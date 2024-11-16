Who is Ken Griffey Jr.’s wife? Learn more about Melissa Griffey

Melissa Griffey is an American celebrity best known as Ken Griffey Jr.’s wife. Her husband is an American former professional baseball outfielder who played for 22 years in MLB. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners. Discover all the fascinating details about Melissa Griffey in this piece

Ken Griffey Jr. and his wife Melissa at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington (L). Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington (R). Photo: Otto Greule Jr, Alika Jenner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ken Griffey Jr.’s wife, Melissa Griffey, gained prominence following her romantic relationship with the former professional baseball outfielder. Kena and Melissa have been married since 1992, and they have two sons and a daughter. The couple currently resides in Windermere, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Griffey Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States Current residence Windermere, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Ken Griffey Children 3

Melissa Griffey’s biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, United States of America. Her biological parents gave her up for adoption, and her adoptive parents raised her. Melissa is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

What is Ken Griffey Jr.'s wife’s age?

The American celebrity partner is 55 years old as of 2024. Melissa Griffey was born on June 25, 1969, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Top-5 facts about Melissa Griffey. Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Melissa Griffey famous?

Melissa Griffey came into the spotlight as Ken Griffey Jr.’s wife. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. However, she sometimes attended her partner's sporting events before he retired.

Melissa Griffey’s husband is a retired American professional baseball player, widely regarded as one of the greatest outfielders in Major League Baseball (MLB) history. He played 22 seasons, primarily for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. Griffey was a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, and inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

When did Ken Griffey Jr. and Melissa Griffey meet?

Ken and Melissa first met at a dance club during the 1990s and started dating shortly after. They exchanged their wedding vows in October 1992 and have been together for over thirty years.

Ken Griffey Jr. and Melissa Griffey's children

Together, they share three children: two sons, Trey Kenneth, born on 19 January 1994 and Tevin Kendall, born on 5 May 2002, and a daughter, Taryn Kennedy, born on 21 October 1995.

Ken Griffey Jr. poses with his wife Melissa and son Trey next to a new statue in his likeness outside Safeco Field on 13 April 2017. Photo: Genna Martin

Source: UGC

Like their father, Melissa Griffey’s children have also pursued a career in athletics. Her son, Trey, was a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) (2017–2019). Her daughter, Taryn, played for the women's basketball team at the University of Arizona. Tevin is a cornerback currently a collegiate student at the University of Florida.

During a 2020 interview with the Seattle Times, Ken Griffey spoke about how he raised his kids. He stated:

I just want my kids to be normal kids and not have people think, 'He's supposed to have this because his dad has this. He's supposed to have that, or she's supposed to have that.' I wanted them to work for everything. They've done a great job of doing it.

FAQs

Who is Melissa Griffey? She is a celebrity wife best known for being Ken Griffey Jr.’s wife. Where is Melissa Griffey from? She was born in Orlando, Florida, United States. What is Ken Griffey Jr.'s wife’s ethnicity? Melissa is reportedly of mixed descent. How old is Melissa Griffey? The celebrity partner is 55 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 June 1969. Is Ken Griffey Jr. still married? The former professional MLB player has been married to his wife, Melissa, since 1992. How many kids does Melissa Griffey have? She has three children: two sons, Trey Kenneth and Tevin Kendall, and a daughter, Taryn Kennedy. Does Ken Griffey Jr. have a daughter? Yes, the retired MLB star has a daughter named Taryn. Where does Melissa Griffey live now? She currently resides in Windermere, Florida, United States, with her husband.

