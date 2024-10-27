What is Nia Jax's husband's name? Is she dating or married?

Nia Jax is an Australian-American model and wrestler. She began her career as a plus-size model before venturing into professional wrestling. The female wrestling superstar, who signed with WWE in 2014, performs on SmackDown and holds the titles of Queen of the Ring and WWE Women’s Champion. Is the superstar married, and if so, what is Nia Jax’s husband’s name?

Nia Jax arrives at the WWE's First-Ever Emmy (L). The wrestler speaks onstage at theCURVYcon Powered By Dia&Co (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many have been curious to know Nia Jax’s husband’s name and whether she has children. The wrestler is quite secretive about her relationships, but she has been romantically linked with a few big names in the profession.

Profile summary

Full name Savelina Fanene Nickname Nia Jax Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 272 Weight in kilograms 123 Body measurements in inches 43-31-45 Body measurements in centimetres 109-79-114 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Renate Fanene Father Joseph Fanene Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Carlsbad High School College Palomar College Profession Wrestler, model Instagram @linafanene Facebook TikTok @TikTok

What is Nia Jax’s husband’s name?

Is Nia Jax married? The wrestling champion’s marital status has been a talking point among many interested in her private life. Contrary to rumours that she is married, Nia Jax has no husband and has never exchanged marriage vows with anyone.

Nia Jax’s dating history

The professional wrestler keeps her love life private, so only unconfirmed rumours about her relationships exist. She has been romantically linked with multiple athletes, but none of the relationships have been verified. Below are a few people she has allegedly dated.

1. Mike Rome

Mike Rome attends Fandom Party at SDCC 2022 presented by Paramount+ at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Mike Rome is an American television host, ring announcer and backstage interviewer. He is the ring announcer for WWE’s NXT brand and other brands. Nia Jax and Mike Rome’s relationship rumour emerged after people noticed the two posted pictures of each other on their social media pages.

Despite their close relationship and dating rumours, neither has confirmed whether they are romantically involved.

2. Josh Woods

Is Josh Woods Nia Jax’s husband? Professional wrestler Josh Woods is not Nia Jax’s husband, but the two allegedly started dating in 2014. Not much is known about the relationship, as neither has revealed its details. They reportedly dated for approximately two years before parting ways in 2016.

Josh Woods is a professional wrestler signed to Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling. He is also a member of The Premier Athletes.

3. Luke Gallows

In 2018, Nia Jax was suspected of being in a romantic relationship with Luke Gallows. News about their relationship came to the fore when Luke took to his X (Twitter) page to announce that they were dating.

Their relationship was seemingly short-lived, as he announced their breakup after a short while. Nia Jax has not commented about the relationship, leaving many questioning whether it was a hoax.

Luke Gallows is a professional American wrestler signed to WWE who performs on the SmackDown brand. He is married to Bethany Gearhart, a professional nurse.

4. Ron Killings

WWE Superstar R-Truth visits with patients at St. Mary's Hospital For Children. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

In December 2023, Nia Jax’s post on X (Twitter) elicited online debate on whether she was in a relationship with wrestler R-Truth. According to the post, she shared a video of R-Truth’s performance on an episode of RAW and confessed her love for him.

Whether she meant her words remains unknown because nothing much has been heard of their speculated relationship.

Is Nia Jax dating anyone now?

The WWE superstar does not reveal much about her dating life and has not disclosed whether she is currently in a relationship. Therefore, she is presumably single.

However, she tried finding a partner and once installed the Tinder app, but she uninstalled the dating app following a weird experience. She narrated her Tinder experience to podcasters Renee Young and Corey Graves on WWE Ride Along, saying:

I want to meet a dude like old fashioned, like through a friend or whatever. I just don’t see dating apps in my future. I opened up a Tinder account and the first person on there was Finn Balor, so that’s when I gave up on Tinder. Finn Balor ruined it for me. Literally, it was the first person that popped up and I was like, ‘All right, I’m done’.

Fast facts about Nia Jax

How old is Nia Jax? She was born on 29 May 1984 and is 40 years old as of 2024. Who are Nia Jax’s family members? She was born to Renate and Joseph Fanene and has two siblings. What is Nia Jax famous for? She is a professional wrestler holding the Queen of the Ring and the WWE Women’s Champion titles. Did Nia Jax get married? The wrestler is not married and has never tied the knot. Who is Nia Jax’s boyfriend? She keeps her love life private and has not disclosed her current relationship status. Therefore, she is seemingly not dating anyone. Did Nia Jax date Josh Woods? The two were reportedly an item for approximately two years between 2014 and 2016. Is Nia Jax related to The Rock? She is part of the Anoa'i family to which The Rock hails. Nia is Dwayne Johnson’s second cousin. Does Nia Jax have a child? The professional female wrestler does not have a child. How tall is Nia Jax? The American model stands at 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Those inquiring about Nia Jax’s husband's name should understand that she is not currently married. The wrestler has, however, been romantically linked with multiple wrestling superstars, including Mike Rome, Josh Woods, Luke Gallows, and Ron Killings. Despite the relationship rumours, the wrestler has never confirmed any of them, and she is presumably single now.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lee Asher’s dating history. He is an American dog promoter, social media personality, and television host. He gained fame as an animal rescuer and is the founder and owner of The Asher House, an animal sanctuary in Salem, Oregon.

Although he is a public figure, little is known about his personal life, especially his relationships. His dating history reveals that he has been associated romantically with several women. Find out who he is dating and his ex-girlfriends in the article.

Source: Legit.ng