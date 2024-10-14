Who is Mike Tomlin's wife? Kiya Winston's biography

Mike Tomlin is a well-known football coach from the United States. He is currently the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). Tomlin has had an illustrious career coaching various top-level NFL teams. As a public figure, Mike's personal life has gained attention, including his marital life. But who is Mike Tomlin's wife?

Mike Tomlin's wife, Kiya Winston, is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur. She started designing and making clothing at age ten because she struggled to find ready-made dresses due to her petite frame. Winston later founded the Kiya Tomlin clothing brand in 2001.

Profile summary

Full name Kiya Winston Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Susan Winston Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Michael Pettaway Tomlin Children 3 Education William & Mary University, University of Cincinnati Profession Fashion designer, entreentrepreneur Net worth $2 million Instagram @kiyatomlin

Biography of Mike Tomlin's wife, Kiya Winston

Mike Tomlin's wife, Kiya Winston, was born on 13 January 1974 in Morristown, New Jersey, United States. Her mother is Susan Winston, while her father is unknown. Kiya's parents divorced when she was young.

The American celebrity's wife was raised alongside her sister, Mia, by their mother. Her sister, Mia, is an artist and a photographer. Kiya attended William & Mary University, earning a bachelor's degree in Pre-medicine in 1996. She later got her second art and architectural planning degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2000.

Career

Winston is a renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur. She started designing and making clothing around 1984 because she faced challenges finding ready-made bodywear due to her then-petite frame. At age 11, Kiya began sewing pillows, ducks and dresses using a sewing machine.

While in college, she made outfits for her gymnastics club and custom clothing for fellow students. According to her LinkedIn profile, the American entrepreneur founded the Kiya Tomlin clothing brand in 2001, which she has managed to manage to date.

Since 2013, Kiya has been a fashion designer and manufacturer at Pittsburgh's Uptown Sweats. Five years later, Kiya launched the Kiya Tomlin Work/Shop in Etna to sell and manufacture the brand's clothing under one roof.

The American celebrity's fashion brand is known for offering practical, versatile, and stylish clothing. The durable yet soft fabric drapes the body just enough to give the wearer an attractive image.

How did Mike Tomlinson and Mary meet?

Winston and Tomlin met at the College of William and Mary, where they were both students. The couple started dating shortly after and eventually married on 25 May 1996.

Is Mike Tomlin still married to Winston?

The lovebirds are still married. Winston uploaded a video on her Instagram page with her husband in May 2024 to celebrate their 28-year journey in marriage. She captioned the video:

28 years and counting!

Does Kiya Winston have children?

She shares three children with her husband, Tomlin. They are two sons, Michael Dean Tomlin and Mason and a daughter, Harlyn Quinn. Dean and Mason were born in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

Additionally, both Dean and Mason are aspiring American footballers. On the other hand, Harlyn was born in 2006 and is approximately 18 years old as of 2024. In June 2024, she graduated from Shadyside Academy.

What is Kiya Tomlin's net worth?

According to multiple sources, such as Kemi Filani News, Sportskeeda, and MSN, her net worth is allegedly $2 million. Kiya's primary sources of income include her career as a fashion designer and an entrepreneur.

FAQs

Mike Tomlin's wife, Kiya Winston, is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is known for founding and owning the Kiya Tomlin clothing brand. Tomlin and Kiya tied the knot in May 1996 and are parents to two sons, Michael Dean Tomlin and Mason, and a daughter, Harlyn Quinn.

