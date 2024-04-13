Bianca Lawson is a popular American actress and step-sister to Beyoncé. She is known for her versatile performances in film and television. She gained recognition for her compelling roles in popular TV series Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Her remarkable acting prowess has thrust her into the spotlight, and fans are curious about her romantic life. Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?

Bianca Lawson attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards (L) and Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event (R). Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino, David Livingston (modified by author)

Bianca Lawson is a famous actress best known for portraying Maya St. Germain in the popular teen drama series Pretty Little Liars. Besides her acting career, her personal life, particularly details about her partner, intrigues audiences.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Jasmine Lawson Gender Female Date of birth 20 March, 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-23-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Gordy Lawson Father Richard Lawson Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Marymount High School College University of Southern California Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @biancajasminelawson

Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?

Fans are always curious about the actress's marital life, and many ask if Bianca Lawson is married. The actress is umarried and has never been inarriage before. However, she has dated a few gusy in the entertaiment scene.

She dated Lloyd Mathis, a top US musician, from 2000 to 2002. Bianca was also in a relationship with Spanish actor Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). They stayed together for a while before going their separate ways.

While she keeps her personal life private, the Queen Sugar star showcased her romantic skills on the big screen. In the TV series House of Secrets, her character Julie is married to her on-screen spouse.

Furthermore, Bianca Lawson and Kofi Siriboe, both prominent actors from the TV series Queen Sugar, graced the cover of Ebony's magazine's August 2022 edition. In the series, Siriboe portrays Ralph Angel Bordelon, while Bianca embodies the character of Darla Sutton.

Bianca Lawson's early life and age

Bianca Lawson was born in Los Angeles, California, on 20 March 1979. The Hollwod actress is 45 years old as of 2024, and her birth name is Bianca Jasmine Lawson.

Who are Bianca Lawson's parents?

The famous actress was born to Denise Gordy Lawson and Richard Lawson. Bianca Lawson's parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1989 after 11 years of marriage. The two welcomed two children, Bianca and Ricky Lawson. Her mother went on to marry Marvin Gaye, while her dad married Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother.

Top-5 facts about Bianca Lawson. Photo: Momodu/Getty Images Mansaray (modified by author)

Bianca Lawson's father, Richard Lawson, is a famous actor known for his roles in films such as Poltergeist (1982) and Sugar Hill. He has also appeared in various TV series, including Guess Who and Black Listed. Bianca has a half-brother, Marvin Gaye III, and two step-sisters, Solange and Beyoncé Knowles.

Is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?

Bianca Lawson is Beyoncé's step-sister. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, is married to Bianca Lawson's dad, Richard Lawson. When Tina ended her 31-year marriage with Mathew Knowles, she dated briefly and tied the knot with Richard.

Who is Bianca Lawson's brother, Marvin Gaye III?

Marvin Gaye III is Bianca's half-brother. Her mother had him from her relationship with her second husband, Marvin Gaye, a music legend.

Educational background

Bianca Lawson attended Marymount High School. It is an all-girls high school based in Bel Air, Los Angeles. She later pursued Film Studies and Psychology at the University of Southern California. She joined the Stella Adler Studio to hone her acting skills.

Career

The Vampire Slayer star has fascinated audiences since she was nine. Initially seen in commercials for Barbie and Revlon, she transitioned to television with a role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993), which marked the beginning of a successful acting journey.

She went on to portray diverse characters across television and film. Some of her acting roles include:

Year Film/TV show Role 2016–2022 Queen Sugar Darla 2015 Rogue Talia Freeman 2015 Chicago P.D. Kylie Rosales 2014 House of Secrets Julie 2014 Witches of East End Selina 2012–2014 Teen Wolf Marin Morrell 2009–2014 The Vampire Diaries Emily Bennett 2012 2 Broke Girls Stacy 2012 All About Christmas Eve Lila 2012 Beauty and the Beast Lafferty 2010–2012 Pretty Little Liars Maya St.Germain 2011 Heavenly Sasha Grant 2011 Star Wars: The Old Republic Voice 2011 American Horror Story Abby 2011 Don't Fade Away Alison Johnson 2010 Nikita Emily Robinson 2009 Divas Brooke 2009 The Secret Life of the American Teenager Shawna 2009 Bones Albie 2008 The Cleaner Jeannie

Bianca Lawson's roles have earned her plenty of awards and nominations. Some of her awards include the Teen Choice Award in Save the Last Dance (2001) and the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Queen Sugar (2018).

What is Bianca Lawson's net worth?

According to various sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest and HotNewHipHop, Bianca Lawson's net worth is allege to be $2 million. She has amassed her wealth through her acting career and doing several commercials.

Bianca Lawson attends the Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

FAQs

Who is Bianca Lawson? She is an American actress known for her role as Darla in the TV series Queen Sugar. What is Bianca Lawson's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 March. The actress was born in 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Bianca Lawson's nationality? She holds American citizenship. Who is Bianca Lawson's partner? The actress is currently single. She has previously dated Lloyd Mathis and Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). Is Bianca Lawson married? She has never been married and appears to be currently single. Who is Bianca Lawson's daughter? The talented actress does not have a child at the time of writing. How tall is Bianca Lawson? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimeters tall.

The question of Bianca Lawson's husband has been the subject of curiosity among her fans. As it turns out, she has had romantic relationships before but hasn't tied the knot in matrimony with anyone. Her on-screen romance with Kofi Siriboe continues to captivate her adoring fans. She is currently a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry.

