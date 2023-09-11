Dana Heath’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Dana Heath is an up-and-coming American actress and singer. She is famous for starring in Nickledeon’s Henry Danger as Mika. Her other famous acting roles include portraying Bree James in Fancy Nancy and Mika Macklin in Danger Force.

The actress attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dana Heath commenced her acting journey at a young age, making her professional debut when she was 10 in 2016. Since then, she has made significant headways in Hollywood, appearing in approximately 12 movies and TV series. She is also a singer and has released one song. Find out more about the teenage singer-actress here.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Heath Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Judaism Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actress, singer Net worth $1 million Instagram @missdanaheath

Who is Dana Heath?

The actress was reportedly born and raised in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, United States. She has not revealed much about her family except that her mother is a songwriter. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Dana graduated high school in 2023. The actress has not revealed the college she will join to advance her education. She also reportedly attended an art school to hone her acting skills before venturing into the film industry.

How old is Dana Heath?

Dana Heath’s age is 17 years as of 2023. The Fancy Nancy actress was born on 10 April 2006. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Dana Heath do for a living?

Dana Heath is an American actress represented by Aka Talent Agency and Crackerjack Management. Her professional acting debut came in 2016 when she was featured in two episodes of the TV series WellieWishers. She has multiple acting credits. Here is a list of Dana Heath’s movies and TV shows.

Movie/TV show Period Role Danger Force 2020–2023 Mika Macklin Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes 2023 MC Harmony Princess Power 2023 Kira Kiwi Side Hustle 2022 Mika Macklin Fancy Nancy 2018–2022 Bree James Danger Goes Digital 2021 Mika Sydney to the Max 2020 Hannah Henry Danger 2020 Mika Abby Hatcher, Fuzzly Catcher 2019 voice of Dr. Anna PEN15 2019 Ashley Scorpion 2018 Tracy WellieWishers 2016 Ashley

Can Dana Heath sing? Besides acting, she can sing. She recently surprised her fans when she posted a video on Instagram on how she recorded a song while on set. She released her single, Got You, in 2023.

The teenage actress is also a rising Instagram celebrity boasting a significant audience. She shares her lifestyle pictures and acting updates with her approximately 417 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

What is Dana Heath’s net worth?

The actress’ net worth is alleged to be $1 million, according to Popular Networth. Earnings from her acting career are believed to be her primary income source. She also earns from singing.

Dana Heath’s height and weight

She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 106 pounds (48 kilograms).

The actress attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Dana Heath

How old is Dana Heath now? The Henry Danger actress is 17 years old as of 2023. What nationality is Dana Heath? She is an American national. Where does Dana Heath’s family reside? She lives with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Dana Heath a vegan? She has been vegan since she was nine. The actress also advocates for animal welfare and other social justice causes. What TV series has Dana Heath been in? She has been featured in approximately 12 movies and TV series, including Fancy Nancy and Danger Force. How much is Dana Heath worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. How tall is Dana Heath? The actress is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Dana Heath is a budding actress who has made significant progress in the US film industry. So far, she boasts approximately 12 acting credits. She is a rising singer and Instagram celebrity residing with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Hilda Baci’s biography. She is a renowned Nigerian chef, restaurateur, and social media influencer. She is famous for hosting the TV show Dine on a Budget.

Her real name is Hilda Bassey Effiong, and she has been in the culinary field for quite a while. She holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. She is also an actress who has been featured in A Walk on Water and Mr. & Mrs. Robert.

Source: Legit.ng