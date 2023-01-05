Georgia Kreischer’s biography: who is Bert Kreischer's daughter?

Georgia Kreischer is an American celebrity kid known for being the daughter of comedian Bert Kreischer. Her mother, LeeAnn, is also a famous personality in the entertainment industry.

Georgia Kreischer started getting media attention from birth because her parents were famous personalities. Bert’s daughter is pursuing her college education and has not chosen a career path at the moment.

Profile summary

Full name Georgia Kreischer Gender Female Date of birth 8 June 2004 Age 18 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother LeeAnn Father Bert Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Louisville High School

Georgia Kreischer’s biography

Georgia is the firstborn child of LeeAnn and Bert Kreischer. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA, and grew up alongside her younger sister Ila. Her mother, LeeAnn, is an actress, writer, and podcast host known for the show Wife of the Party. Her father, Bert, is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor.

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity, currently residing with her family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What school does Georgia Kreischer go to?

She attended Louisville High School, where she graduated in June 2022. While at school, she was a softball game player.

How old is Georgia Kreischer?

Bert Kreischer's daughter is 18 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 8 June 2004. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Georgia Kreischer famous?

She gained celebrity status at a young age, thanks to her parents, who were already in the limelight in the entertainment industry. Her father is a renowned comedian, while her mother is a successful podcaster and actress.

How tall is Georgia Kreischer?

The celebrity kid stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Georgia Kreischer’s age? Her age is 18 years old as of January 2023. She marks her birthday on 8 June annually and was born in 2004. What is Georgia Kreischer’s nationality? She is an American national. Who are the members of Georgia Kreischer’s family? She has a younger sister Ila, and her parents are podcaster LeeAnn and American actor Bert Kreischer. Is Georgia Kreischer in college? She is pursuing her college education after completing her high education at Louisville High School in June 2022. How did Georgia Kreischer become famous? She is famous because of her celebrity parents. Does Georgia Kreischer have a boyfriend? She is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. She also just turned 18, meaning she is still young and focused on her studies. What is Georgia Kreischer’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Georgia Kreischer earned celebrity status due to her parents’ fame as entertainers. She is the eldest daughter of podcaster LeeAnn and stand-up comedian Bert. She is currently pursuing her college education.

