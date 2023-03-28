Does Andy Cohen have a husband? His relationship history explored

Andrew Joseph Cohen is a radio and television talk show host, producer, and author from the United States. He is currently the host and executive producer of Bravo's late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live! He also owns and runs a pop culture channel on Sirius XM titled Radio Andy. In addition to his successful professional life, his personal life has also been of interest to many people. Does Andy Cohen have a husband?

Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lorne Michaels at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on 11 February 2016 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Andy Cohen began his career in the media industry as an intern at CBS in the 1990s. Since coming into the limelight, he has been romantically linked with a few men, making people wonder whether he is married. Who is Andy Cohen’s husband? Discover who the TV and radio host has been involved with over the years.

Profile summary

Real name Andrew Joseph Cohen Gender Male Date of birth 2 June 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in inches 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Mother Evelyn Father Lou Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 High school Clayton High School University Boston University Profession Talk show host, radio host, author, producer Twitter Instagram @bravoandy Facebook @Andy Cohen

Who is Andy Cohen?

The television host was born to Evelyn and Lou Cohen on 2 June 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up alongside his sister, Emily Rosenfeld. Cohen completed his high school education at Clayton High School and later enrolled at Boston University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism.

Andy Cohen is a famous American talk show host, writer, and producer. He commenced his career in the media industry as an intern at CBS in the 1990s. He currently hosts Bravo's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

He is also the founder and CEO of an entertainment radio channel Radio Andy. He previously served as executive producer on the reality cooking competition television show Top Chef and the Real Housewives franchise.

Is Andy Cohen gay?

Yes, Andy Cohen is an openly gay man and activist. He is mostly referred to as the first-ever openly gay host of a late-night talk show in America. He came out as gay when he was just 22 years old.

Does Andy Cohen have a husband?

The American radio host does not have a husband or dating anyone at the moment. He is a single father of two children whom he fathered with the help of a surrogate. His son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born on 4 February 2019, and his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, was born on 29 April 2022.

Andy Cohen's relationships

The American radio presenter is openly gay and has been reportedly linked to a few men in the entertainment industry, including John Maya and Lance Bass. Here is a look into Andy Cohen’s dating history.

Anderson Cooper

Journalist Anderson Cooper (L) and host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on 13 January 2017 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Anderson Hays Cooper is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator from New York City, United States. He currently works at the CNN news broadcast show Anderson Cooper 360° as a news anchor and a correspondent for 60 Minutes on CBS News.

Even though they have been speculations about Andy and Cooper being together, the two have always been transparent and claimed they are just best friends. They are both openly gay and have had a close relationship for over two decades.

They first met when their mutual friends tried to set them up on a blind date in the early 1990s. Cooper was a reporter at ABC, and Cohen worked for CBS then. However, the date never happened, as Cooper called it off after speaking to Cohen. They reconnected a few years later on vacation and became close friends. The two often share loved-up pictures of them on social media and have often been spotted in many public places.

John Arthur Hill

John Arthur Hill is an American television show host and musical theatre actor best recognized for portraying Jason McConnell in the Off-Broadway run of Bare: A Pop Opera. He is currently a producer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and host of The Feels on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM Channel.

Andy and John were in a relationship for three years before they reportedly split in 2020. Although their relationship did not work out, Andy and John are still good friends who work in the same space.

John Mayer

Musician John Mayer attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on 8 February 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

John Clayton Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States. John and Andy sparked dating rumours in early 2018 following Mayer's heartfelt speech during the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Andy also shared numerous pictures of them on social media, leaving many fans speculating that the pair was dating.

However, in 2018, Cohen spoke to CNN about dating rumours that came to light following his relationship with Mayer. He confirmed that they were not dating.

Clifton Dassuncao

Clifton Dassuncao is an epidemiologist and board-certified toxicologist from New York City, New York, United States. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an epidemiologist at Eastern Research Group, Inc. Cohen was romantically linked with doctor Clifton Dassuncao back in 2016. The two split two years later, with Cohen confirming the news on Entertainment Tonight, saying that he was single again.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on 5 November 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

James Lance Bass is an American singer, dancer, actor, film and television producer from Laurel, Mississippi, United States. Andy revealed he once had relations with Lance Bass on his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Real Housewives Of New York star Sonja Morgan.

Previously, Lance Bass admitted to sharing a 2007 Valentine's Day kiss with Cohen on his radio show in 2012, but their link was just a one-time thing. Bass is currently married to Michael Turchin. The couple tied the knot in December 2014.

Fast facts about Andy Cohen

Does Andy Cohen have a husband? The American television host does not have a husband and is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. He has been romantically linked with several men in the past, including John Arthur Hill and Clifton Dassuncao. He is a father of two children.

