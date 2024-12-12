Kazim Adeoti has reacted to the criticism that trailed the outfit he wore to his wife's movie premiere a few days ago

In the recording, he was seen at skit maker Kiekie's shop, and he accused her of making a cloth that people didn't like

The solution the skit maker suggested made fans roll on the floor as many applauded their creativity

Foremost movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, has reacted to the criticism he faced for his choice of outfit to his wife's movie premiere.

Legit.ng had reported that Mercy Aigbe's husband was hugely criticised after fans sighted his outfit to Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere.

Fans applaud Kazim Adeoti's creativity. Photo credit@kazimadeoti/@kiekie

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the criticism, he made a content out of it with skit maker Kiekie, who was working in her store.

In the recording, the man, who supported his wife after losing properties to inferno, went to complain about his outfit to Kiekie, who designed it for him.

The businessman showed her all the criticism that trailed his outfit online, and Kiekie blamed his choice of shoes for what people said.

Kiekie provides solution to Kazim's problem

In the video, Kiekie said he should have used a hat with his outfit.

Adeoti later arrested Kiekie for the kind of outfit made for him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adeoti's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the actress's husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@dazzlindaizy:

"So, what is wrong with this outfit?When it comes to fashion, it is good sometimes to leave one's comfort zone. I think people never expected him out there looking different from what they are used to, wearing buba and agbada or suits."

@moris_signature:

"What in the name of hat is that."

@jay_onair:

"Screaming! I love it so much."

@adeotiyusuf12:

"My very own Mega superstar.. This is Content!."

@bigbisola:

"Omgggg."

@oloriadeee:

"Genius Promoting."

Woman advises Mercy Aigbe husband

Legit.ng had reported that a social media user had advised Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband, to take another wife.

The movie marketer had faced criticism because he took the actress as his second wife.

The social media user noted that he seemed more responsible than all the people dragging him for being polygamous

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng