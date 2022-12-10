Does Mike Rowe have a wife? TV host's personal life revealed

Mike Rowe is a well-known American television host and narrator, best known for his work on Dirty Jobs and Six Degrees with Mike Rowe. Considering his celebrity status, many people are curious about his romantic endeavours. Does Mike Rowe have a wife?

TV host visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Michael Gregory Rowe is a celebrity who is well-known for his narrations. He hosted Returning the Favor, a Facebook series in which he found people doing good deeds and did something nice for them in return. His dating life has been the subject of public scrutiny, with many fans curious about Mike Rowe's wife.

Does Mike Rowe have a wife?

The multi-talented television host has never been married. He is also not currently dating anyone. He has kept his personal life private, which has led to unsubstantiated rumours about his love life and sexuality.

Is Mike Rowe gay?

The rumours about Rowe's sexuality arose as a result of his lack of openness about his love life. People speculate that he is gay because information about his relationships is scarce. He has, however, been in two known relationships.

Does Mike Rowe have a girlfriend?

Despite his long public career, he has only been publicly linked to two women. Even those connections were only rumours, implying that the narrator has managed to keep the details of his dating life very private.

Mike Rowe and Danielle Burgio

The narrator visits People Now in New York, United States. Photo: Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

The TV host was rumoured to be dating Danielle Burgio, an American actress best known for her roles in Fear the Walking Dead, Army of the Dead, Wisdom of the Crowd, and Walk the Prank.

It's unclear when the two started dating, but their relationship did not work out, and they split up.

Mike Rowe and Sandy Dotson

The American television host has also been romantically linked to Sandy Dotson, a sales, marketing, customer service, and business manager.

The rumours about their relationship started after they were seen spending quality time together on vacation. However, they kept information about their relationship under wraps.

Mike revealed in 2019 that he was dating a woman in San Francisco, and because they both lived in San Francisco at the time, his fans assumed Sandy was his partner.

Does Mike Rowe have children?

The host visits Hallmark Channel's at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The narrator stated in 2006 that he believed having children was unnecessary. However, he said he had nothing against having children and carefully weighed the pros and cons after seeing how his friends' lives changed once they had children.

He continued by saying that he was selfish in choosing not to have children and that even if he changed his mind and decided to start a family in the future, his justification would remain the same.

FAQs

Who is Mike Rowe? He is a television host and narrator best known for his work on Dirty Jobs. How old is Mike Rowe? As of 2022, he is 60 years old. He was born and raised in Baltimore County, Maryland, to John and Peggy Row on March 18, 1962. What does Mike Rowe do now? He is currently the president of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Is Mike Rowe married? The American TV host has never been married before. How many children does Mike Rowe have? Rowe doesn't have any kids. He has never heard a solid argument about having children. Is Mike Rowe rich? Yes, he has an alleged net worth of $30 million. He earns $5-$10 million per year from his television endeavours and endorsements. How many awards has Mike Rowe received? He has won numerous awards, including the Critics' Choice Television Award, the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, the Honorary Lifetime Member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, and the Daytime Emmys.

Does Mike Rowe have a wife? The American television host is still unmarried. Throughout his career, he has kept information about his personal life under wraps.

READ ALSO: Maverick Baker's biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Maverick Baker's biography. He is a singer and songwriter from the United States. He is well-known for collaborating with his younger brother to create TikTok lip-sync, comedy, and dance videos.

Maverick Baker began his social media entertainment career in 2012 and entered the music industry in 2018. With his brother Cash, he has consistently created captivating content on TikTok and YouTube while maintaining separate Instagram accounts.

Source: Legit.ng