bates College Profession Actress Instagram @annakendrick47 Twitter @AnnaKendrick47 Facebook @annakendrick47 YouTube Anna Kendrick Vietnam

Who is Anna Kendrick dating?

She is seemingly single at the moment. Although the actress has tried to keep her love life under wraps, she revealed in January 2023 to actor Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert Podcast that she was in a toxic relationship for six years. However, she didn't disclose the name of her ex-lover. She said,

I was with someone—this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes, my husband. We had embryos together; this was my person. And then, about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, I'm living with a stranger.

Anna Kendrick's relationship history

Anna has been romantically linked with a few guys in the past. Here is the highlight of her relationship history.

Edgar Wright (2009–2013)

Edgar Wright attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Edgar Wright is one of Anna Kendrick's ex-boyfriends and her first public relationship. Edgar is an English producer, director, screenwriter and actor. Edgar and Anna met in 2009 when filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. They are believed to have started dating during the production of the movie.

Their relationship was primarily kept private for the four years they dated. They parted ways in 2013, and the reason behind the split was alleged to be distance as Kendrick was based in Los Angeles, USA, while Wright resides in London. The two have remained to be good friends.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2011)

Actors Anna Kendrick and Jake Gyllenhaal arrive at the premiere of Open Road Films' "End of Watch" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The Twilight star was rumoured to be in a relationship with a fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal following their great on-screen chemistry in the police drama film End of Watch. The two were spotted getting cosy while filming the movie. In an interview with E! News, Anna explained about her close relationship with Jake.

Ben Richardson (2014–2020)

Ben Richardson and Anna Kendrick are seen in Soho in New York City. Photo: Alo Ceballos

Source: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick and Ben Richardson after starring in Drinking Buddies in 2014. The following year, the American actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring but never spoke about the proposal rumours. They kept their relationship out of the public. The two were reported to have split in 2020.

Ben Richardson is an English director, cinematographer, director and television producer. He is popularly known for his appearance in films such as Wind River, The Fault In Our Stars and Beasts Of The Southern.

Bill Hader (202–June 2022)

Bill Hader attends the Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of the HBO original series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

The American actress' most high-profile relationship was with the comedian Bill Hader. The pair kept their relationship details private, and it was in January 2022, that they were spotted making their way on the red carpet at Golden Globe Awards.

The People magazine reported that they started dating in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic but had first met some years ago. Anna hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014, and also the two co-starred in the 2019 Disney+Christmas film Noelle.

In addition, a source close to them also revealed that the actress had bonded with Hader's children, Hannah, Harper, and Hayley, from his ex-wife Maggie Carey. Reports surfaced that the two had split up in June 2022, but the reason for their break up remains a mystery.

Hader was previously in a relationship with Rachel Bilson. They broke up six months after making their relationship public.

FAQs

Who is Anna Kendrick? She is an American actress popularly known for her notable film work, including Twilight and Up in the Air. How old is Anna Kendrick? She is 37 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 9 August 1985. Who are Anna Kendrick's parents? Her parents are Janice Cooke and William King Kendrick. Is Anna Kendrick in a relationship? She is presumed to be single. Who did Anna Kendrick date? The American entertainer is said to have dated fellow actors Edgar Wright, Ben Richardson and Bill Hader. She was also rumoured to have dated Jake Gyllenhaal. Is Anna Kendrick married? Anna has dated some men, but none of her relationships resulted in marriage. Did Anna Kendrick have a baby? The actress is yet to have a child.

Anna Kendrick is a famous American actress known for her roles in movies such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Twilight. She has never been married. However, she has dated men of high calibre, primarily actors. The above is Anna Kendrick's boyfriend's timeline, highlighting everything you need to know about her love life.

