The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said he was yet to know the reason security operatives took over his palace

Sanusi made the comment while addressing a delegation who had come to register their allegiance to him from the Bichi district

There are claims that the development was to stop the planned installation of a new district head in Bichi

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has expressed his confusion over security operatives' recent blockade of his palace. Despite the blockade, which restricted movement in and out of the palace, the Emir remains unaware of the reasons behind the action. There are unconfirmed claims that the development was in connection with the appointment of a new Bichi district head or planned engagement with economists on President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills.

Sanusi made the comment when he hosted a delegation from Bichi. The delegation visited to register their allegiance and expressed gratitude for the appointment. He described the blockade as a distraction and assured the delegation that the installation of the new District Head would proceed peacefully. The Emir also called on the people of Bichi to remain calm and peaceful, emphasizing the importance of prayer and tranquillity in resolving conflicts.

Kano government condemns blockage of Sanusi's palace

According to Daily Trust, the Kano State Government has condemned the blockade, accusing the Federal Government of being responsible for the security operatives' actions. The government's reaction suggests that the blockade may be part of a larger political issue in the state.

Sanusi's personal connection to Bichi was evident during the meeting, as he shared fond memories of spending his long vacations in the town. He described Bichi as a second home, where he spent 20 days every year, and praised the town's people for their peace-loving nature and strong educational and religious values.

The leaders of the Bichi People who attended the meeting were led by the Local Government Chairman, Hamza Sule Maifata, and included the Chief Imam of the Local Government, Mallam Lawan Abubakar, and the Chairman of Elders Forum, Mallam Isyaka Bichi.

