Lisa Loiacono’s biography: who is Christopher Lloyd’s spouse?

Lisa Loiacono is a licensed real estate agent from the United States. She came into the limelight after she married the renowned veteran American actor Christopher Lloyd. The realtor is the fifth wife of the Back to the Future actor.

Lisa Loiacono’s career in real estate began in 2003. She has since worked with several real estate companies. However, little was known about the careerist woman until she married Christopher Lloyd in 2016. So, what does her past look like? Here is her biography with full details.

Profile summary

Full name Lisa Loiacono Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Christopher Lloyd Children 1 Profession Real estate agent Net worth $2 million

Lisa Loiacono’s biography

The realtor was born and raised in the United States of America. She lived a quiet life away from publicity until she married the well-known American actor Christopher Lloyd. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Lisa Loiacono?

She was born on 18 July 1970, and therefore, Lisa Loiacono’s age is 52 years as of 2022. The realtor’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Lisa Loiacono’s profession?

Christopher Lloyd's wife is a professional real estate agent. She began her career in 2003, working with Pitts & Bachmann Realtors in Santa Barbara, California, USA.

The realtor specializes in handling high-end clients and procuring prime properties. She currently works with Sotheby’s International Realty. Christopher Lloyd's spouse also appeared in the 2012 TV series The Inn Crowd.

What is Lisa Loiacono’s net worth?

According to All Star Networth, her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. However, the source of information is unofficial and, thus, unreliable. Her net worth is largely attributed to her real estate profession.

Who is Christopher Lloyd married to?

The veteran American actor is currently married to Lisa Loiacono, a realtor. How did Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono meet? The couple met in 2012 when the actor was selling a house he had occupied with his ex-wife Jane Walker in Montecito, California, USA.

Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono’s wedding was held on 23 November 2016. The real estate broker is Lloyd’s fifth wife. Previously, the actor married Catherine Boyd, Kay Tornborg, Carol Ann Vanek, and Jane Walker Wood.

Does Lisa Loiacono have a child?

Lisa Loiacono’s son is called Jacob. He is the realtor’s child from a previous relationship. She does not have a child with Christopher Lloyd.

Fast facts about Lisa Loiacono

When is Lisa Loiacono’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 July. What does Lisa Loiacono do for a living? The famous personality is a professional real estate agent at Sotheby’s International Realty. How much is Lisa Loiacono worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. Who is Christopher Lloyd’s fifth wife? His fifth wife is Lisa Loiacono. Is Christopher Lloyd married to Lisa Loiacono? Yes, the couple tied the knot on 23 November 2016. How long have Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono been married? The celebrity couple has been married for around six years as of 2022. Who is Lisa Loiacono’s child? The realtor’s son from her previous relationship is called Jacob.

Lisa Loiacono is a successful real estate agent. She is best known for her relationship with American actor Christopher Lloyd. They have been married for six years.

