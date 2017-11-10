Top 50 prayer points for breakthrough with Bible verses

Use prayer points for breakthrough with Bible verses as guides when praying for success. Pray to God for things you desire to achieve because there is nothing wrong with requesting prosperity.

There are times when you stagnate and get overwhelmed with issues. At this point, one feels only breakthrough prayers can move them to the next step. Do what your heart says because prayers reduce stress and help one cultivate patience and trust in God.

50+ prayer points for breakthrough with Bible verses

Use prayer points with scriptures from the Bible to pray for financial, career, health, business, education, children, and other situations. Sometimes, make breakthrough prayers while still planning to move to the next phase of life.

Bible verses for favour and breakthrough (finances)

When stuck and do not know what to do, make a breakthrough prayer and let God answer it at His appointed time. He has the power to make a way where there seems to be no way. Here are some inspiring financial breakthrough prayer points:

God is delighted with one who obeys your law and meditates on it day and night. He promises to bless whoever refuses to walk in the counsel of the wicked, stand in the way of sinners, or sit with scoffers. I am like trees planted by the waters and will yield fruit season. May every income-generating activity I do prosper. Amen. - Psalm 1:1-3. Dear Lord, you fed 5,000 people with only two fish and five loaves of bread. Your disciples collected 12 baskets of leftovers. What is too difficult for you? I believe that you will provide more than enough for me because you have always provided. - Matthew 14:13-21; Mark 6:31-44; Luke 9:12-17; John 6:1-14. Father, bless the works of my hands, let everything I lay my hands upon prosper and cause this land to be fruitful to me. Let me eat and enjoy the good of this land in the name of Jesus. - Deuteronomy 28:12, Isaiah 1:19. I believe all the difficulties have ended, and I will spend my days in prosperity and my years in pleasure in the name of Jesus. - Job 36: 11. I am confident that you will hear me if I ask anything according to your will. Lord, let your promises be fulfilled in Jesus' name, Amen. - 1 John 5:14-15. Lord, go before me and clear my path. Open my eyes to abounding opportunities and things I must do to experience financial breakthroughs and live in abundance. I shall be called a blessed one wherever I walk in and out.- Deuteronomy 28:6, Proverbs 4:18. God, you leave no prayer unanswered but do not always respond as I expect. You know what I need more than what I want. You tell me not to be anxious about anything but let my requests be made known to you by prayer, supplication and thanksgiving. - Philippians 4:6. Dear creator of heaven and earth, you ask us to cast out burdens unto Jesus Christ, for he cares for us. Look at the birds in the sky. They do not reap or gather barns but trust that the Father will provide.- Psalm 55:22, Matthew 6:26. You ask me to seek, and I will find; ask, and it will be given to me, knock, and you will open. God, I am patient and keeping my hopes high because the day of the Lord is near. - John 16:24, I walk through the valley of the shadow of death but fear no evil because your rod and staff comfort me. You are preparing a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You will anoint my head with oil, and my cup will overflow with blessings. - Psalm 23

Breakthrough prayers scriptures (children)

Pray over the big plans you have for your children and the plans they have for themselves. Breakthrough prayers for children keep them on God's path and under his protection so that nothing hinders them from reaching their destinies. Check out these powerful breakthrough prayer points for children:

Father, may my grandchildren be my crown when I age, and may I forever be my children's pride. - Proverbs 17:6. Dear God, help me train my children in your ways and let them not depart from it when they grow up. - Proverbs 22:6. Lord, you instruct fathers not to exasperate their children but bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord. I pray for wisdom and knowledge to be this parent. - Ephesians 6:4. I bring my children to you, God. May they be wise and brings joy to their parents, and may they never bring grief to us. - Proverbs 10:1. My Father who art in heaven, my children are a heritage and reward from you. Thank you for allowing me to be their parent. - Psalm 127:3-5. Lord, you ask me to let the children come to you, for the kingdom of God belongs to them. My children are in your hands now and forever. - Luke 18:16. The Lord disciplines those he loves and chastises every son he receives. Please put the fear of the Lord in my children because it is the beginning of wisdom. - Hebrews 12:6, Proverbs 9:10. Your sheep hear your voice, you know them, and they follow you. You give them eternal life, and they will never perish. Let no one will take my children from your hands, Lord. - John 10:27-28. Please, Lord, let my children hear their father's instructions and never forsake their mother's teachings, for they are a graceful garland for their heads and pendants for their necks. - Proverbs 1:8-9. Lord, I pray that my heart will fear you and keep your commands so that it might go well with my children and me forever. - Deuteronomy 5:29.

