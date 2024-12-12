A zoology graduate has opened up about his secret strategy, which helped him land jobs at Shell oil company and Chevron, a petroleum refining company

A man, @ogboawokeogbo, has said that one's future intention determines one's current action.

He stated this while sharing his "secret weapon" that got him jobs in Shell Plc, a multinational oil and gas company and Chevron, a multinational petroleum refining company.

Former Chevron worker shares his story

In an over 4-minute video on TikTok, @ogboawokeogbo, who first worked for Shell before moving to Chevron and returning to the former, said he had his first degree in zoology.

Upon graduation, the only jobs available were teaching jobs, which he didn't want to pursue.

"...Because I read zoology for my first degree, and the only job people were able to offer me at that time was teaching in secondary school. To teach biology or mathematics or so, in a secondary school at Ibeju Lekki. A job I never took."

Former Chevron employee shares discovery

@ogboawokeogbo then proceeded to do his master's in geographic information systems (GIS). He said he did extensive research during this time to determine what he could do with the degree when he graduated.

He found out that his master's degree was useful to the oil and military sector. In his words:

"Now, after my master's, I didn't want to go teaching. Nothing wrong with teaching, but that's not what I wanted to do. So, I entered Eke library and did a lot of reading and researching about what was possible with geographic information systems - That was the program I read for my master's.

"And from my research, I found that the oil industry used that a lot. I found that the military also use geographic information systems a lot. I found that it was used in agriculture, in different kinds of things.

"But I picked the oil industry and I picked the military and I said when I finished my master's program in geographic information systems, I was going to work with the oil industry or with the military..."

Former Chevron, Shell employee's secret weapon

He decided to focus on the oil industry and picked a project involving digital terrain models and three-dimensional geographic information systems, which proved pivotal to his career breakthrough.

"The next question I asked myself was, if I was going to work in the oil industry or in the military, what kind of project, what kind of thesis should I focus on that would interest them? That turned out to be the most important question I asked that, that year.

"So, I discovered that the oil industry and the military both consume three-dimensional geographic information systems.

"I now picked up a project topic that had to do with digital terrain models with three-dimensional GIS and guess what. When I finished that program, that was what gave me a foot in the door into the oil industry and the rest became history.

"I worked in Shell, then worked in Chevron and then back to Shell, because I asked that one question: What would I do with this program when I finish?"

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail ex-Shell worker's story

@Brattie said:

"I was in an argument with my colleagues yesterday because I said u can't climb the corporate ladder by luck or chance.You need ambition,drive and cunning. Make strategic moves all the time."

Kosisochukwu Ufondu said:

"So much to learn here: 1. The importance of asking yourself meaningful questions- What is possible for me in this direction? 2. The power of research."

IamUduak_Ekanim said:

"That is why I say, “opportunities comes to those who prepare” because preparation shows you’re intentional. What you look for, looks for you too."

zixr said:

"How did you get the job tell the whole story ? opportunity and favor or connection might have played a role."

Mmmmee said:

"First degree is Architecture.. currently enrolling for another degree in software engineering… now I’m thinking of how Architecture aligns with software engineering apart from the software we arc use."

Renike said:

"Spot on! I made a decision to work with the UN when I was in uni as a comms student and my thesis was strategically focused on UNICEF. I have been with the UN and World Bank for a while now."

