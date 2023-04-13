Tallest actors in Hollywood: 20 stars that tower above their peers

Hollywood is brimming with outstanding actors who have captured the hearts of millions with their on-screen performances. While an actor's success depends on their acting skills, their physical attributes, such as height, can also have a significant impact on the roles they are cast in and the audience they affect. Who are the tallest actors in Hollywood?

Tallest actors in Hollywood. Photo: David Livingston, RB/Bauer-Griffin, Hollywood To You (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Just like in sports, a tall stature is a unique characteristic in the industry. There are several tallest Hollywood actors who have captured the attention of many with their towering presence and larger-than-life performances.

Tallest actors in Hollywood

The tallest actors in Hollywood have become popular not only for their significant roles but also because of their heights. Some of the tallest actors in Hollywood started as sportsmen (NBA players) before joining the acting industry.

1. Brad Garrett – 6'9'' (206 cm)

Brad Garrett attends the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on 13 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld,

: Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld, Date of birth : 14 April 1960

: 14 April 1960 Place of birth: Oxnard, California, USA

Who is the tallest actor in Hollywood? Brad Garrett is officially the tallest actor in Hollywood. The American actor and stand-up comedian began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early 1980s. He became popular for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond, 'Til Death, Christopher Robin, and Finding Nemo.

2. Richard Moll – 6'8'' (203 cm)

Richard Moll as Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon Photo: Ron Tom

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charles Richard Moll

: Charles Richard Moll Date of birth : 13 January 1943

: 13 January 1943 Place of birth: Pasadena, California, USA

Standing at an impressive height of six feet, eight inches, Richard Moll is an American actor best known for playing the role of Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, the bailiff on the NBC sitcom Night Court.

3. James Cromwell – 6'7'' (201 cm)

James Cromwell attends Alan C*mming hosts a birthday bash for PETA President Ingrid Newkirk on 10 June 2018 in New York City. Photo: Yuchen Liao

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Oliver Cromwell

: James Oliver Cromwell Date of birth : 27 January 1940

: 27 January 1940 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

James Oliver Cromwell is a well-known actor and activist. He made his professional acting debut in 1974 after appearing in The Rockford Files. He has since starred in numerous TV shows and films, including The Green Mile, Babe, LA Confidential, and The Artist.

4. Brian Posehn – 6'6'' (200 cm)

Actor, comedian and author Brian Posehn visits Build to discuss his book "Forever Nerdy: Living My Dorky Dreams and Staying Metal" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brian Posehn

: Brian Posehn Date of birth : 6 July 1966

: 6 July 1966 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Brian Posehn is an American stand-up comedian, actor, voice actor, musician, and writer. He is famous for his roles in Run Ronnie Run, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Knights of Badassdom.

5. Dwayne Johnson – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dwayne Douglas Johnson

: Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth : 2 May 1972

: 2 May 1972 Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He first came into the limelight as the wrestler competing in the WWF and WWE from 1996 to 2004. He is also known for starring in numerous films, including Hercules, San Andreas and Fast and the Furious.

6. Randall Rudy Quaid – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Randy Quaid on Sunday, 3 December 2006 at the Waldorf Astoria, New York, NY. To air on Bravo on Friday, 12 January 2007 at 8:00pm. Photo: Giovanni Rufino

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Randall Rudy Quaid

: Randall Rudy Quaid Date of birth : 1 October 1950

: 1 October 1950 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Randall Rudy Quaid, commonly known as Randy Quaid, is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for his role in The Last Detail (1973), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

7. Tim Robbins – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Tim Robbins at a screening of Dark Waters on 12 November 2019 in New York City. Photo: Adrian Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Timothy Francis Robbins

: Timothy Francis Robbins Date of birth : 16 October 1958

: 16 October 1958 Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States

The American actor and filmmaker gained prominence for playing the role of Andy Dufresne in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He won an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for his roles in the movies The Player and Mystic River.

8. Tyler Perry – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on 26 October 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emmitt Perry Jr.

: Emmitt Perry Jr. Date of birth : 13 September 1969

: 13 September 1969 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Emmitt Perry Jr., popularly known as Tyler Perry, is an actor, filmmaker, director, playwright, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the creator and performer of the Madea franchise.

9. Vince Vaughn – 6'5" (196 cm)

Vince Vaughn attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on 8 September 2022 in Universal City, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vincent Anthony Vaughn

: Vincent Anthony Vaughn Date of birth : 28 March 1970

: 28 March 1970 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Vince Vaughn is among the tallest actors in Hollywood who had his breakthrough with his role as Trent Walker in the 1996 film Sw*ngers. He has also starred in other movies and TV series such as Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, Couples Retreat, and Old School.

10. John Corbett – 6'5" (196 cm)

John Corbett arrives at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on 2 June 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Joseph Corbett Jr.

: John Joseph Corbett Jr. Date of birth : 9 May 1961

: 9 May 1961 Place of birth: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA

John Corbett is an American actor and country music singer. He made his acting debut in 1989 after appearing in an episode of The Wonder Years. He gained public attention for his roles in Northern Exposure, Sex and the City, Parenthood, and United States of Tara.

