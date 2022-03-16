Tiffany Ma's biography: age, height, siblings, college, income

Tiffany Ma is an entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for her countless TikTok videos and Instagram modelling photographs. She also has a YouTube channel, where she uploads beauty and fashion vlogs.

Tiffany Ma carrying her dog. Photo: @misstiffanyma

Source: Instagram

Tiffany Ma is a businesswoman and CEO of the LIV AND JESS apparel line. Continue reading to learn more about her professional and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Tiffany Phuong Ma

Tiffany Phuong Ma Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 March 1993

31 March 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Sacramento, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-38

34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-96

86-66-96 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Matt Fine

Matt Fine University: The University of California

The University of California Profession: YouTuber, actress, social media influencer

YouTuber, actress, social media influencer Instagram: @misstiffanyma

@misstiffanyma TikTok : @misstiffanyma

: @misstiffanyma Twitter:

YouTube: MissTiffanyMa

Who is Tiffany Ma?

Ma holding a snowboard. Photo: @misstiffanyma

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star was born Tiffany Phuong Ma on 31 March 1993 in Sacramento, California, United States. Who are Tiffany Ma's sisters? Her siblings are Tree and Tammy Ma.

One of Tiffany Ma's siblings, Tree Ma, is a licensed cosmetologist and YouTuber. She uploads makeup tutorials, personal vlogs, and advice videos about how to deal with beauty-related things.

How old is Tiffany Ma?

Tiffany Ma's age is 29 years old as of 2022. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Miss Tiffany Ma's ethnicity?

She is of mixed ethnicity, with American-Asian roots.

Where did MissTiffanyMa go to college?

The name of Tiffany Ma's college is The University of California. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in economics. She was a member of the Kappa Delta fraternity and the vice president of the university's finance club.

Career

She is a well-known model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She has a massive following across various platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Amazon, CVS, Google, Target, and Proctor & Gamble are among the companies she has worked with.

She also appeared in the music video, Waste It on Me, by Steve Aoki and BTS. In addition, she has acted as Kayla in 10 episodes of the television series Zac and Mia and as The Monster in the short filmThe Dumpster Room.

What is Tiffany Ma's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthday, her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. The main source of Tiffany Ma's income is her clothing line business and brand endorsements of various products.

How much does Tiffany Ma make a month?

The YouTuber earns an average of $11,500 a month from ads on her videos, according to Yahoo News.

Who is Tiffany Ma's boyfriend?

Ma with her boyfriend Matt Fine. Photo: @misstiffanyma

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is dating Matt Fine, who is a musical artist. Ma and Matt started dating in 2018 and got engaged in the same year.

The social media influencer was previously in a relationship with John Anthony from 2016 to 2018.

How tall is Tiffany Ma?

Tiffany Ma's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) and weighs 119 pounds ( 54 kilograms). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-26-38 inches (86-66-96 centimetres).

Tiffany Ma is a well-known social media influencer with a sizable online following across all of her platforms. She is also a businesswoman who owns and operates a clothing line.

Source: Legit.ng