Bianca Lawson is a popular American actress and step-sister to Beyoncé. She is known for her versatile performances in film and television. She gained recognition for her compelling roles in popular TV series Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Her remarkable acting prowess has thrust her into the spotlight, and fans are curious about her romantic life. Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?
Bianca Lawson is a famous actress best known for portraying Maya St. Germain in the popular teen drama series Pretty Little Liars. Besides her acting career, her personal life, particularly details about her partner, intrigues audiences.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Bianca Jasmine Lawson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20 March, 1979
|Age
|45 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Body measurements in inches
|34-23-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-58-91
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Gordy Lawson
|Father
|Richard Lawson
|Siblings
|4
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Marymount High School
|College
|University of Southern California
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@biancajasminelawson
Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?
Fans are always curious about the actress's marital life, and many ask if Bianca Lawson is married. The actress is umarried and has never been inarriage before. However, she has dated a few gusy in the entertaiment scene.
She dated Lloyd Mathis, a top US musician, from 2000 to 2002. Bianca was also in a relationship with Spanish actor Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). They stayed together for a while before going their separate ways.
While she keeps her personal life private, the Queen Sugar star showcased her romantic skills on the big screen. In the TV series House of Secrets, her character Julie is married to her on-screen spouse.
Furthermore, Bianca Lawson and Kofi Siriboe, both prominent actors from the TV series Queen Sugar, graced the cover of Ebony's magazine's August 2022 edition. In the series, Siriboe portrays Ralph Angel Bordelon, while Bianca embodies the character of Darla Sutton.
Bianca Lawson's early life and age
Bianca Lawson was born in Los Angeles, California, on 20 March 1979. The Hollwod actress is 45 years old as of 2024, and her birth name is Bianca Jasmine Lawson.
Who are Bianca Lawson's parents?
The famous actress was born to Denise Gordy Lawson and Richard Lawson. Bianca Lawson's parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1989 after 11 years of marriage. The two welcomed two children, Bianca and Ricky Lawson. Her mother went on to marry Marvin Gaye, while her dad married Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother.
Bianca Lawson's father, Richard Lawson, is a famous actor known for his roles in films such as Poltergeist (1982) and Sugar Hill. He has also appeared in various TV series, including Guess Who and Black Listed. Bianca has a half-brother, Marvin Gaye III, and two step-sisters, Solange and Beyoncé Knowles.
Is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?
Bianca Lawson is Beyoncé's step-sister. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, is married to Bianca Lawson's dad, Richard Lawson. When Tina ended her 31-year marriage with Mathew Knowles, she dated briefly and tied the knot with Richard.
Who is Bianca Lawson's brother, Marvin Gaye III?
Marvin Gaye III is Bianca's half-brother. Her mother had him from her relationship with her second husband, Marvin Gaye, a music legend.
Educational background
Bianca Lawson attended Marymount High School. It is an all-girls high school based in Bel Air, Los Angeles. She later pursued Film Studies and Psychology at the University of Southern California. She joined the Stella Adler Studio to hone her acting skills.
Career
The Vampire Slayer star has fascinated audiences since she was nine. Initially seen in commercials for Barbie and Revlon, she transitioned to television with a role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993), which marked the beginning of a successful acting journey.
She went on to portray diverse characters across television and film. Some of her acting roles include:
|Year
|Film/TV show
|Role
|2016–2022
|Queen Sugar
|Darla
|2015
|Rogue
|Talia Freeman
|2015
|Chicago P.D.
|Kylie Rosales
|2014
|House of Secrets
|Julie
|2014
|Witches of East End
|Selina
|2012–2014
|Teen Wolf
|Marin Morrell
|2009–2014
|The Vampire Diaries
|Emily Bennett
|2012
|2 Broke Girls
|Stacy
|2012
|All About Christmas Eve
|Lila
|2012
|Beauty and the Beast
|Lafferty
|2010–2012
|Pretty Little Liars
|Maya St.Germain
|2011
|Heavenly
|Sasha Grant
|2011
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Voice
|2011
|American Horror Story
|Abby
|2011
|Don't Fade Away
|Alison Johnson
|2010
|Nikita
|Emily Robinson
|2009
|Divas
|Brooke
|2009
|The Secret Life of the American Teenager
|Shawna
|2009
|Bones
|Albie
|2008
|The Cleaner
|Jeannie
Bianca Lawson's roles have earned her plenty of awards and nominations. Some of her awards include the Teen Choice Award in Save the Last Dance (2001) and the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Queen Sugar (2018).
What is Bianca Lawson's net worth?
According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest and HotNewHipHop, Bianca Lawson's net worth is allege to be $2 million. She has amassed her wealth through her acting career and doing several commercials.
FAQs
- Who is Bianca Lawson? She is an American actress known for her role as Darla in the TV series Queen Sugar.
- What is Bianca Lawson's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 March. The actress was born in 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
- What is Bianca Lawson's nationality? She holds American citizenship.
- Who is Bianca Lawson's partner? The actress is currently single. She has previously dated Lloyd Mathis and Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness).
- Is Bianca Lawson married? She has never been married and appears to be currently single.
- Who is Bianca Lawson's daughter? The talented actress does not have a child at the time of writing.
- How tall is Bianca Lawson? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimeters tall.
The question of Bianca Lawson's husband has been the subject of curiosity among her fans. As it turns out, she has had romantic relationships before but hasn't tied the knot in matrimony with anyone. Her on-screen romance with Kofi Siriboe continues to captivate her adoring fans. She is currently a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry.