Prayer point for breakthrough (family)

A family should be everyone's foundation for a happy and healthy lifestyle. Therefore, always pray for your family members to succeed, co-exist in love, and understand each other's good and bad character. Here are some insightful prayer points for your loved ones:

Father, let your glory shine upon my family and me in Jesus' name. We arise and shine because your light has come, and your glory has risen upon us. We will lend to nations but borrow from none, rule over nations, but none will rule over us. - Isaiah 60:1, Deuteronomy 15:6. Lord, you promise to set us high above all nations if we obey your commandments. You will make our descendants as many as the stars and give them these lands. Through our offspring, all nations on earth will be blessed. We believe that. Please help us to follow your instructions. - Deuteronomy 28:1, Genesis 26:4-5. Father, I come against every trap the devil has set to destroy my family or distort our plans. And I come against every accusation of the devil and every voice that speak against our destinies. We overcome them by the blood of Jesus. - Isaiah 54:17, Revelations 12:11. We are not weary of doing good because we will reap what we plant. You plan for us to prosper and not fail. Your plans shall give us hope and a future. - Galatians 6:9, Jeremiah 29:11. My family will wait patiently for you. We will not be envious of people who succeed through wicked schemes. Remind us of your abundant love every morning so that we sing praises amid storms and distress. - Psalms 37:7, Psalms 143:8-12 You have engraved us on the palms of your hands. No man shall stand before us all the days of our lives. Just as you were with Moses, so will you be with us. I know you will never forsake us.- Isaiah 49:16, Joshua 1:5 My God, please grant my family peace and unity. May we learn to tolerate each other's shortcomings and uplift one another. - Colossians 3:13, Galatians 6:2 Lord, you warn us to avoid the love of money and command us to be content with what we have. If you are by our side, what can man do to us? You give us the ability to produce wealth because silver and gold belong to you. - Deuteronomy 31:8, Psalm 118:6, Deuteronomy 8:18, Haggai 2:8. Dear God, you tell us to honour our parents so that we may live long in the land you have given us. May my siblings and I never depart from your instructions. Amen. - Exodus 20:12 You consecrated and appointed us as your prophets before we were born. God, may each talent in my family glorify you. You say that a skilled man who works stands before kings and not obscure men. - Jeremiah 1:5, 1 Peter 4:10-11, Proverbs 22:29

Breakthrough prayer points (health)

Sickness brings pain and suffering. God heals diseases, wounds, and broken hearts. Read healing scriptures and ask the Holy Spirit to bring you health and peace. You will love these motivating prayer points for good health:

Lord, I pray for divine health because you were wounded for my transgressions, bruised for my iniquities, chastised for my peace, and your stripes heal me. - Isaiah 53:5 May God wipe away all tears from my eyes. I proclaim that there shall be no more death, pain, sorrow, or crying because there is power in my words. The former things have passed away in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen. - Revelation 21:4 Lord, you say death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits. I declare good health that surpasses human understanding upon my life in Jesus' name. - Proverbs 18:21 The Bible says that if there is any sick among us, let him call for the church elders to pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. - James 5:14 I bless the Lord and His holy name. He forgives my iniquities and heals my diseases. He redeems my life from destruction and renews my youth like the eagle. - Psalm 103:1-5. My God built Jerusalem and gathered the outcasts of Israel together. He healed the broken hearts and bound their wounds. He knows the number of the stars and calls them their names. - Psalms 147:2-4. Jesus, you healed all kinds of sicknesses among the people. May that grace falls upon me today. I am at your feet, my Lord. May your will be done. - Matthew 4:23, Luke 6:17-19, John 6:1-2, Heal me, Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved. I shall serve the Lord, and He shall bless my bread and water and take sickness away from me. - Jeremiah 33:6, Exodus 23:25 Our Heavenly Father, you say that the prayer of faith shall save the sick. You assure us that if we confess our faults and pray one for another, we shall be healed, and the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much. - James 5:15-16. You gave me the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whatever I bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever I release on earth will be released in heaven. By your word, Lord, I bind sickness and declare good health upon myself. Amen. - Matthew 16:19

Prayer for breakthrough (spiritual growth)

The Bible clearly states that only the righteous will enter heaven. Although God compares a human being's righteous deed with a filthy rag, He assures everyone that His grace is sufficient. Therefore, guard your salvation and grow spiritually. Here are prayer points with Bible verses for spiritual breakthrough:

