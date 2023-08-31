Crystal Hayslett’s biography: age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Crystal Hayslett is an American actress, costume designer, singer, and content creator. She gained prominence when she started working in the film industry with Tyler Perry and is best known for portraying Fatima in Tyler Perry’s Sistas. She has also been featured in Zatima and Praise This.

Crystal Hayslett attends Tyler Perry's Zatima Atlanta screening at 5Church Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Hayslett has had a passion for performing arts since childhood. She quit her first job, ventured into the entertainment industry, and made a name on multiple fronts. Here is a look at the personal and professional life of the entertainer.

Profile summary

Full name Crystal Renee Hayslett Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1982 Age 40 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Martin, Tennessee, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 42-32-49 Body measurements in centimetres 107-81-124 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College University of Tennessee Profession Costume designer, actress, film producer, singer Net worth $2 million Instagram @luvcrystalrenee

Crystal Hayslett’s biography

The actress hails from Martin, Tennessee, United States, where she was born and raised. In an interview, she narrated how she grew up in a strict family and overcame many obstacles to succeed. Hayslett is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Where did Crystal Hayslett go to college? The American actress studied at the University of Tennessee, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Public Relations.

How old is Crystal Hayslett?

Crystal Hayslett’s age is 40 years as of August 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 18 October and was born in 1982. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Crystal Hayslett do for a living?

She is a costume designer, actress, content creator, and former employee of the United States Senate. She moved from Tennessee to Washington, D.C., after college and worked at the United States Senate. In 2010, she quit her job and pursued a career in entertainment.

The actress attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Career in the music and film industry

Crystal moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and started doing music. She released several songs before a friend persuaded her to look for a stylist job. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry hired her in the costume department in 2013.

Hayslett became a professional stylist and costume designer for Tyler Perry in 2015. Some of her credits as a costume designer include Tyson’s Run, Young Dylan, Nobody’s Fool, Acrimony, and If Loving You Is Wrong. She began her acting career in 2010, and below is a list of Crystal Hayslett’s movies and TV shows:

Sistas (2019 - 2023) as Fatima

(2019 - 2023) as Fatima Zatima (2022 - 2023) as Fatima

(2022 - 2023) as Fatima Praise This (2023) as Natalie

(2023) as Natalie The Choir Director (2018) as Gale

(2018) as Gale This Time (2010) as Waitress

Besides acting, she is a TV presenter known for gracing the BET Awards and Soul Train Awards. She has also appeared as herself in American in Black, The Tyler Perry Show, and Brandee J Talk Show.

Online content creation

Hayslett is also an online content creator boasting a massive following across social media platforms. She founded Keep it Positive, Sweetie, a space for women to heal, love, and grow. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she narrates her life-changing stories.

Crystal is also available on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. She regularly shares updates about her career and lifestyle on the platforms.

What is Crystal Hayslett’s net worth?

The costume designer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $2 million, according to Star Grab. Her net worth is attributed to the earnings from her multiple careers in the entertainment industry.

Does Crystal Hayslett have a husband?

The entertainer is currently not married and has never tied the knot. She has not disclosed information about her relationships, and therefore, she is presumably single.

Crystal Hayslett’s height

The Sistas actress is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 42-32-49 inches (107-81-124 centimetres).

The actress attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Quick facts about Crystal Hayslett

When is Crystal Hayslett’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 October. Her year of birth is 1982. Where does Crystal Hayslett live? The Tennessee native resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. What national is Crystal Hayslett? She is an American national. What is Crystal Hayslett’s profession? She is a costume designer, actress, reality TV star, singer, and content creator. How much is Crystal Hayslett worth? Her net worth is approximately $2 million. Is Crystal Hayslett in a relationship? She is neither married nor dating anyone. How tall is Crystal Hayslett? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Crystal Hayslett has been in the US film industry since 2010 and has been successful as a costume designer, actress, and reality TV personality. She is a social media personality and shares engaging content with her massive audience on social media. She is originally from Tennessee and resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Eija Skarsgard’s biography. She is a Swedish casting director, former model, and ex-nightclub manager. She is also famous as actor Stellan Skarsgard’s daughter.

Eija began modelling at 14 and has appeared in commercials and magazine covers until she was 18. She has worked in the casting department for two projects. The ex-model is married to Zeke Tastas, a creative director and commercial actor.

Source: Legit.ng