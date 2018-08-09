100 best Facebook status quotes everyone will like in 2022

For a lot of people, Facebook has become not just a social media but a part of life. Some users pay so much attention to how many likes and comments their photos get, which posts have succeeded and which ones don't, etc. If you belong to the group of these Facebook users, you can take a look at the following suggestions for your own awesome Facebook status.

A Facebook Logo. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Whether you are looking for some funny or serious Facebook status ideas that will get a lot of likes, go through the list of the various statuses shared below you can use for any occasion. Use these statuses on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social platforms.

Facebook status quotes

Facebook is an exciting platform where you can post anything and meet new people. Here are some adorable Facebook quotes to share on your page or with someone close to you.

Time is precious; spend it with the right people.

Life is not about the people who act true to your face. It is about the people who remain true behind your back.

You disrespect yourself when you rekindle a relationship that humiliates you.

There is no shame in making mistakes while trying to figure things out. The goal is to live a fulfilling life, not a perfect one.

I bet it bothers you that at my weakest, I am still stronger than you.

Look inside your heart. The only thing that matters is who you choose to be now!

Love yourself so much that when someone mistreats you, you recognize it.

It is not selfish to take time for yourself; it is necessary.

My peace is a lot more untouchable than it used to be.

In a world where everyone wears a mask, it is a privilege to see a soul.

If you are still looking for someone who will change your life, look in the mirror.

Self-education is a thousand times more valuable than the rest of your education put together.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Write up for Facebook about people

Pink clouds. Photo: pexels.com, @mdsnmdsnmdsn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You have the potential to inspire many people through your Facebook posts. Below are quotes about people you can use.

When science finally locates the centre of the universe, some people will be surprised to learn they're not it. - Bernard Bailey

Be yourself; everyone else is taken.

Everyone is beautiful in their own way because God makes no mistakes.

A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends. - Baltasar Gracian

Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.

Never look down on anybody UNLESS you're helping him up.

I'd rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.

No one is perfect; that's why pencils have erasers.

Just realized that people can walk out of your life just as easily as they walked in.

Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage.

Weak people revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore it.

Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.

Sweet status for Facebook about love

A blue sky. Photo: pexels.com, @francescoungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love is a beautiful thing. Here are some sweet love quotes for your status if you are lucky enough to be in love or love someone.

Love hurts more than hate. - Michael Todd

I think we have made a perfect crime, I have stolen your heart, and you have stolen mine.

Love yourself first because that's who you'll spend the rest of your life with.

Think that if your relationship status says, "It's complicated", you should stop kidding yourself and change it to "Single".

Never lower your standards for a guy; make him raise his standards for you!

Love is deaf. You can't just tell someone you love them. You have to show it.

Beauty is less important than quality.

When a girl is in love, you can see it in her smile; when a guy is in love, you can see it in his eyes.

I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't love myself.

Love is medicine for any kind of wound, but there is no medicine in the world for a wound given by love.

I'm saving you a seat in my future, Just in case you want to be part of the journey.

True love is not to be bottled up in hearts but to be expressed fully. You can never go wrong when your love is pure and true.

Facebook write-up about happiness

Yellow smiley emoji on a grey surface. Photo: pexels.com, @timmossholder (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Choose any of the following good write-up for Facebook posts about happiness.

Everybody wants happiness, and nobody wants pain, but you can't have a rainbow without a little rain.

Be happy. Be yourself. If others don't like it, then let them be. Happiness is a choice. Life isn't about pleasing everybody.

I am in charge of how I feel, and today I'm choosing happiness.

I collect smiles, and then I give them away.

A perfect life is found in contentment with the things you have, the love you give, and faith in God, who gives you everything.

You don't need to do everything just to be happy. You just need to take care of the people who are making you happy.

Appreciating the blessings God gave me.

Happiness is not the absence of problems; it's the ability to deal with them.

Happiness is like a butterfly… You keep running after it, it keeps flying away… If you stand still, It comes and sits on your shoulders.

Smile, Happy looks good on you.

Keep smiling...one day, life will get tired of upsetting you.

The best feeling of happiness is when you're happy because you've made somebody else happy.

A good status for facebook about life

Abstract vinous background with transparent drops. Photo: pexels.com, @karolinagrabowska

Source: UGC

To overcome all of life's challenges, you should always look at them from an inspiring perspective. The following are some good Facebook statuses about life.

