Who is Cooper Kupp's wife? Anna Croskrey's biography and career

American football is one of the most loved sports in the US, and many big names have emerged from it. One such name is Cooper Kupp, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. In 2017, he debuted in the NFL and has been admired by many as a wide receiver. But who is Cooper Kupp’s wife?

Football player Cooper Kupp has credited his success to his wife on many occasions. He has mentioned how she supported his career from the beginning and has been with him through thick and thin. Now married and with three children, the couple remains happy and ambitious with their family plans and football goals. Having played such an important role in the football star’s life, many have wanted to know who Cooper Kupp’s wife is.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Marie Croskrey Kupp Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Richland, Washington, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Veronica Zalles Croskrey Father Nathan Croskrey Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Cooper Douglas Kupp Children 3 School Richland High School College University of Arkansas, Eastern Washington University Profession Podcaster, track and field coach, former restaurant attendant, ex-college athlete Instagram @annamariekupp

Cooper Kupp’s wife: Anna Croskrey’s biography

Cooper’s spouse was born Anna Marie Croskrey to her parents, Veronica Zalles and Nathan Croskrey, in Richland, Washington, United States. Anna was raised alongside five siblings.

Anna Croskrey is of white ethnicity. She is an American national currently residing in Los Angeles, California.

After completing her high school education at Richland High School, she joined the University of Arkansas in 2013 to pursue an undergraduate degree in chemistry. However, after a year, she moved to Eastern Washington University in 2014 and pursued a bachelor of arts degree in Communication Studies, specialising in public relations and Image Management. She graduated in June 2016 with the highest honour.

How old is Anna Croskrey?

Anna Marie Kupp was born on 22 March 1994 and is 30 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Five facts about Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Croskrey. Photo: @annamariekupp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Anna Croskrey’s job?

Before entering the employment industry, Anna Marie was a college athlete. She actively participated in track and field events, including the javelin, long jump, short-distance races, and the pentathlon.

While pursuing her undergraduate studies, she worked as a restaurant attendant at Rokkos Teriyaki. She was later promoted to store manager.

Currently, Cooper Kupp’s partner is a track and field coach who has inspired and trained young children in various field and track sports. Anna Croskrey is a podcast co-host and appears alongside her husband on the YouTube podcast Cooper Kupp, where they discuss multiple relatable topics. She co-owns Dodo Coffee, a Fayetteville, Arkansas-based family-owned company that sells various coffee products.

How did Cooper Kupp meet his wife?

Cooper Kupp and Anna Croskrey’s love story reportedly started in high school when they attended different schools in Yakima, Washington. Cooper was at Davis High School, while Anna was at Richland High School when they started dating in 2012. After high school, they went to different colleges but ultimately united when at Eastern Washington University, where they completed their undergraduate studies.

As reported by ESPN, Cooper revealed that he knew they were destined for marriage when they first met. The American football player said:

I knew that she was the one that I wanted to marry when we had first met back in high school. I told my mom the day I met her, 'I'm going to marry this girl.

Cooper and Anna Croskrey got engaged soon after starting their relationship and eventually exchanged marriage vows on 20 June 2015. They married before completing their undergraduate studies and have been together for about nine years.

Did Cooper Kupps' wife support him? Anna Croskrey has always been there for her husband, ensuring he receives all the support he needs to be the best he can be. Even before their marriage, she supported him in college so that he could concentrate on whatever he did. She told ESPN:

I supported us monetarily through college. I was working full time so that he didn’t have to worry about that so that he could focus.

How many children does Cooper Kupp have?

Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Croskrey, have three children. The American athlete became a first-time father on 3 July 2018 when he welcomed his first son, Cooper Jameson Kupp. Two years later, on 17 January 2021, the couple welcomed their second son, Cypress Stellar. His third son, Solas Reign, was born in June 2023.

The professional American football player has spoken highly about his wife several times. He has commended her for playing a crucial role in his career and raising their kids, and on one of his Instagram posts, he referred to her as his greatest feat and most prized treasure.

Anna Croskrey’s height and weight

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver’s wife is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Anna Croskrey

What is Anna Croskrey’s age? She was born on 22 March 1994 and is 30 as of 2024. Where is Anna Croskrey from? Her hometown is Richland, Washington, but she lives with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Cooper Kupp’s wife’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. Who are Anna Croskrey’s parents? She was born to Veronica Zalles and Nathan Croskrey. Does Anna Croskrey have siblings? Yes. The Washington native was raised alongside five siblings. What does Anna Croskrey do for a living? She is a field and track coach and podcaster. Who is Cooper Kupp married to? The American professional athlete is married to Anna Croskrey. How long has Cooper Kupp been with his wife? Cooper and Anna tied the knot on 20 June 2015 and have been married for nearly ten years. Does Anna Croskrey have kids with Cooper Kupp? The two are parents of three sons: Cooper Jameson Kupp (2018), Cypress Stellar (2021), and Solas Reign (2023). How tall is Anna Croskrey? Her height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Croskrey, has been with him since the beginning of his football career. She has been a supportive partner, and multiple times, the footballer has attributed his success in and out of the field to her efforts. Anna and Cooper have been married since 2015 and have three sons. They reside in Los Angeles, California, where Cooper plies his trade for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

