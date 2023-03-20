Jeiel Damina’s biography: age, sisters, boyfriend, school

Jeiel Damina is a Nigerian blogger, film producer, actress, singer, and online content creator. She is famously recognised for her role as Olive in the web series on YouTube, Best Friends In The World. Some of her most popular songs include Warm Christmas and The Final Word.

Jeiel Damina formed Neptune3 Studio and music group Triple J Plus with her sisters Jemima and Jesimiel. The sisters have made impressive progress in the Nigerian entertainment industry, producing several music videos and a few web series. Besides film and music production, she is a singer, writer, and online content creator with a massive audience.

Full name Jeiel Abel Damina Nickname Princess Jeiel Jewel Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 2002 Age 20 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rachel Father Pastor Abel Damina Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School The Geneva School College Full Sail University Profession Writer, actor, singer, fashion model, content creator Instagram @jeieldamina

Jeiel Damina’s biography

The singer was born and raised in Kaduna State, Nigeria, to her father, Abel and mother, Rachel Damina. Jeiel’s father is the CEO and founder of KLN TV and pastor at Power City International Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

She is the youngest of three siblings. Jeiel Damina’s sisters are Jemima and Jesimiel Damina, both film directors and producers at Neptune3 Studio.

Which school did Jeiel Damina go to?

As for her education, the Nigerian entertainer attended The Geneva School for her high school education. She later took her undergraduate studies in creative writing at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, USA, graduating in 2022.

How old is Jeiel Damina?

Jeiel Damina’s age is 20 years as of March 2023. She marks her birthday on 4 September every year and was born in 2002. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Jeiel Damina do for a living?

She is a writer, actor, singer, fashion model, and online content creator. She co-founded Neptune3 Studios with her sisters, Jemima and Jesimiel, where she is a scriptwriter and actress. The studio has released several music videos and three web series on YouTube, including Best Friends In The World, in which Jeiel stars as Olivia.

Jeiel is a singer, and her solo credits include Warm Christmas, The Final Word, and What Best Friend Do. She teams up with her sisters to form the music group Triple J Plus which has released several songs, including Like Lightning, The Only Way, This Is Forever, From Your Heart, and Undefeatable. Jeiel is also passionate about writing and owns a blog called Jeiel’s World. She uses the platform to share her imagination and has written fascinating stories and poems.

The Kaduna State native entertainer is a social media influencer with a significant audience on different social media platforms. She is a fashion enthusiast and showcases different outfits on Instagram, boasting approximately 421 thousand followers as of writing.

Her content on TikTok such as dance, fashion tips, lip-syncs, and food vlogs, and she has about 372 followers on the platform. Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in February 2016, has only three videos with about 56 thousand subscribers as of writing.

She also has Twitter and Facebook accounts with a significant following.

Is Jeiel Damina in a relationship?

The Nigerian entertainer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. However, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Emmanuel Esiet who portrayed Adam in Best Friends In The World. The duo acted as lovebirds in the web series, but are not dating in real life.

Fast facts about Jeiel Damina

How old is Olive from Best Friend In The World? She is 20 years old as of March 2023. She marks her birthday on 4 September annually and was born in 2002. What is Jeiel Damina’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Who are Jeiel Damina’s parents? She was born to pastor Abel and Rachel Damina. Who are the Damina sisters? The three Damina sisters are Jeiel, Jemima and Jesimiel. Which country is Jeiel Damina from? She hails from Kaduna State, Nigeria. What is Jeiel Damina’s profession? She is a writer, film producer, actress, and social media influencer. Who is Jeiel Damina’s boyfriend? She is seemingly single but was rumoured to date Emmanuel Esiet after the duo starred in Best Friends In The World as lovebirds.

Jeiel Damina has established a successful career in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She thrives as a blogger, actress, singer, and social media influencer with a massive following across different platforms. The entertainer hails from Kaduna State but currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