Life is like a roller coaster. It has its ups and downs, but it's your choice to either scream or enjoys the ride.

A mistake which makes you humble is much better than an achievement that makes you arrogant.

Comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there.

In three words, I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on.

Life is 10% what you make it and 90% how you take it.

Life is too short to spend all your time trying to make everyone else happy.

When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile.

There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.

Don't think outside the box. Think like there is no box.

Life is a journey, not a race.

Life is amazing right now. Loving the people who are good to me and ignoring those who don't! It makes life much more peaceful.

Funny Facebook statuses that will get comments and likes

Laughing friends with smartphones in the park. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Are you the type of person who enjoys attracting attention? Here are the best Facebook posts to get likes quickly.

If something's not going right, try left.

Smile while you still have teeth.

Relationship Status: COMING SOON

A big shout-out to ATM fees for making me buy my own money!

Today is the first day of your life, and if that doesn't work out for you, tomorrow is the first day of your life.

May your life be as good as you make it out to be on Facebook someday.

Nobody around here treats me like a glamour model, so I'm just going to sit here taking selfies by myself.

What's up, cake?" "Muffin much."

I put the 'Me' in 'Someone,' and things get awkward.

Food is an important part of a balanced diet.

I'm a good girl with a lot of bad habits.

Aren't we all internet explorers?

I wasn't drunk; I was just testing if the plant was as soft as my bed.

That moment when the random person you just met asks for your full name, and you know it's because they want to stalk you on Facebook.

Cheese. Milk's leap towards evolution.

Girls are beautiful, not hot. They are not a temperature.

I grew up being told not to write on the walls. Felt like such a b*dass when I first joined Facebook.

Facebook status about me

Grey and white wallpaper. Photo: pexels.com, @jplenio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you want a good status that describes you better? Here are the best Facebook status ever, just for you.

My attitude depends on the people in front of me.

I am not perfect neither are you!

My life, my rules, love me or reject me; I don’t care.

I am one of those who will go on doing till all doings are at an end.

When I’m good, I’m best, when I’m bad, I’m worst.

I’m actually not funny, I’m just mean, and people think I’m joking.

I am so open-minded; my brain will fall out someday.

I am not soft-spoken all the time or ultra nice, but I love to do well by others.

I’ve made a path that who I am and what I want to be is my decision to make, I do not need people’s validation for anything.

I want to be everything I have ever desired, but sometimes I wonder if all I’ve ever desired to become is all I need to become.

Perfection isn’t a word suitable for me. Try different or even original, but not perfect.

I am a dreamer. I don’t only stop at dreaming, I also create my dreams.

Quotes for Facebook status that will get likes

A blue abstract painting. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Posting a status update on your Facebook page is one thing; getting likes is quite another. Here are some more quotes to help you get more likes and comments.

Enjoy those little things in life because someday, you'll look back and realize that they were all the big things you needed.

Money may never buy you happiness, but it certainly can improve the quality of your misery.

I have a lot of jokes about unemployed people, but none of them works.

Never interrupt your opponent while he's making a mistake.

A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends.

Women don't just go crazy, they are really crazy. They just 'go normal' from time to time.

I never get jealous when I see my ex with someone else because my parents always taught me to give my used toys to the less fortunate.

It means more work for me when I find myself with people who can't make fun of themselves.

Sarcasm helps keep people from understanding you're saying what you really think of them.

Today, I will live in the moment unless it's unpleasant, in which case I will eat a cookie.

If you think things can't get worse, it's probably only because you lack sufficient imagination.

There's always that one girl in your school that will make you lose your brain.

Hope you can find an awesome Facebook status that will get many likes. Whenever you are short of witty quotes, take advantage of this list and don't forget to save it!

READ ALSO: 100+ deep aesthetic quotes for a beautiful Instagram caption

Legit.ng recently published an article containing deep aesthetic quotes for a lovely Instagram caption. When writing a caption for your photo, consider the theme of your photo and try to find a quote that fits with it.

Captions allow people to effectively communicate their feelings and opinions to the rest of the world in a few words. Finding deep aesthetic quotes, however, can be difficult, especially if you want something inspirational within Instagram's character limit. This article contains 100+ uplifting quotes that can be used while on vacation or hanging out with friends.

Source: Legit.ng