11. Joseph Michael Manganiello – 6'5" (196 cm)

Joe Manganiello attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 12 March 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Michael Manganiello

Joseph Michael Manganiello Date of birth : 28 December 1976

: 28 December 1976 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

The tallest American actor commenced his professional film career when he portrayed the character of Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. His big break came after he was featured in HBO's True Blood.

12. John Larroquette – 6’5’’ (193 cm)

John Larroquette attends the 2023 NBC Universal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 15 January 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Steven Simione

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Bernard Larroquette

John Bernard Larroquette Date of birth: 25 November 1947

25 November 1947 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

John Bernard Larroquette is a famous actor and producer known for his roles in various movies, including Night Court, The Librarians, and Stripes. He is one of the most successful and tallest movie stars of all time.

13. Jeff Goldblum – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Jeff Goldblum attends "Jurassic World Dominion": Jeff Goldblum in conversation with Josh Horowitz at The 92NY on 8 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum

: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum Date of birth : 22 October 1952

: 22 October 1952 Place of birth: West Homestead, Pennsylvania, United States

Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum is an American actor and musician. He first hit the screens in 1974 after appearing in the film Death Wish. He has also starred in numerous notable films of his era, such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day.

14. Clint Eastwood – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of "Richard Jewell" during AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on 20 November 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Clinton Eastwood Jr.

: Clinton Eastwood Jr. Date of birth : 31 May 1930

: 31 May 1930 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Clint Eastwood is an American actor and film director. He first rose to stardom in the Western TV series Rawhide. He later gained international fame after portraying Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" of Spaghetti Westerns and as antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films.

15. Liam Neeson – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Liam Neeson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe" at Vue West End on 16 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William John Neeson

: William John Neeson Date of birth : 7 June 1952

: 7 June 1952 Place of birth: Ballymena, Northern Ireland

The tall Hollywood actor gained immense prominence after appearing as Oskar Schindler in the drama movie Schindler's List (1993), for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination. He also appeared in The Grey, and Taken. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000.

16. David Hasselhoff – 6'4'' (193 cm)

David Hasselhoff attends the 'Ze Network' Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival At The Grimaldi Forum on 19 June 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Michael Hasselhoff

David Michael Hasselhoff Date of birth: 17 July 1952

17 July 1952 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

David Michael Hasselhoff is a prominent American actor, singer, businessman, and TV personality. He is well-recognized for his roles in The Young, Knight Rider, The Restless, and Baywatch.

17. Vincent D'Onofrio – 6'4'' (192 cm)

Vincent D'Onofrio attends the red carpet of the movie "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on 14 October 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vincent Philip D'Onofrio

: Vincent Philip D'Onofrio Date of birth : 30 June 1959

: 30 June 1959 Place of birth: Bensonhurst, New York, United States

Vincent Philip D'Onofrio is an American actor and filmmaker. He is widely known as Detective Robert Goren in Law and Order: Criminal Intent. He also appeared in Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket, and Jurassic World.

18. Chevy Chase – 6'4'' (192 cm)

Actor Chevy Chase attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on 22 March 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase

: Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase Date of birth : 8 October 1943

: 8 October 1943 Place of birth: Lower Manhattan, New York, United States

Cornelius Crane is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Award nominations as an actor and writer. He was a cast member of Saturday Night Live (1975) from its debut until 1976.

19. Billy Campbell – 6'4'' (192 cm)

Billy Campbell at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala held at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada. Photo by GP Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Billy Campbell

: Billy Campbell Date of birth : 7 July 1959

: 7 July 1959 Place of birth: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

The American actor is best known for his portrayal of Rick Sammler in the American romantic TV series Once and Again. He has also played several other famous roles on various TV shows and films, including The Rocketeer, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Enough.

20. Matthew Modine – 6'3'' (191 cm)

Matthew Modine attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on 19 February 2023 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Matthew Avery Modine

: Matthew Avery Modine Date of birth : 22 March 1959

: 22 March 1959 Place of birth: Loma Linda, California, United States

Matthew Avery Modine is an American actor and filmmaker. He first gained public recognition for portraying Pvt. Joker in Full Metal Jacket. He is also known for his other roles in Vision Quest, Married to the Mob, and Gross Anatomy.

With their towering presence and larger-than-life performances, Hollywood's tallest actors have irrevocably changed the face of cinema. These performers have benefited from their height and have grown to be some of the most famous and well-liked names in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published 30 famous young black actors in Hollywood. In recent years, Hollywood has produced numerous young black actors to ensure the industry grows sufficiently. These young black actors are breaking barriers, showcasing their talents, and bringing diversity to Hollywood.

Young black actors have cemented their positions in various films and TV series with their unique skills and performance. Discover some black actors under 30 years old who established themselves as successful actors in the Hollywood film industry.

Source: Legit.ng