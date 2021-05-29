LaToya Tonodeo's biography: age, height, parents, ethnic background
LaToya Tonodeo is an American actress, model, and TikTok star renowned for her role as Diana Tejada in the hit TV show Power Book II: Ghost and Ashley in The Fosters. The actress made her debut in the entertainment industry at a very young age and has since risen into one of the top up-and-coming actresses today.
Despite being relatively young, the actress has already made a name for herself in the modern-day film and television industry. Here is a brief look at her details.
Profile summary
- Full name: LaToya Tonodeo
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: April 23, 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: New York, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed (Hispanic and African American)
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet and inches: 5' 1"
- Height in centimetres: 155
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55kgs
- Body measurements: 34-28-37 inches
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Marital status: Engaged
- Fiancée: Arlen Escarpeta
- Profession: Actress and model
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram: @toyofficial
- Twitter: @ToyOfficial
Latoya Tonodeo's bio
How old is LaToya Tonodeo? The actress is 24 years old (as of March 2022). She was born on April 23, 1997. Where is LaToya Tonodeo from? She was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, and currently resides in New York City.
LaToya Tonodeo's ethnic background
Is LaToya Tonodeo Spanish? The actress's name often raises questions among her fans regarding her ethnic background. The actress is part Spanish. LaToya Tonodeo's parents are of mixed descent with Hispanic and African American roots.
The name LaToya is of Greek and Spanish origin. It means a flower that grows or blooms even in darkness. In some cultures, it also means 'the chosen one.' What nationality is LaToya Tonodeo? The actress is an American national by birth.
Professional life
The actress landed her debut acting role at 12 in the 2009 TV film Becoming Pony Boi. She played the role of a party girl and quickly caught people's attention in the TV industry. A few years later, she was cast in a minor role on the 2015 movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.
One of her biggest roles to date came when she was cast to play Diana Tejada. LaToya Tonodeo's Power Book 2 character is she the daughter of Monet Tejada (played by Mary J. Blige)
LaToya's movies and TV shows
Here is a look at the films and television shows she has appeared in, according to her IMBD page.
Films
- The Last Straw (2015) as Sonia
- Dutch Hollow (2015) as Jasmine Pierce
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) as Lady in the c*sino
- Becoming Pony Boi (2009) as Party girl
Television shows
- Power Book II: Ghost (2020-2021) as Diana Tejada
- The Oath (2018 - 2019) as Tara Byrd
- The Head Thieves (2018) as Jordan
- The Fosters (2018) as Ashley
- The Perfect Match (2016) as Bridesmaid
Is LaToya Tonodeo married?
The actress is not married but recently got engaged. Her fiancé, Arlen Escarpeta, is a Belizean-born American actor, renowned for his roles in the films Into the Storm, Final Destination 5. Brotherhood, and Friday the 13th.
The two have reportedly dated since 2014 and frequently post photos together on different social media platforms. Arlen is said to have proposed to LaToya in 2021, with the actress breaking the news in an Instagram video. Arlen was previously married to Benita Nall in 2011, but they separated in 2012.
How tall is LaToya Tonodeo?
The actress is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has brown eyes and black hair. Her body measures 34-26-34 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.
What is LaToya Tonodeo's net worth?
According to PressInformant, the actress has a net worth of $2 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.
Social media presence
The actress is quite active on different social media platforms. LaToya Tonodeo's Instagram page has more than 680k followers, while her Twitter handle has more than 50k.
LaToya Tonodeo has achieved significant success in the film and television industry. Her prowess is reflected in her remarkable performances, particularly on Power Book II: Ghost. The actress is poised to become one of the top young stars in Hollywood.
