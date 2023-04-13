Tallest actors in Hollywood: 20 stars that tower above their peers
Hollywood is brimming with outstanding actors who have captured the hearts of millions with their on-screen performances. While an actor's success depends on their acting skills, their physical attributes, such as height, can also have a significant impact on the roles they are cast in and the audience they affect. Who are the tallest actors in Hollywood?
Just like in sports, a tall stature is a unique characteristic in the industry. There are several tallest Hollywood actors who have captured the attention of many with their towering presence and larger-than-life performances.
Tallest actors in Hollywood
The tallest actors in Hollywood have become popular not only for their significant roles but also because of their heights. Some of the tallest actors in Hollywood started as sportsmen (NBA players) before joining the acting industry.
1. Brad Garrett – 6'9'' (206 cm)
- Full name: Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld,
- Date of birth: 14 April 1960
- Place of birth: Oxnard, California, USA
Who is the tallest actor in Hollywood? Brad Garrett is officially the tallest actor in Hollywood. The American actor and stand-up comedian began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early 1980s. He became popular for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond, 'Til Death, Christopher Robin, and Finding Nemo.
2. Richard Moll – 6'8'' (203 cm)
- Full name: Charles Richard Moll
- Date of birth: 13 January 1943
- Place of birth: Pasadena, California, USA
Standing at an impressive height of six feet, eight inches, Richard Moll is an American actor best known for playing the role of Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, the bailiff on the NBC sitcom Night Court.
3. James Cromwell – 6'7'' (201 cm)
- Full name: James Oliver Cromwell
- Date of birth: 27 January 1940
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
James Oliver Cromwell is a well-known actor and activist. He made his professional acting debut in 1974 after appearing in The Rockford Files. He has since starred in numerous TV shows and films, including The Green Mile, Babe, LA Confidential, and The Artist.
4. Brian Posehn – 6'6'' (200 cm)
- Full name: Brian Posehn
- Date of birth: 6 July 1966
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
Brian Posehn is an American stand-up comedian, actor, voice actor, musician, and writer. He is famous for his roles in Run Ronnie Run, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Knights of Badassdom.
5. Dwayne Johnson – 6'5'' (196 cm)
- Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
- Date of birth: 2 May 1972
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States
Dwayne Douglas Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He first came into the limelight as the wrestler competing in the WWF and WWE from 1996 to 2004. He is also known for starring in numerous films, including Hercules, San Andreas and Fast and the Furious.
6. Randall Rudy Quaid – 6'5'' (196 cm)
- Full name: Randall Rudy Quaid
- Date of birth: 1 October 1950
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
Randall Rudy Quaid, commonly known as Randy Quaid, is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for his role in The Last Detail (1973), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.
7. Tim Robbins – 6'5'' (196 cm)
- Full name: Timothy Francis Robbins
- Date of birth: 16 October 1958
- Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States
The American actor and filmmaker gained prominence for playing the role of Andy Dufresne in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He won an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for his roles in the movies The Player and Mystic River.
8. Tyler Perry – 6'5'' (196 cm)
- Full name: Emmitt Perry Jr.
- Date of birth: 13 September 1969
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Emmitt Perry Jr., popularly known as Tyler Perry, is an actor, filmmaker, director, playwright, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the creator and performer of the Madea franchise.
9. Vince Vaughn – 6'5" (196 cm)
- Full name: Vincent Anthony Vaughn
- Date of birth: 28 March 1970
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Vince Vaughn is among the tallest actors in Hollywood who had his breakthrough with his role as Trent Walker in the 1996 film Sw*ngers. He has also starred in other movies and TV series such as Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, Couples Retreat, and Old School.
10. John Corbett – 6'5" (196 cm)
- Full name: John Joseph Corbett Jr.
- Date of birth: 9 May 1961
- Place of birth: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA
John Corbett is an American actor and country music singer. He made his acting debut in 1989 after appearing in an episode of The Wonder Years. He gained public attention for his roles in Northern Exposure, Sex and the City, Parenthood, and United States of Tara.
11. Joseph Michael Manganiello – 6'5" (196 cm)
- Full name: Joseph Michael Manganiello
- Date of birth: 28 December 1976
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
The tallest American actor commenced his professional film career when he portrayed the character of Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. His big break came after he was featured in HBO's True Blood.
12. John Larroquette – 6’5’’ (193 cm)
- Full name: John Bernard Larroquette
- Date of birth: 25 November 1947
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
John Bernard Larroquette is a famous actor and producer known for his roles in various movies, including Night Court, The Librarians, and Stripes. He is one of the most successful and tallest movie stars of all time.
13. Jeff Goldblum – 6'4'' (193 cm)
- Full name: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum
- Date of birth: 22 October 1952
- Place of birth: West Homestead, Pennsylvania, United States
Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum is an American actor and musician. He first hit the screens in 1974 after appearing in the film Death Wish. He has also starred in numerous notable films of his era, such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day.
14. Clint Eastwood – 6'4'' (193 cm)
- Full name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.
- Date of birth: 31 May 1930
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
Clint Eastwood is an American actor and film director. He first rose to stardom in the Western TV series Rawhide. He later gained international fame after portraying Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" of Spaghetti Westerns and as antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films.
15. Liam Neeson – 6'4'' (193 cm)
- Full name: William John Neeson
- Date of birth: 7 June 1952
- Place of birth: Ballymena, Northern Ireland
The tall Hollywood actor gained immense prominence after appearing as Oskar Schindler in the drama movie Schindler's List (1993), for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination. He also appeared in The Grey, and Taken. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000.
16. David Hasselhoff – 6'4'' (193 cm)
- Full name: David Michael Hasselhoff
- Date of birth: 17 July 1952
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
David Michael Hasselhoff is a prominent American actor, singer, businessman, and TV personality. He is well-recognized for his roles in The Young, Knight Rider, The Restless, and Baywatch.
17. Vincent D'Onofrio – 6'4'' (192 cm)
- Full name: Vincent Philip D'Onofrio
- Date of birth: 30 June 1959
- Place of birth: Bensonhurst, New York, United States
Vincent Philip D'Onofrio is an American actor and filmmaker. He is widely known as Detective Robert Goren in Law and Order: Criminal Intent. He also appeared in Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket, and Jurassic World.
18. Chevy Chase – 6'4'' (192 cm)
- Full name: Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase
- Date of birth: 8 October 1943
- Place of birth: Lower Manhattan, New York, United States
Cornelius Crane is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Award nominations as an actor and writer. He was a cast member of Saturday Night Live (1975) from its debut until 1976.
19. Billy Campbell – 6'4'' (192 cm)
- Full name: Billy Campbell
- Date of birth: 7 July 1959
- Place of birth: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA
The American actor is best known for his portrayal of Rick Sammler in the American romantic TV series Once and Again. He has also played several other famous roles on various TV shows and films, including The Rocketeer, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Enough.
20. Matthew Modine – 6'3'' (191 cm)
- Full name: Matthew Avery Modine
- Date of birth: 22 March 1959
- Place of birth: Loma Linda, California, United States
Matthew Avery Modine is an American actor and filmmaker. He first gained public recognition for portraying Pvt. Joker in Full Metal Jacket. He is also known for his other roles in Vision Quest, Married to the Mob, and Gross Anatomy.
With their towering presence and larger-than-life performances, Hollywood's tallest actors have irrevocably changed the face of cinema. These performers have benefited from their height and have grown to be some of the most famous and well-liked names in the entertainment industry.
