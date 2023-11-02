Marissa DuBois’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, measurements

Marissa DuBois is a model, digital content creator, and social media influencer. She is widely known for her runway performances at fashion events such as the Miami Swim Week. She entered the limelight in July 2023 when a video of her walking the runway at Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week in a green crossover neckline bikini went viral on X (Twitter).

Marissa posing for a photo, smiling in a grey beanie and black jacket (L) and in a black top (R). Photo: @realitywithriss on Instagram (modified by author)

Marissa DuBois commands a significant following across social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. She has worked for notable brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Halara. She is currently based in Miami, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Marissa DuBois Nickname Riss Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 32-26-42 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-107 Relationship status Single University Florida State University Profession Digital content creator, model, influencer

Marissa DuBois' biography

The Instagram star was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. What is Marissa DuBois' age? She is 28 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Marissa is an American national of white ethnicity. Her father was an entrepreneur. Marissa graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from Florida State University in 2016.

Career

After completing her degree in Criminology, Marissa worked as a detective in her senior internship. She later realised that the military was not her passion and quit. She resolved to pursue a career as a digital nomad and content creator.

The Instagram star worked in affiliate marketing at the Global Affiliate Zone from March 2017 to June 2019. She also worked at Monat Global as a market partner from 2018 to 2020. In September 2020, she became a marketing specialist at Virtual Marketing 360 for six months.

DuBois later became a social media manager under Reality with Riss LLC, based in Miami, Florida, USA, from September 2020 to September 2022. She is currently a digital content creator, model, and social media influencer.

The social media sensation created her self-titled YouTube channel on 15 June 2018. The channel has 361 thousand subscribers as of writing, where she shares vlogs, runway walk clips, try-on hauls and travel-related videos. Additionally, she has an X (Twitter) account with over 155 thousand followers.

Marissa is also famous and active on Instagram, sharing fashion, fitness, travel, modelling pictures, and runway walk short videos. Currently, her account has 624 thousand followers. She is also on TikTok, with over one million followers.

Marissa DuBois' measurements

The American model is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-42 inches or 81-66-107 centimetres.

Fast facts about Marissa DuBois?

Who is Marissa DuBois? She is an American digital content creator, social media influencer and model. Where is Marissa DuBois from? She hails from Miami, Florida, United States. When is Marissa DuBois' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 31 March. What is Marissa DuBois's age? She is 28 years old as of 2023. What is Marissa DuBois' nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Marissa DuBois' ethnicity? The social media influencer is of white descent. What is Marissa DuBois' height? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Marissa DuBois is an American YouTuber, social media influencer, and model from the United States. Her prowess has seen her amass a considerable audience on her social media pages. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

