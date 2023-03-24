Who is Charlie Kirk’s wife? Meet Erika Frantzve, his other half

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, is an American businesswoman, podcaster, and former beauty pageant queen. She is best known for winning the Miss Arizona USA pageant competition in 2012. She became more famous after her marriage to American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, is a political science and international relations graduate. Her love story with Charlie Kirk began in 2019 while both were involved in conservative activism. They have been married for almost two years and are parents to a daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Erika Frantzve Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1988 Age 34 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Charlie Kirk Children 1 College Arizona State University, Liberty University Profession Model, businesswoman, podcaster Net worth $1 million

Erika Frantzve's bio

The American model was born in Arizona, the United States of America, to Kent and Lori Frantzve. She was raised in a staunch catholic family.

How old is Erika Frantzve?

Erika Frantzve's age is 34 years old as of 2023. The American celebrity was born on 20 November 1988. Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

Erika earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Arizona State University in 2012. She then proceeded to Liberty University in 2017, graduating with her Juris Master's degree. She acquired her Doctorate in Christian Leadership from the same University in 2022.

Career

Erika Frantzve is a well-known American businesswoman, model, podcaster and former basketball player. Even though she had a strong modelling background, she was also interested in basketball. She played for two years for the women's team at the Regis campus in Denver, Colorado and became a member of the NCAA Women's Basketball athlete.

As a model, Frantzve took part in several pageants. In her first appearance at the Miss Arizona USA competition in 2011, she earned herself the honour of first runner-up. She eventually won the Miss Arizona USA pageant competition in 2012.

Frantzve is behind the non-profit Arizona-based organization Everyday Heroes Like You, which she started in 2006 to raise funds for under-recognized charities. Aside from that, she hosts a podcast called Midweek Rise Up. She launched the podcast in 2019 and has been using the platform to provide words of comfort and leadership guidance based on Biblical scriptures every Wednesday.

She also owns a purpose-driven Christian clothing line called Proclaim Streetwear. On top of that, she is a real estate agent at Corcoran Group. According to her Instagram page, she is also the writer of the Spirit Check.

When did Charlie and Erika Frantzve meet?

Erika Frantzve and Charlie Kirk started dating in 2019 and got engaged on 2 December 2020. The couple tied the knot on 8 May 2021. Charlie Kirk is an American conservative activist and radio talk show host.

Erika Frantzve's husband, Kirk, co-founded Turning Point USA with Bill Montgomery in 2012 and served as its executive director.

Erika Frantzve and charlie kirk's wedding ceremony was held in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was witnessed by family members and close friends. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2022, meaning Erika Kirk's baby is eight months old as of 2023. Frantzve referred to her as GK in one of her Instagram posts.

What is Erika Frantzve's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2023. Her successful and different business initiatives are her primary source of wealth.

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, is a famous American podcaster and former beauty pageant queen. She has been married to Charlie Kirk for close to two years. They are parents of one child and currently live in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA.

