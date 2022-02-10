Sarah Urie’s biography: what is known about Brandon Urie’s wife?

Most people recognise Sarah Urie as Brendon Urie's spouse. She is an actress, esthetician, and social media personality who gained fame after her relationship with the lead vocalist, musician, and songwriter in the pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco went public.

Sarah Urie posing for a picture with her husband. Photo: @sarahurie

Being in the limelight comes with its share of cons, and Sarah Urie can attest to this. The celebrity wife's relationship with fame has not always been smooth. Read on to learn more about her marriage as well as other personal details, including her age, height, career, and sibling.

Sarah Orzechowski's bio

Sarah Orzechowski was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. She is an actress, Instagram star, and aesthetician.

Her nationality is American, and she comes from a family of Polish descent. She has a brother named Steve Orzechowski, and she took her husband's last name after getting married.

The Instagram Star with her spouse on a night out. Photo: @sarahurie

When is Sarah Orzechowski's birthday?

The actress' date of birth is 23 February 1987. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Sarah Urie?

Sarah Urie's age is 35 years as of 2022.

What is Sarah Urie famous for?

The Instagram celebrity is famous for being Brendon's wife. Brendon is a famous singer and multi-instrumentalist. He is part of the one-man band Panic! at the Disco.

Besides being known as a celebrity wife, she is an actress who made her debut on the big screen in 2013. She appeared on an episode of Good Cops as the Crow Ninja.

She is also a self-proclaimed beauty enthusiast who enjoys sharing information about organic hair and skin products. She usually does this on her Instagram account that has over 670k followers. She also uses the platform to promote and sell aromatic and organic body cleansers and soaps.

The Instagram celebrity with her husband in black outfits. Photo: @sarahurie

Who is Brendon Urie married to?

Brendon is married to Sarah, whom he first met in 2008 on a promotional tour in Detroit, Michigan. Upon their first meeting, he fell in love with her, but it was not reciprocated because Sarah was in another relationship at the time.

Eight months later, the two met again and soon after began dating. In September 2011, the two announced their engagement. Some fans did not receive the announcement well. Brendon had to call upon his fans to stop sending his fiancée hate mail.

When did Brendon Urie get married? The lovebirds got married on 27 April 2013 after a 19-month engagement period.

Sarah and Brendon Urie's wedding ceremony was held in Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, United States of America. On the special day, Brendon's wife wore a Vera Wang gown.

After exchanging vows, the couple moved in together in Los Angeles, California. In 2017, they had to move houses because fans kept invading their privacy, making them feel unsafe.

Are Brendon Urie and Sarah still married? The two are still married to date. Initially, Brendon considered himself straight but later came out as pansexual. At the same time, his wife identifies as bisexual.

Before dating and eventually marrying Brendon, Sarah dated Jeremy Davis, a musician and songwriter. Davis is a former bassist for the rock band Paramore.

Who are Brendon Urie's kids?

Brendon and Sarah Urie do not have children yet. Brendon admitted in a past interview that he and his wife were not planning on having kids.

He was cautious to note that that decision was subject to change in the future. The couple has two dogs, Bogart and Penny.

How does Sarah Urie know Hayley Williams?

Brendon's wife knows Haley Williams as the friend who introduced her to her spouse. Paramore's Hayley Williams introduced the two in Detroit, Michigan. Initially, she was Brendon's friend, but now, she is a friend to the couple.

Sarah Urie's height and weight

Brendon's wife is 5'6" or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Sarah Urie is an actress and aesthetician from Detroit, Michigan. She rose to prominence because of her relationship with Brendon Urie.