Father, I confess that I am a sinner. I sin knowingly and unknowingly. Please have mercy on me and forgive my sins. Do not let my sins hinder my breakthrough in Jesus' Name. Amen - Proverbs 28:13, 1 John 1:9 My dear Heavenly Father, I know I am not worthy of this, but I pray for spiritual wisdom and understanding. Let me know your will and walk in a manner worthy of the Lord. - Colossians 1:9-10. Dear God, guard my heart and my ways so I do not stumble. I am thirsty for your word and want to grow in your knowledge, but evil men surround me. Their temptations might make me fall from your steadfastness. - 2 Peter 3:17-18. I pray that may your Holy Spirit help me count it all joy when I meet trials. These temptations are testing my faith, but I will hold onto you, God, till the end of times. I believe my faith will be stronger after all these. - James 1:2-4. Jesus Christ is my saviour and comforter. I no longer live because He lives in me. May He help me marvel over the truth, bear my cross daily and follow Him. - Galatians 2:20-21. Lord, all scripture breathed out by you is excellent for teaching, reproof, correction, and training in righteousness. You desire to see me competent and equipped for every good work you commission me to do. Please help me to obey it wholeheartedly. - 2 Timothy 3:16-17. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, yet I have been a Pharisee, casting stones at my fellow brethren. You say whoever comes to your throne of grace with boldness will obtain mercy and find grace. I bow my head in shame and seek your forgiveness. - Isaiah 64:6, Hebrews 4:16, John 8:7, 1 Corinthians 13:7 Father, there is no greater joy than seeing your children walk in the truth. My spirit is willing by my flesh is weak. Please guide me. - 3 John 1:4 I worry so much about my tomorrow that I forget to keep the Sabbath holy. You say you are wherever two or three gather in my name. So help me value meetings with fellow brethren. - Matthew 18:20 God’s word is better than a diamond set between emeralds, strawberries in spring, and ripe red strawberries. Please, Father, help me to value your word and obey it. - Psalm 19:10

Prayers for breakthrough (marriage)

Strengthening a marriage requires both of you. Praying for your husband/wife softens your hearts and makes you more patient, hopeful, and forgiving towards each other. Choose a Bible verse for breakthrough in marriage from the following list:

Lord, make way for my marriage where there seems no way. Of all virtues, let love bind us together in perfect unity. - Isaiah 43:19, Colossians 3:14 Love is patient, kind, does not envy or boast, and is not proud. It does not easily dishonour others, self-seek, anger, or keep a record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, protects, trusts, hopes, and perseveres. May all this be in my marriage. Amen. 1 Corinthians 13:2-7 Lord, you saw that it was not good for man to be alone and made him a helper. I am the bone of his bones and flesh of his flesh. I commit our marital plans to you and trust you will help us establish them. - Genesis 2:18-24, Proverbs 16:13. God, I have found the one my soul loves, and you command us to be fruitful, multiply, fill the earth, and subdue it. Please bless us with the fruit of the womb. Amen. - Ephesian 3:20, Song of Solomon 3:4. A man will leave his people and unite with his wife. The two become one flesh. Dear Lord, we speak as one. Nothing is impossible because we can do everything through Christ, who strengthens us. - Matthew 19:4-6, Philippians 4:13. I come against the devil's plan against my marriage. Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labour; if either falls, one can help the other up. - Matthew 19:26, Ecclesiastes 4:9. I trust God that I will be victorious in the end. I pray for unity in my marriage. Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves, and a cord of three strands is not quickly broken. Lord, you are the most important member of this cord. - Jeremiah 29:11, Ecclesiastes 4:12. What God has joined, let no one separate. Please, God, help us love each other deeply because love covers a multitude of sins. - Mark 10:9, 1 Peter 4:8 Lord, we pray for wisdom to build our house, understanding to strengthen it, and the knowledge to fill it with rare and beautiful treasures - Proverbs 24:3-4. Dear God, help us to submit to one another out of reverence for Christ. Let us overcome selfish ambitions and put each other above ourselves. - Ephesians 5:21-33, Philippians 2:3-7 God, you instruct me to live my wife in an understanding way and show her honour as the weaker vessel because she heirs with me the grace of life. Please help me be the best man for her. - 1 Peter 3:7

Use these prayer points for breakthrough with Bible verses daily and give thanks to God. You will surely experience God’s breakthrough in your life. May the Lord grant you the desires of your heart. Be blessed.

