Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth: what is Anna Nicole Smith's daughter up to?

Dannielynn Birkhead is an American celebrity daughter of the late Playboy model and actress Anna Nicole Smith and celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead. She is reportedly an up-and-coming model and television personality. In 2007, she immensely attracted media attention after becoming the subject of a paternity case. What is Dannielynn Birkhead’s net worth?

Larry Birkhead and his daughter, Dannielynn, at the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion.

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn inherited her mother’s estate after she passed away in 2007. The teenager also stood to inherit a substantial fortune from the late affluent oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall, her mother’s ex-husband. Besides being a celebrity kid, many have wanted to know Dannielynn Birkhead’s net and what she does for a living.

Full name Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 2006 Age 17 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nassau, The Bahamas Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality Bahamian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilogram 48 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Vickie Lynn Marshall (Anna Nicole Smith) Father Larry Birkhead Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TV personality, up-and-coming star Net worth $3 million

Dannielynn Birkhead’s net worth as of 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hot News Hip Hop, and Watcher Guru, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. This is reportedly a combined figure, including her father, Larry Birkhead’s net worth.

How much money did Dannielynn inherit?

The celebrity kid inherited the entirety of her mother’s estate, allegedly estimated at $1 million at her demise. Before Anna Nicole Smith’s death, she was embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband's son, Pierce, over the inheritance of the billionaire’s estate.

In 2010, three years after Anna Nicole Smith’s death and after protracted legal battles, a court ruled that Anna was not entitled to half of the billionaire’s estate as she claimed. The ruling denied her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, inheritance from the late James Howard Marshall II.

Dannielynn Birkhead’s background

Dannielynn is the daughter of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, born on 7 September 2006 in Nassau, The Bahamas. She is 17 years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She had an older half-brother, Daniel Wayne Smith, who passed away three days after she was born.

Daniel, born on 22 January 1986, was Anna Nicole Smith’s child from her first marriage to Billy Wayne Smith.

Dannielynn Birkhead resides with her father, Larry Birkhead, in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. She is a Bahamian-American national of white ethnicity.

Who are Dannielynn Birkhead’s parents?

Five facts about Dannielynn Birkhead.

Source: Original

Her mother was Vickie Lynn Marshall, better known as Anna Nicole Smith. She was a professional American model, actress, and television personality. Anna gained fame in the early 1990s as a Playboy model, appearing on the magazine's covers.

She also excelled as an actress and was featured in about 15 films and TV shows, including Illegal Aliens, Be Cool, Skyscraper, and To the Limit.

Dannielynn Birkhead’s mother was married twice. Her first husband was Billy Wayne Smith, whom she married between 1985 and 1993. Between 1994 and 1995, she was married to American oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall. Anna Nicole Smith reportedly passed away on 8 February 2007 after accidentally overdosing. Her life story was aired in the 2023 Netflix documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me.

Dannielynn Birkhead’s father, Larry Birkhead, is an American professional photographer, actor, and film producer. He is known for starring in a few movies and TV series, including Rainbows, How Low, and Mad TV and has a single film production credit. Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith’s relationship story was narrated in an episode of the 2020 TV series Hopelessly In Love.

What does Anna Nicole's daughter do?

Dannielynn is seemingly following in her late mother’s footsteps as a model. She got her first modelling gig when she was 6, appearing in a campaign for Guess Kids, a kids’ fashion brand. Her mother was the face of Guess in 1992. Anna Nicole’s daughter has a few television show appearances, including Access Hollywood, 20/20, and Entertainment Tonight.

What happened to Dannielynn Birkhead?

Larry and Dannielynn attend the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion in Louisville, Kentucky.

Source: Getty Images

Dannielynn was the subject of a paternity case after several men, including Howard K. Stern, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, Alexander Denk, and J. Howard Marshall claimed to be her father. However, the matter was settled after a DNA test confirmed that Larry Birkhead was her biological father. Larry and Anna dated on and off between 2005 and 2006.

Dannielynn Birkhead's height and weight

Anna Nicole's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, is approximately 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) and weighs 106 pounds (48 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dannielynn Birkhead

How old is Dannielynn Birkhead? She was born on 7 September 2006 and is 17 years old as of May 2024. Where was Dannielynn Birkhead born? Her birthplace is Nassau, The Bahamas, and she currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. Who was Dannielynn Birkhead’s mother? Her mother was the late professional model and actress Vickie Lynn Marshall, famous as Anna Nicole Smith. What does Dannielynn Birkhead do for a living? She is an up-and-coming model and television personality. Who is Larry Birkhead’s wife? Dannielynn’s father is seemingly not married. He has not disclosed details of his love life. Does Dannielynn Birkhead have any money? Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She was the sole inheritor of her mother’s estate. How tall is Dannielynn Birkhead? Her height is approximately 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres).

Dannielynn Birkhead’s net worth is primarily attributed to her late mother’s inheritance. She is an aspiring model and television personality but has yet to earn a substantial income from the professions. She lives with her father, photographer and actor Larry Birkhead, in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

